The first babies of the new year arrived barely 30 minutes past midnight Sunday.

Brantley Mykhael Brennan arrived at Cox South weighing five pounds, 14 ounces, and measuring 19 inches long at 12:25 a.m. Sunday

“My water broke at 8:15 p.m., and he was here just after midnight. I was surprised and thankful at how quick and smooth the whole process was,” said mom Caitlin Goebel.

Brantley is the first child of Caitlin Goebel and Kodey Brennan.

“I was really calm through everything, and now that he’s here it feels so natural. I’ve always wanted to be a mom, and now that he’s here, he’s perfect,” Goebel said.

The family was given a gift basket in celebration of the birth from the CoxHealth Auxiliary and Administration.

Greyson Mikal — pronounced Michael — Soltys is the first child for Chelsea and Kris Soltys and first grandchild in the family, according to a news release from Mercy Hospital. His name comes from his grandfather and his uncle.

He weighed nine pounds, 10 ounces. He arrived at 12:32 a.m.

The nurses at Mercy Kids Children's Hospital welcomed the baby with a special gift basket.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: First babies born shortly after midnight on New Year's Day at Mercy, Cox