He hiked 31 Missouri state parks in 2022. Here's 5 he recommends you visit in the new year.

Isaiah Maxi never considered himself a serious outdoorsman.

He enjoyed being a multi-sport athlete in high school and then playing football once he got to college. Maxi, now 28, wanted to get outside and start centering himself, so he made a goal.

By the end of year, Maxi wanted to visit 30 state parks in Missouri. He hiked 31 between February and December. The Missouri state park system includes 92 state parks and historic sites, with more than 150,000 acres, since it was established in 1917.

Here are the state parks Maxi enjoyed the most

Of the 31 state parks he visited, Maxi said in a phone interview with the Springfield News-Leader that the five he enjoyed the most were: Ha Ha Tonka, Knob Noster, Taum Sauk Mountain, Onondaga Cave and Rock Bridge Memorial.

Although one of the busiest places Maxi visited, Ha Ha Tonka State Park was beautiful with sinkholes, caves, a natural bridge, bluffs and Missouri’s 12th largest spring. There's even ruins of a stone castle.

"I went early and there was still a lot of people," Maxi said.

Knob Noster State Park was "super low key," Maxi said. The park has woodland with some prairie near Clearfork Creek. Many visit for the recreational opportunities, like fishing, biking, hiking or horseback riding.

Taum Sauk Mountain State Park, which is in the St. Francois Mountains, took Maxi by surprise.

"I didn't know that we quote-unquote have mountains," Maxi said about going to the highest neutral point in the state at 1,772 feet.

Onondaga Cave State Park is part of the National Natural Landmark and one of thousands that help Missouri get the nickname as "The Cave State." Maxi said he loved visiting the cave.

Rock Bridge Memorial State Park also made it to Maxi's list of favorites. Per Missouri State Parks, this park has some of the most popular hiking trails in the state and visitors can see Gans Creek Wild Area. You can also check out a rock bridge, sinkholes, a spring and underground stream at the Devil's Icebox.

No matter the weather, he appreciated the journey

Originally from Kansas City, Maxi now works for the Missouri Community Service Commission in Jefferson City. Growing up as a Boy Scout, Maxi would regularly go on hikes and focused on playing football, basketball and track in high school.

The day after Christmas, Maxi wrote a post in a hiking group on social media that the past few years have been tough for him. Not a social person to begin with, the pandemic and isolation were getting to Maxi.

"I look at these pictures and got the opportunity to reflect," Maxi stated. "Even if I wasn't feeling 'good' I told myself I get the opportunity to get up and experience nature because not everyone has that chance."

Maxi would bring along a lunch or just take time to sit and reflect during those hikes.

"I truly appreciate this journey of hot and cold, wet and dry," he wrote online.

When interviewed, Maxi said he wanted to push himself to be uncomfortable.

"I wanted to challenge myself by doing things that are not as convenient," he said.

About half of the state parks he visited came from recommendations. The other half were just Maxi searching for state parks on Google and driving out to see them. One of the longest drives was spent heading to Montauk State Park, roughly a two-hour trek one way.

The more intense adventure happened while Maxi hiked the Current River and Echo Bluff. It was nearly six hours spent in the rain.

"It was like a surreal feeling," Maxi said in a phone interview. "That was probably the most physically demanding thing I've done all year. This (was) awesome, but I felt like I was competing against myself and having the chance to really push myself."

While the Echo Bluff hike was the most intense, Maxi usually stuck to trails at state parks that were an hour in and an hour out. In the coming new year, Maxi said he hopes to put a little bit more planning into the trails he takes.

Here are the parks Maxi visited:

Taum Sauk Mountain State Park Cuivre River State Park Current River State Park Echo Bluff State Park Finger Lakes State Park Graham Cave State Park Ha Ha Tonka State Park St. Joe State Park Hawn State Park Rock Bridge Memorial State Park Ted and Pat Jones Confluence Point State Park Meramec State Park Katy Trail State Park Robertsville State Park Mark Twain State Park Knob Noster State Park Onondaga Cave State Park Lake of the Ozarks State Park Long Branch State Park Harry S. Truman State Park Pomme De Terre State Park Watkins Woolen Mill State Park Montauk State Park Van Meter State Park Arrow Rock State Park Weston Bend State Park Lewis and Clark State Park Wallace State Park Route 66 State Park Babler Memorial State Park Castlewood State Park

