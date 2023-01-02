Read full article on original website
Related
wtaj.com
The mild, but gray weather pattern will continue for a couple more days
A surge of warmer air pushing into the region will help the drizzle to turn into a steadier rainfall that can be briefly heavy Tuesday morning. Temperatures tonight will hold mostly steady in the 40s. Some places will rise by morning. Tuesday afternoon will turn breezy to windy with clouds,...
wtaj.com
Weather Minute for January 2, 2023
This morning temperatures will be in the 40s with a cloudy sky and some drizzle. Today we will have a rather cloudy day with a shower or two. Today we will have winds from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Today high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s.
wtaj.com
The warm weather pattern will fade over the next couple of days
Thursday will be mild for January standards, but significantly cooler than recent days. We will have more clouds than sunshine with highs in the 40s to near 50. A shower cannot be ruled out by the end of the day, especially in the counties along Route 219. A second front...
Comments / 0