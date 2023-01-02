How to watch and what to know about the FCS national championship game

FCS NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE (13-1) VS. NORTH DAKOTA STATE (12-2)

WHEN/WHERE: 1 p.m. Sunday at Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Tex.

TV: ABC

STREAMING: ESPN+

RADIO: WNAX-AM 570; Jackrabbit radio affiliates

WEATHER FORECAST: 57 degrees, clear

LINE: Jacks by 5

OVER/UNDER: 47.5

COACHES: SDSU - John Stiegelmeier (26th year, 198-112); NDSU - Matt Entz (4th year, 49-6)

SERIES: NDSU leads 63-45-5

LAST TIME: SDSU won 23-21 in Fargo in October

ROAD TO FRISCO: SDSU beat Delaware 42-6, Holy Cross 42-21 and Montana State 39-18; NDSU beat Montana 49-26, Samford 27-9 and Incarnate Word 35-32

RANKINGS: SDSU is ranked No. 1; NDSU is ranked No. 4

KEY PLAYERS: SDSU - RB Isaiah Davis (1,348 yards, 14 TDs), QB Mark Gronowski (2,744 yards, 23 TDs passing, 351 yards, 11 TDs rushing), WR Jaxon Janke (797 yards, 7 TDs), TE Tucker Kraft (318 yards, 3 TDs), LB Jason Freeman (74 tackles, 3 sacks), LB Adam Bock (70 tackles, 4 sacks), DT Caleb Sanders (36 tackles, 6.5 sacks), DE Reece Winkelman (31 tackles, 7 sacks), CB DyShawn Gales (28 tackles, 3 INT); NDSU - QB Cam Miller (1,715 yards, 11 TDs passing, 497 yards, 15 TDs rushing), RB Kobe Johnson (898 yards, 8 TDs), RB TaMerik Williams (679 yards, 8 TDs), LB James Kaczor (94 tackles, 3 sacks), DB Michael Tutsie (73 tackles), DB Dawson Weber (49 tackles, 5 INT), DE Spencer Waege (48 tackles, 9 sacks)

ETC: NDSU is 9-0 all-time in Frisco. They have nine Division I FCS/I-AA national titles and 17 total (five Division II, three 'College Division')....SDSU is 0-1 all-time in Frisco. The Jackrabbits have never won a national championship in football...The Dakota Marker trophy is not at stake, as the rivalry trophy only involved regular season games...SDSU has won three consecutive games against NDSU. The Bison's last win over the Jackrabbits came in 2019 in Brookings....Toyota Stadium is the home of the Dallas FC Major League Soccer team, as well as the National Soccer Hall of Fame. It has hosted the FCS title game since 2010. The grass surface stadium holds 20,500 fans.

