News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk Street Division explains steps for road repairs after snowstorms
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The state of Nebraska has recently entered the final days of a severe snowstorm which left many roads unsafe or undrivable. The Norfolk Street Division's Street Manager, Will Elwell, said although it may be hard to locate some structural damage instantly after a storm, the division still holds a meeting to assess what can be fixed or changed.
News Channel Nebraska
Snow follows ice early Tuesday morning in northeast Nebraska
WINSIDE, Neb. -- Icy rain and early-morning thunderstorms greeted rural Wayne County early Tuesday morning. Now that ice is being covered by mid-morning snow. While roads crews have yet to clean off many rural communities, several state NDOT vehicles were out late Monday night. Highway 35 between Wayne and Norfolk...
News Channel Nebraska
Rain expected to change to snow in evening hours
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Those who live in the Norfolk area can expect a rain break this evening. The AccuWeather forecast shows there will be a momentary break in precipitation around 9 p.m. At this time, the rain is expected to stop and snow is expected to start. As of 5...
WOWT
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Rain, sleet & snow showers moving through Tuesday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting the day with a few thunderstorms that have sleet in them! Those likely won’t cause many issues thanks to temperatures being in the 33-35 range most of the morning but a few slick spots are possible in the heaviest rain and sleet. Otherwise I would expect most of the roads to be just wet for your Tuesday morning drive.
norfolkneradio.com
Hazardous weather conditions expected in Northeast Neb.
OMAHA - Most of the state, including Northeast Nebraska, is set to experience some hazardous weather conditions Monday into Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service, Madison, Wayne, Stanton, Cuming, and Burt Counties are in an ice storm warning from 12 p.m. Monday till 6 p.m. Tuesday. Significant icing is...
albionnewsonline.com
Tractor-trailer rigs collide north of Petersburg on icy night
Two semi tractor-trailer rigs collided during the storm Monday evening, Jan. 2, on Highway 14 about two miles north of Petersburg. Petersburg Fire Department was called to the scene at 5:30 p.m., according to Fire Chief Neil Baumgartner. A northbound refer truck had collided with a southbound loaded cattle truck. The northbound truck jack-knifed and went into the ditch.
News Channel Nebraska
Investigators obtain phone records in continued search for North Fork Area Transit GM
MADISON, Neb. -- Investigators are seeking phone records for a nearly nine-month period as they continue to search for the former general manager of North Fork Area Transit accused of embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars. The Madison County Sheriff's Office sought a search warrant for 31-year-old Jeffrey Stewart's cell...
norfolkneradio.com
5 injured, 1 taken by helicopter from accident near Meadow Grove
MEADOW GROVE - An accident west of Meadow Grove Wednesday afternoon sent multiple people to the hospital, including one who needed to be transported by helicopter. According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the accident involved two vehicles and occurred near the intersection of Highway 275 and 538th Road.
News Channel Nebraska
Fremont man arrested in Norfolk related to incident in parking lot
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska man is in custody after a Tuesday incident in a Norfolk parking lot. Shortly after 5:00 p.m., Norfolk Police officers were called to a business in the 700 block of Benjamin Avenue for reports of a suspicious person. Reporting parties said there was a...
WOWT
Health experts look into new omicron subvariant XBB.1.5
Full circle: CityPlace project to bring housing back to urban renewal zone. While trucks are busy clearing snow off the roads, tow trucks are also busy clearing vehicles off the road. DCHD reported five deaths on Friday. Regardless of the weather in Madison, an airport spokesperson said departures here often...
thewayneherald.com
Memory Lane: Jan. 2, 2003
From the January 2, 2003 edition of The Wayne Herald. The Wayne Volunteer Fire Department received a call Saturday night around 6 p.m. that Wayne Grain & Feed Inc., located at 410 Fairground Avenue in Wayne, was on fire. The fire started in the office area and was contained to...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska State Patrol investigating deaths in Butler County
DAVID CITY - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an incident in which two adults were found dead in a home in David City. The discovery occurred Friday afternoon after the Butler County Sheriff’s Office was called by family members to conduct a welfare check at a home along North 4th Street in David City.
norfolkneradio.com
Fremont man arrested for obstruction, false reporting
A Fremont mas was arrested yesterday after an altercation with Norfolk police. Captain Mike Bauer says police were called to a business in the 700 block of Benjamin Avenue around 5:10 p.m. for a call about a suspicious person. Employees told police that the male was asking for information about the employees and making people feel uncomfortable.
kfornow.com
2 People Shot To Death In David City
DECEMBER 31, 2022 (LINCOLN, NEB.) — The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an incident in which two adults were found dead in a home in David City. Their bodies were discovered Friday afternoon after the Butler County Sheriff’s Office was called by family members to conduct a welfare check at a home in the 1100 block of N 4th Street in David City.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk man arrested after being on the run for almost a year
NORFOLK, Neb. -- After almost a year on the run, a Norfolk man was arrested on Monday. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said 55-year-old Brad Tuttle, of Norfolk, had an arrest warrant issued for him in March 2022. Tuttle was wanted for burglary, felony theft, and criminal trespass. His charges are reportedly connected to a break-in from early last year that occurred at the Rock Company, west of Stanton.
News Channel Nebraska
NPD: Madison County employee arrested for multiple charges following argument with juvenile
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska arrested a woman on multiple charges following an argument on Saturday. The Norfolk Police Division said they were called to a home on Saturday around 5:20 p.m. for a disturbance between an adult staff member from the Madison County Attorney's office and a juvenile female.
