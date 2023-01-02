ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

What to know about Vanderbilt basketball as SEC play starts

By Maxwell Donaldson, Nashville Tennessean
 3 days ago
Vanderbilt basketball opens SEC play by facing South Carolina after finishing the nonconference slate with a winning record.

The Commodores (7-6) wrapped up nonconference play with a 93-55 win over Southeastern Louisiana. They were led by Noah Shelby's 12 points and Erza Manjon's 10 points.

Here's what to know about the Commodores before the matchup with the Gamecocks (7-6) on Tuesday:

Points coming at a premium

Before Friday's 93-point output, the Commodores had been struggling to score. The Commodores were ranked No. 280 in scoring offense, averaging 67.9 points, but now rank No. 225 at 69.8 points. It ranks inside the bottom 15 of all power-conference teams and only ranks ahead of South Carolina, Mississippi State and Ole Miss in the SEC. With seven SEC teams ranking inside the top-70 scoring defense, scoring might continue to come at a premium, including in two matchups versus Tennessee, which has the No. 3 defense.

The Commodores are shooting 43.1% from the field and with 33.3% from 3-point range, while making better than eight 3-pointers a game. Liam Robbins (11.9), Myles Stute (11.5) and Tyrin Lawrence (10.4) are the only players averaging double-digit points per game.

Struggles in openers and in conference play

Before last season, the Commodores had lost their last four SEC openers, dating back to the 2017-18 season. Last season, the Commodores earned a 75-74 win at Arkansas, behind 22 points from Scottie Pippen Jr., to end a 16-game home win streak for the Razorbacks. The Commodores had lost the four straight openers by an average of 10 points, falling to Florida (2017, 2021), Auburn (2019) and Ole Miss (2018).

The Commodores have not won more than seven games in conference play since 2016-17. The stretch includes the winless 2018-19 SEC season and back-to-back three-win SEC campaigns in 2019-20 and 2020-21.

Defense finding some success, especially in wins

The Commodore defense only has allowed 65.9 points a game, allowing fewer than 60 points in five games, four of which were wins. That is good enough to rank No. 107 in the country and eighth in the SEC. The Commodores are forcing 11.1 turnovers a game, including 5.2 steals.

Led by Robbins' 37 blocks the Commodores are averaging 5.6 blocks while bringing in 37.5 rebounds, winning the rebound battle by 3.2 per game.

ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

