Springfield, MA

Governor-elect Maura Healey visits Springfield for the first time since elected

By Kate Wilkinson, Emma McCorkindale
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With just three days until her inauguration, Governor-elect Maura Healey visited Springfield to talk about her vision for the state, but how western Massachusetts will be represented by this incoming administration is the question.

Healey and Lieutenant Gvernor-elect Kim Driscoll visited the New North Citizens’ Council Youth Center as part of their “Team Up Massachusetts” tour.

Mayor Domenic Sarno of Springfield also made an appearance at the Springfield City Council 2023 organizational meeting and leadership swearing-in ceremony on Monday. Councilor Jesse Lederman had been sworn in as Council President and Councilor Melvin Edwards had been sworn in as Vice President.

“We wanted to make our first journey to start the New Year right here to Springfield,” said Healey at the New North Citizens’ Council Youth Center.

One of the big debates likely to come up during her administration: was the Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield.

It was closed for a period of time last year over cancer-causing mold concerns.

Now one of the questions is will it be repaired or replaced?

“We know how important this is to the people of Greater Springfield and we will work to make sure that we have a safe and healthy courthouse,” she said.

But how will western Massachusetts be accounted for?

Searching the Governor-elect’s transition team list, 22News was able to identify about 10 people based in the region out of dozens.

Meantime, not a single cabinet seat is going to someone west of the Quabbin, which 22News asked Healey about on Monday.

“I’m delighted that climate chief, for those of you we care a lot about climate,” she said, adding later. “The person whose heading is from Barre, Massachusetts. So I know it straddles central and western but I can tell you: you will have a cabinet and an administration that represents the diversity of this great state in all forms including geography.”

Healey’s inauguration will be held at the Garden this Thursday at 5 p.m.

StingRay
2d ago

Hope Springfield don’t have something major happen while she’s there. Just to show her what really goes on when bad people are around.

Wlisa
2d ago

That's OK. Please stay in Boston. We do not want you here. We have enough issues.

