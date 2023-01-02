ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
FanSided

Joe Burrow: Some Bengals discussed not playing Week 18 vs. Ravens

The Bengals game against the Bills was postponed after the horrific Damar Hamlin injury. Joe Burrow said some of the team discussed postponing Week 18 too. For someone who wasn’t on the field for the Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals game on Monday Night Football, it’s impossible to comprehend the traumatic experience they endured as Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after suffering cardiac arrest following a play.
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

NFL rumors: 4 teams that should acquire Lamar Jackson this offseason and why

Lamar Jackson leaving the Ravens appears more plausible than ever before, so which NFL teams should be looking to sign the QB this offseason and why?. The foregone conclusion for a while seemed to be that the Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson would get things worked out regarding an extension. The former NFL MVP is in the final year of his contract but the team wouldn’t just let him walk, even with the potential for a monster check being cut looming, right?
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

Georgia Tech closes out Miami basketball with 12-0 run winning 76-70

Georgia Tech closed out the Miami basketball team with a 12-0 run to seize a 76-70 win over Miami in Atlanta on Wednesday night. Miami was in control of the game at 70-64 on a Norchad Omier jumper with 4:50 remaining. Georgia Tech began their run after the Omier basket. Lance Terry scored 24 and Miles Kelly 20 for Georgia Tech.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

FanSided

