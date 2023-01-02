ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Vote: The Oklahoman's Fans Choice high school basketball Players of the Week

By Hallie Hart, Oklahoman
 3 days ago
Winter break was packed with basketball tournaments, and several Oklahoma high school players had standout performances.

Six of these rising stars are on the ballot for the oklahoman.com high school basketball player of the week poll. Voting is open until noon Friday.

If you can't see the ballot when you scroll to the bottom of this story, try refreshing the link or clearing the cache in your browser.

Details on how to nominate an athlete for player of the week are at the bottom of the story.

Here are the nominees:

Boys basketball

Dayton Forsythe, Jr., Dale: Forsythe led the Class 2A Pirates to a 59-52 victory against Class 5A Tulsa Memorial for the Tournament of Champions title. The standout guard had 34 points in the championship game and earned the MVP award. He has caught the attention of OU and Oklahoma State, receiving offers from both programs this weekend.

Cal Furnish, So., Crossings Christian: The point guard had outstanding games against Edmond North and Kingfisher in the Tournament of Champions. He scored 18 points as Class 4A Crossings Christian upset the Huskies – the reigning Class 6A champions – 60-57. Furnish also stockpiled 29 points for a 49-48 win against the Yellowjackets.

CJ Smith, Sr., Putnam City North: Smith stood out as Class 6A Putnam City North won the Bank 7 Holiday Classic, preserving an undefeated record. He averaged 20 points and 7.3 rebounds through three tournament games. The 6-foot-7 guard added 23 points in the title game to take down host school Mustang, 61-39, and received MVP honors.

Girls basketball

Ariana Diaz, Sr., Carl Albert: The Titans were the consolation champion of the Bertha Teague Mid-America Classic, and Diaz played a major role. Through three games, she had 35 points, nine assists, nine steals and 12 rebounds. The all-around contributor made the all-tournament team.

Baylor Franz, Sr., Edmond Memorial: Franz boosted Edmond Memorial on the way to a first-place finish in the Choctaw Lady Jacket Classic. The Bulldogs rolled past Putnam City, Edmond Santa Fe and Choctaw, and Franz was named the tournament MVP. She totaled 36 points and 16 assists through the three games.

Elle Papahronis, Sr., Edmond North: Papahronis powered the Class 6A Huskies to a 62-49 win against Seiling in the finals of the Bank 7 Holiday Classic. The University of San Francisco signee was named tournament MVP. After pouring in 23 points in Edmond North’s opening game against Southmoore, she had double-doubles in the semifinals and finals.

Want to nominate someone for high school basketball Player of the Week? Emailhhart@oklahoman.com orjjackson@oklahoman.com to nominate an athlete from the previous week of competition.

