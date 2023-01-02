ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU basketball vs. Kentucky: Score prediction and scouting report from SEC road opener

By Koki Riley, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
BATON ROUGE - Few expected LSU basketball even to be competitive against No. 13 Arkansas on Wednesday.

The Razorbacks have an elite defense and entered the matchup with one of the best wins in the country: a victory over No. 6 Texas. The Tigers, meanwhile, were having trouble beating inferior opponents like UT Arlington, East Tennessee State and Wofford.

But despite all of that, LSU (12-1, 1-0) pulled off the upset, 60-57, and now heads into its next matchup against No. 25 Kentucky in Lexington on Tuesday (7 p.m., ESPN) on a roll.

After falling in its SEC opener to Missouri, Kentucky (9-4, 0-1) got back on track after defeating Louisville on Saturday.

Here's a preview of the Tigers' matchup against the Wildcats, plus a score prediction.

TRAE HANNIBAL LEADS LSU TO WIN How Trae Hannibal led LSU basketball in its upset win over No. 9 Arkansas

LSU BASKETBALL UPSETS ARKANSAS LSU basketball pulls off first big upset of Matt McMahon era, beating No. 9 Arkansas

Containing Oscar Tshiebwe

Oscar Tshiebwe is obviously Kentucky's primary star. The senior forward was the unanimous National Player of the Year last season, becoming the first SEC player to accomplish such a feat.

Tshiebwe hasn't been as dominant to start this season but he's still been pretty darn good. He's averaging 17.4 points on over 11 field goal attempts per game and is collecting just under 14 rebounds a night.

As probably the best player in the country, Tshiebwe presents a major challenge for an LSU frontcourt that tends to be smaller, led by Derek Fountain and KJ Williams. The Tigers have some size – forwards Shawn Phillips, Corneilous Williams and Jalen Reed come to mind – but have leaned more into three-guard lineups, including their starting lineup.

So with Williams not being known as a defensive stopper and Fountain having to carry a heavy load as both a rim protector and rebounder, LSU may need to mix up its rotations and play with more size in order to slow down Tshiebwe.

Pressuring the ball

A driving force behind Kentucky's struggles this season has to do with its lack of team chemistry . Tshiebwe and coach John Calipari admitted as much after their loss to Missouri.

"I still like the group. I like the locker room. We're a work in progress," Calipari said after the Missouri loss. "There are things we've got to do that we're not doing."

"I think we've got a lot of work we've got to do because we understand that the coaches have done a great job for us," Tshiebwe said.

To expose this weakness, pressuring the ball and forcing the Wildcats into making quick decisions could be a wise path for LSU. It may gain extra possessions and a leg up against a more talented opponent still trying to figure itself out. LSU's athletic backcourt, especially someone like Trae Hannibal, could help in forcing those turnovers.

Score prediction

Kentucky 71, LSU 63: The Tigers' defense comes back to earth a bit after Wednesday's fantastic effort on that side of the floor. But despite that, LSU hangs around thanks to Kentucky's inconsistencies and more explosive offensive performances from Adam Miller and Williams.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser and the USA TODAY Sports South Region. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU basketball vs. Kentucky: Score prediction and scouting report from SEC road opener

