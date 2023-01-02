ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everyday Hero Dave Nickel starts his day helping others with breakfast project

By Obituaries
The Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
 3 days ago
Editor's note: This is the eighth in a holiday series called Everyday Heroes, which recognizes those in the community who do good things out of the spotlight. Each was nominated to be recognized. The series concludes Tuesday with J. and Lorraine Wilson. Featured Dec. 26 was Trevor Allen;

* * *

Dave Nickel, an “Everday Hero”, loves being a busy bee.

The 1974 graduate of Memorial High School in Tulsa, Okla., has been on the go for almost the past four years - since he finished a 40-year career in the utility sector.

“He has always had a servant’s heart who volunteers many hours, but since retirement in 2019, he has really stepped it up!” wrote his wife, Clare, who nominated him for the honor.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Tulsa in 1979 and then started working for Public Service Company of Oklahoma. He transferred in 1997 to Abilene with West Texas Utilities which later became American Electric Power.

He began helping with Breakfast on Beech Street, which provides meals to the homeless and those on low incomes, in 1997, a year after BOBS was created.

In retirement, he does two shifts a month at BOBS and is a fill-in. He arrives by 5 a.m. because the doors open at 6:30. Serving continues until 7:15 and that is followed by a brief clean-up.

“A good way to start your day,” he said.

He has been a BOBS board member for about four years and currently is treasurer.

He also volunteers at the Presbyterian Food Pantry by carrying out sacks of groceries to people waiting either in their vehicles or on foot. The pantry is only open on Tuesdays from noon to 4 p.m.

Once a month, he goes to the Food Bank of West Central Texas where pallets of food are loaded in the back of his pickup destined for the Presbyterian pantry. He then restocks the shelves and freezers.

For the past 12 years, he has served on the board for the Buffalo Gap Presbyterian Encampment south of Abilene. He helps maintain the grounds and buildings there.

A member of First Central Presbyterian Church, he operates the soundboard, mows grass and sings in the choir.

He rebuilt a platform the church used as a cross for Easter. When the church children’s ministry wanted to have an outside, social distanced bear-themed program in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, he made many of the props, including a hot air balloon, an airplane hanging from a tree and bears in a treehouse.

His wife said he even built a wooden airplane used for photo opportunities for the 2022 summer Vacation Bible School.

“Sometimes, it is the little things that he does that make such a difference, like washing the used BOBS kitchen towels, dishrags and aprons,” she wrote.

“I keep my ear peeled and if I hear of something I can do, I will say ‘can I help you with that?’,” he said. “I like to stay busy.”

The couple has two children and five grandchildren. The pending birth of a grandson threw a wrench into his plan of sleeping in on the first weekday of retirement.

He retired on a Friday, and the following Monday he got a text message from his daughter at 4:45 a.m.

It was to inform him that he and his wife might need to watch their grandson because she was having labor contractions.

Just after 10 a.m. that Monday, the Nickels’ daughter gave birth to a second grandson.

“So that’s how I started my retirement,” he said. “And it’s been non-stop ever since.”

