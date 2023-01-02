KIRKLAND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023-- Cardiac Dimensions ®, a leader in the development of innovative, minimally invasive treatment modalities to address heart failure and related cardiovascular conditions, today announced it has closed a $35 million Series D financing round. The financing was co-led by existing investor Horizon 3 Healthcare and an undisclosed strategic investor, with all other existing investors participating, including Arboretum Ventures, Hostplus, EQT Life Sciences (formerly LSP), Lumira Ventures, and M. H. Carnegie & Co. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005375/en/ The Carillon Mitral Contour System (R) (Photo: Business Wire)

