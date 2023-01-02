Oklahoma high school fall sports 2022 All-State and All-City teams in football & more

The 2022 Oklahoma high school fall sports season is long gone, and you know what that means. It's winter sports season and time for the fall sports awards.

The Oklahoman is rolling out its All-City and All-State awards from Jan. 1-8 for football, volleyball, softball and cross country.

Keep checking this page all week for updates.

Oklahoma high school football

All-State football: Meet The Oklahoman's 110th All-State football first-team selections

All-State football: The Oklahoman's 110th All-State football Coach of the Year candidates

All-State football: The Oklahoman's 110th All-State football Defensive Player of the Year candidates

All-State football: The Oklahoman's 110th All-State football Offensive Player of the Year candidates

Oklahoma high school volleyball

All-City volleyball: Meet The Oklahoman's 2022 All-City high school volleyball first team

All-City volleyball: Meet The Oklahoman's 2022 All-City high school volleyball roster

Oklahoma high school softball

Big All-City softball: Meet The Oklahoman's 2022 Big All-City high school softball first team

Big All-City softball: Meet The Oklahoman's 2022 Big All-City high school softball roster

Little All-City softball: Meet The Oklahoman's 2022 Little All-City high school softball first team

Little All-City softball: Meet The Oklahoman's 2022 Little All-City high school softball roster

Oklahoma high school cross country

All-City girls cross country: Meet The Oklahoman's 2022 All-City high school girls cross country first team

All-City girls cross country: The Oklahoman's 2022 All-City high school girls cross country roster

All-City boys cross country: Meet The Oklahoman's 2022 All-City high school boys cross country first team

All-City boys cross country: The Oklahoman's 2022 All-City high school boys cross country roster

