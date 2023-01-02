Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WSLS
Unseasonable warmth continues along with rain, few storms Wednesday
ROANOKE, Va. – A storm system has produced hundreds of reports of severe weather to our west - ranging from hail to flooding and wind damage to tornadoes. For our purposes, this mainly means rain mid-morning into the early afternoon Wednesday. A few storms will be possible, especially along...
wfxrtv.com
Loved ones continue to wait as crews search for missing boaters in Smith Mountain Lake
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Loved ones of two missing boaters gather at Smith Mountain Lake in Penhook on Tuesday hoping and praying they’ll be found. “They just want peace of mind, they want their boys back. That’s what I would want if it were my kids,” said a nearby neighbor, Bill Sexton.
WBTM
Crews Still Searching for Two Missing Men at Smith Mountain Lake
The search for two men that went missing from an overturned boat on Monday afternoon at Smith Mountain Lake has shifted to a recovery effort today. The two men were reported missing at around 3:50 and crews searched into the night on Monday, the search resumed on Tuesday at 8 am.
WDBJ7.com
High electric bills in Roanoke Valley: How customers and Appalachian Power are responding
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There are now two petitions from customers going around social media to show Appalachian Power Company how high December bills are impacting families. WDBJ7 received dozens of messages from customers sharing concerns about the increased bills. We brought those concerns to the company Friday and they shared some energy conservation tips.
WDBJ7.com
Barred Owl released in Danville after being rescued in 2021
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Barred Owl that was rescued in Danville is now back in its natural habitat. The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke released the owl at Calvary Baptist church Tuesday night. The owl was rescued by someone a little over a year ago after he flew...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke city leaders begin work on Evans Spring development plans
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke city officials are starting development plans for the Evans Spring area. Nearly 150 acres of land in the Northwest part of the city have been vacant for years. The city plans to develop that area with commercial and housing units. Project leaders want to work...
WSLS
Roanoke officials ask for community input on flood surveys
ROANOKE, Va. – The City of Roanoke is asking community members to fill out two surveys related to the Roanoke Flood Resilience Plan. Roanoke was recently awarded a grant from the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) to make a city-wide flood resilience plan to ensure they will be prepared and ready to recover from flood events, according to city leaders.
cardinalnews.org
Danville’s White Mill restoration project began with a tweet
The transformation of a massive riverfront property in Danville all started in 2018 with a tweet. The White Mill, a former Dan River Mills site, has been sitting vacant on the banks of the Dan River for over a decade. Now, the city has partnered with Wisconsin-based developer the Alexander...
WSLS
Live in Lynchburg? Here’s when your Christmas tree can be collected for trash
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Presents have been ripped open and you may be thinking it’s time to get rid of your Christmas tree. If you live in the Hill City, here’s how. You can put your undecorated Christmas tree on the curb for collection during your scheduled week:
Virginia witness videotapes hovering lights in triangle formation
Roanoke, VA.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Virginia witness at Roanoke reported watching and videotaping a hovering object with four orange lights at about 6:01 p.m. on January 2, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
wfxrtv.com
Man rescued from Claytor Lake after kayak overturns
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A man was saved after his kayak turned over in Claytor Lake on Tuesday afternoon in Dublin. The Pulaski County Special Operations Team (PCSOT) says it received a call around 1:13 p.m. about a flipped-over kayak and a man in the lake. Officials say...
wfxrtv.com
Local veteran's home ruined by burst pipe
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) -- Highlights of the non-district match-up between Northside and Salem in boys basketball. Vikings head coach Bill Pope earns his 600th win after Northside's 75-44 win over the Spartans. WBB: Hollins at Roanoke. SALEM, Va. (WFXR) -- Highlights of the ODAC match-up in women's basketball between Hollins...
WSET
'Come a long way:' 3 governing bodies on the Southside set the stage for the new year
(WSET) — It is now 2023 and the Cities of Danville and Martinsville and Pittsylvania County are ready to get rolling when it comes to making changes for the better in their localities. The City of Danville is moving forward in the new year with a number of familiar...
WBTM
Gas Prices Up Across the Southside to start 2023
Gas prices across the country are on the rise to begin 2023. With that, prices at the pump are also up across the southside. According to Gas Buddy, the average price in Danville is up to $2.99 a gallon. That price is actually the cheapest average price across the region as the average price in Pittsylvania and Halifax Counties is currently $3.08, while in Henry County the average is up to $3.14.
WSLS
Food banks in Southwest Virginia expect demand to increase in 2023
ROANOKE, Va. – Food banks are expecting to see more people using their services this year but there’s an issue ... many shelves are empty. Feeding Southwest Virginia serves 26 counties across the state. CEO and President, Pamela Irvine, is worried about the limited food supply they have.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke businesses react to 2023 minimum wage increase
At the start of the new year, Virginia's minimum wage jumped by a dollar. Roanoke businesses react to 2023 minimum wage increase. At the start of the new year, Virginia's minimum wage jumped by a dollar. Officials expand search area for two men in Smith …. The Virginia Conservation Police...
A Winston-Salem woman waited more than a year for a repair shop to fix her car
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Bambi Hughes hopped in her car and headed to pick up a friend from work. She didn’t get too far before something went wrong. Hughes had her phone on the console, and it started to slide off. She was afraid it would fall under her feet, so she went to catch it.
WDBJ7.com
Family loses everything in Rocky Mount house fire two days after Christmas
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - A family from Rocky Mount is trying to get back on their feet after losing everything in a house fire two days after Christmas. Joshua, Avory and their two-year-old daughter were visiting family in Delaware for the holidays when they received a call that their house was on fire. A neighbor smelled the smoke and called 9-1-1.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke gas prices rise again to end 2022
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have risen 9.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.99 per gallon as of January 2, 2023, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. The rise follows two months of weekly declines. “For the first time...
New Year, New Baby! Danville’s first baby of 2023 born
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — A bundle of joy brings in the new year as the first baby born at Sovah Health’s Women’s Center in Danville for 2023. At six pounds and six ounces, Ke’Naja was born at 2:19 p.m. on Jan. 1. “We are so thrilled to welcome the newest member of our family!” said […]
