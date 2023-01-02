ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Fit and healthy father diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer reveals first warning sign

A fit and healthy father diagnosed with stage four cancer says he was left looking like the “Nightmare on Elm Street” after a horrific reaction to chemotherapy left him too embarrassed to go to his young son’s cricket matches – and is now hoping to save his life with a ground-breaking vaccine.Geoffrey Seymour, 41, a procurement specialist, loved playing tennis, basketball and cricket and had always been healthy until just before his 41st birthday when he began experiencing blood in his stool.  Geoffrey was aware of this being a symptom for cancer from adverts on the television, so quickly...
Healthline

Does Bladder Cancer Spread Quickly?

Bladder cancer spreads at different speeds depending on the type of bladder cancer you have. Urothelial bladder cancer is slow to spread, while other types are much faster. Urothelial bladder cancer is the most common type of bladder cancer. It typically doesn’t spread very quickly. However, other types of bladder cancer, such as adenocarcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and small cell carcinoma, spread much faster.
TheDailyBeast

Our Most Promising Cancer Treatment Hasn’t Met Expectations. That Could Change in 2023.

Immune therapies have rewritten the game when it comes to cancer treatment, earning the “fifth pillar” label next to more tried and true treatments like radiation therapy, surgery, and chemotherapy. And no immunotherapy has garnered quite the same excitement as CAR T-cell therapy, first approved in 2017 by the Food and Drug Administration to treat a form of acute lymphoblastic leukemia. At the time, then-FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb called the approval “a new frontier in medical innovation,” and it seemed like the possibilities for CAR T were near-endless.Flash-forward almost six years, and six therapies have been approved for blood cancers,...
The Herald News

Drug Approved to Help Young Patients Battle a Rare Cancer

MONDAY, Jan. 2, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Children and adults with a rare type of soft tissue cancer will now have a new treatment option that could have a big impact. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the immunotherapy drug atezolizumab (Tecentriq) for use in patients with advanced alveolar soft part sarcoma (ASPS) that has spread to other parts of the body or cannot be removed by surgery. ...
MARYLAND STATE
Joel Eisenberg

Cancer Vaccine Reportedly Shows Strong Promise in Clinical Trial

The vaccine is being tested as a tool for early detection of melanoma. News of the new vaccine marks the second such reported treatment in two weeks. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to cancer, or who suspects a cancer diagnosis, to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to federal organizations and media outlets, including MayoClinic.org and GulfNews.com.
The Independent

Man with terminal cancer cleared of disease thanks to UK drug trial

A man told he had less than 12 months to live is now cancer-free thanks to a UK trial of a new drug regime.Robert Glynn, 51, a welder from Worsley in Greater Manchester, said he “wouldn’t be here” if it were not for the astonishing results of the trial run by the Christie NHS Foundation Trust in Manchester.Mr Glynn was diagnosed with deadly bile duct cancer after suffering severe pain in his shoulder which left him unable to sleep.He visited his GP and underwent a series of scans and blood tests but his cancer was only picked up by chance...
technologynetworks.com

Study Uncovers Development of Chronic Blood Cancer Into Aggressive Disease

A type of chronic leukemia can simmer for many years. Some patients may need treatment to manage this type of blood cancer — called myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPN) — while others may go through long periods of watchful waiting. But for a small percentage of patients, the slower paced disease can transform into an aggressive cancer, called secondary acute myeloid leukemia, that has few effective treatment options. Little has been known about how this transformation takes place.
The Guardian

Man given a year to live now cancer-free after immunotherapy trial

A man given a year to live after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer is now disease-free thanks to a UK trial of a personalised drug regime. Robert Glynn, 51, a welder from Worsley in Greater Manchester, said he “wouldn’t be here” if it were not for the remarkable results of the immunotherapy trial run by the Christie NHS foundation trust in Manchester.
The Independent

Surgical ‘smart’ knife detects womb cancer ‘in seconds’, study finds

A surgical smart knife that can detect when it cuts through cancerous tissue has been shown by scientists to “reliably” diagnose womb cancer “within seconds”.The research, published in the journal Cancers, is expected to minimise the current delays for women when they await diagnosis for womb cancer following the analysis of their tissue samples in labs.The device, iKnife, has been shown in previous studies to be a revolutionary tool in the diagnosis of different cancers that can indicate exactly which tissue to remove from a patient, reducing surgery time and the need for repeated operations.Previous studies have shown that...
Healthline

Stem Cell Treatment for Multiple Sclerosis: What You Should Know

Stem cell therapy is not cleared for treating multiple sclerosis (MS). But this experimental therapy through clinical trials may significantly reduce relapses and slow disease progression in some people with the condition. Stem cell therapy is still considered experimental, but it shows great promise in some people with multiple sclerosis...
MedicalXpress

Investigating quality of life in those with large B-cell lymphoma

Patient-reported outcomes from individuals diagnosed with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma revealed that those who received axicabtagene ciloleucel (axi-cel) immunotherapy experienced higher quality of life than those who received standard care, according to findings published in Blood. "This data demonstrates that axi-cel not only surpasses standard-of-care autologous stem cell...
Health

How Is Ovarian Cancer Treated?

Ovarian cancer occurs when abnormal cells in the ovaries or fallopian tubes grow uncontrollably, forming a mass (tumor). Treatment options for ovarian cancer depend on the type and stage of the disease. It may include a combination of surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, or targeted therapies. The goals of ovarian cancer treatment are to remove the tumor(s), eliminate cancer cells in the body, and prevent a recurrence (return) of cancer. If you have ovarian cancer, you may be referred to a gynecologic oncologist—a doctor with specialized training to treat ovarian cancer. Research shows that people with ovarian cancer who receive care from...
HealthDay

Stem Cell Therapy May Slow MS Better Than Meds: Study

Multiple sclerosis is disabling disease, but stem cell transplants may offer hope of slowing the disease. Over five years, 62% of those who got stem cells saw no worsening of symptoms, while only 46% of those on MS meds did. But the transplant itself takes three months and isn't for...
Medical News Today

Late-stage melanoma: Experimental drug combo puts 50% of patients into remission

Researchers tested the efficacy of a drug combination for treating stage IV melanoma. They found that 71% of patients responded to the drug combination, and 50% had complete remission. The drug combination is now entering a larger trial with a more diverse cohort. in its early stages, stage IV melanoma...
EverydayHealth.com

FDA Approves Briumvi to Treat Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis

On December 28, 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Briumvi (ublituximab), a disease-modifying therapy (DMT) to treat relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS) in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting MS, and active secondary-progressive MS. An estimated one million people in the United States live with MS,...
