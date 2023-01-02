ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

He hiked 31 Missouri state parks in 2022. Here's 5 he recommends you visit in the new year.

By Sara Karnes, Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X8NPL_0k0pyVgq00
  • The Missouri state park system includes 92 state parks and historic sites, with more than 150,000 acres.

Isaiah Maxi never considered himself a serious outdoorsman.

He enjoyed being a multi-sport athlete in high school and then playing football once he got to college. Maxi, now 28, wanted to get outside and start centering himself, so he made a goal.

By the end of year, Maxi wanted to visit 30 state parks in Missouri. He hiked 31 between February and December. The Missouri state park system includes 92 state parks and historic sites, with more than 150,000 acres, since it was established in 1917.

Here are the state parks Maxi enjoyed the most

Of the 31 state parks he visited, Maxi said in a phone interview with the Springfield News-Leader that the five he enjoyed the most were: Ha Ha Tonka, Knob Noster, Taum Sauk Mountain, Onondaga Cave and Rock Bridge Memorial.

Although one of the busiest places Maxi visited, Ha Ha Tonka State Park was beautiful with sinkholes, caves, a natural bridge, bluffs and Missouri’s 12th largest spring. There's even ruins of a stone castle.

"I went early and there was still a lot of people," Maxi said.

Knob Noster State Park was "super low key," Maxi said. The park has woodland with some prairie near Clearfork Creek. Many visit for the recreational opportunities, like fishing, biking, hiking or horseback riding.

Taum Sauk Mountain State Park, which is in the St. Francois Mountains, took Maxi by surprise.

"I didn't know that we quote-unquote have mountains," Maxi said about going to the highest neutral point in the state at 1,772 feet.

Onondaga Cave State Park is part of the National Natural Landmark and one of thousands that help Missouri get the nickname as "The Cave State." Maxi said he loved visiting the cave.

Rock Bridge Memorial State Park also made it to Maxi's list of favorites. Per Missouri State Parks, this park has some of the most popular hiking trails in the state and visitors can see Gans Creek Wild Area. You can also check out a rock bridge, sinkholes, a spring and underground stream at the Devil's Icebox.

No matter the weather, he appreciated the journey

Originally from Kansas City, Maxi now works for the Missouri Community Service Commission in Jefferson City. Growing up as a Boy Scout, Maxi would regularly go on hikes and focused on playing football, basketball and track in high school.

The day after Christmas, Maxi wrote a post in a hiking group on social media that the past few years have been tough for him. Not a social person to begin with, the pandemic and isolation were getting to Maxi.

"I look at these pictures and got the opportunity to reflect," Maxi stated. "Even if I wasn't feeling 'good' I told myself I get the opportunity to get up and experience nature because not everyone has that chance."

Maxi would bring along a lunch or just take time to sit and reflect during those hikes.

"I truly appreciate this journey of hot and cold, wet and dry," he wrote online.

When interviewed, Maxi said he wanted to push himself to be uncomfortable.

"I wanted to challenge myself by doing things that are not as convenient," he said.

About half of the state parks he visited came from recommendations. The other half were just Maxi searching for state parks on Google and driving out to see them. One of the longest drives was spent heading to Montauk State Park, roughly a two-hour trek one way.

The more intense adventure happened while Maxi hiked the Current River and Echo Bluff. It was nearly six hours spent in the rain.

"It was like a surreal feeling," Maxi said in a phone interview. "That was probably the most physically demanding thing I've done all year. This (was) awesome, but I felt like I was competing against myself and having the chance to really push myself."

While the Echo Bluff hike was the most intense, Maxi usually stuck to trails at state parks that were an hour in and an hour out. In the coming new year, Maxi said he hopes to put a little bit more planning into the trails he takes.

Here are the parks Maxi visited:

  1. Taum Sauk Mountain State Park
  2. Cuivre River State Park
  3. Current River State Park
  4. Echo Bluff State Park
  5. Finger Lakes State Park
  6. Graham Cave State Park
  7. Ha Ha Tonka State Park
  8. St. Joe State Park
  9. Hawn State Park
  10. Rock Bridge Memorial State Park
  11. Ted and Pat Jones Confluence Point State Park
  12. Meramec State Park
  13. Katy Trail State Park
  14. Robertsville State Park
  15. Mark Twain State Park
  16. Knob Noster State Park
  17. Onondaga Cave State Park
  18. Lake of the Ozarks State Park
  19. Long Branch State Park
  20. Harry S. Truman State Park
  21. Pomme De Terre State Park
  22. Watkins Woolen Mill State Park
  23. Montauk State Park
  24. Van Meter State Park
  25. Arrow Rock State Park
  26. Weston Bend State Park
  27. Lewis and Clark State Park
  28. Wallace State Park
  29. Route 66 State Park
  30. Babler Memorial State Park
  31. Castlewood State Park

Sara Karnes is an Outdoors Reporter with the Springfield News-Leader. Follow along with her adventures on Twitter and Instagram @Sara_Karnes. Got a story to tell? Email her at skarnes@springfi.gannett.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KOEL 950 AM

Can You Legally Keep An Arrowhead You Find In Iowa?

Normally when I hear the word hunting, I picture someone out in the wilderness trying to track down some type of game to kill and take home to eat. According to Google, hunting is defined as "the activity of hunting wild animals or game, especially for food or sport." When...
IOWA STATE
Travel Maven

This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Missouri

While Missouri is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Phelps County along I-44 in central Missouri. Keep reading to learn more.
MISSOURI STATE
NBC News

First openly transgender woman executed in Missouri

A Missouri inmate was put to death Tuesday for a 2003 killing, becoming what is believed to be the first transgender woman executed in the U.S. Amber McLaughlin, 49, was convicted of stalking and killing a former girlfriend, then dumping the body near the Mississippi River. McLaughlin's fate was sealed earlier Tuesday when Republican Gov. Mike Parson declined a clemency request.Jan. 4, 2023.
MISSOURI STATE
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes In Missouri

Let’s take a look at some of the best places to beat the heat in Missouri!. You’ve probably never seen anything like the Gunner Pool dam before. The Civil Conservation Corps built the wall on North Sylamore Creek in the 1930s, using stones from the area. The dam almost seems natural at first appearance, or like something you might learn about in a fantasy book.
MISSOURI STATE
CJ Coombs

Missouri's 50-year-old urban legend of the stalking creature known as Momo

Louisiana, Missouri (2018).Photo byPaul Sableman, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Urban legends are stories that are intended to scare, shock, or entertain by presenting a situation as true. They have been shared for centuries and have no official standards of truth. It is up to you to decide whether an urban legend is true or not based on your own research, experience, and common sense.
LOUISIANA, MO
CJ Coombs

Historic Thomas Moore House in Poplar Bluff, Missouri was built in 1896

Thomas Moore House, 435 Lester St., Poplar Bluff, Missouri taken in 2014.Photo bySkye Marthaler, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Thomas Moore acquired the lot for the house on March 29, 1895, and his house was constructed the following year. Moore, a successful businessman in the late 1800s, served as mayor for one term in 1887. Governor William Stone had appointed Moore the Butler County Collector in 1896.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
CJ Coombs

The historic swinging bridge in Warsaw, Missouri was rebuilt in 1924 after a tornado destroyed it

Upper Bridge aka Warsaw Swinging Bridge.Photo byNja1985, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1904, the Upper Bridge opened in Warsaw, Missouri (Benton County). Initially, the bridge was a toll bridge. It's also been known as the Warsaw Swinging Bridge, the old Mo 7 Highway Bridge, and the Joe Dice Swinging Bridge. In 1999, the bridge was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
WARSAW, MO
Springfield News-Leader

Springfield News-Leader

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Springfield, Missouri News - News-Leader.com is the home page for the Springfield, Mo., News-Leader with in-depth local news, sports and entertainment

 http://news-leader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy