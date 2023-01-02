ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsville, VA

WSLS

Unseasonable warmth continues along with rain, few storms Wednesday

ROANOKE, Va. – A storm system has produced hundreds of reports of severe weather to our west - ranging from hail to flooding and wind damage to tornadoes. For our purposes, this mainly means rain mid-morning into the early afternoon Wednesday. A few storms will be possible, especially along...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Barred Owl released in Danville after being rescued in 2021

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Barred Owl that was rescued in Danville is now back in its natural habitat. The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke released the owl at Calvary Baptist church Tuesday night. The owl was rescued by someone a little over a year ago after he flew...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke city leaders begin work on Evans Spring development plans

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke city officials are starting development plans for the Evans Spring area. Nearly 150 acres of land in the Northwest part of the city have been vacant for years. The city plans to develop that area with commercial and housing units. Project leaders want to work...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Roanoke officials ask for community input on flood surveys

ROANOKE, Va. – The City of Roanoke is asking community members to fill out two surveys related to the Roanoke Flood Resilience Plan. Roanoke was recently awarded a grant from the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) to make a city-wide flood resilience plan to ensure they will be prepared and ready to recover from flood events, according to city leaders.
ROANOKE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Danville’s White Mill restoration project began with a tweet

The transformation of a massive riverfront property in Danville all started in 2018 with a tweet. The White Mill, a former Dan River Mills site, has been sitting vacant on the banks of the Dan River for over a decade. Now, the city has partnered with Wisconsin-based developer the Alexander...
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Man rescued from Claytor Lake after kayak overturns

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A man was saved after his kayak turned over in Claytor Lake on Tuesday afternoon in Dublin. The Pulaski County Special Operations Team (PCSOT) says it received a call around 1:13 p.m. about a flipped-over kayak and a man in the lake. Officials say...
DUBLIN, VA
wfxrtv.com

Local veteran's home ruined by burst pipe

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) -- Highlights of the non-district match-up between Northside and Salem in boys basketball. Vikings head coach Bill Pope earns his 600th win after Northside's 75-44 win over the Spartans. WBB: Hollins at Roanoke. SALEM, Va. (WFXR) -- Highlights of the ODAC match-up in women's basketball between Hollins...
SALEM, VA
WBTM

Gas Prices Up Across the Southside to start 2023

Gas prices across the country are on the rise to begin 2023. With that, prices at the pump are also up across the southside. According to Gas Buddy, the average price in Danville is up to $2.99 a gallon. That price is actually the cheapest average price across the region as the average price in Pittsylvania and Halifax Counties is currently $3.08, while in Henry County the average is up to $3.14.
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Food banks in Southwest Virginia expect demand to increase in 2023

ROANOKE, Va. – Food banks are expecting to see more people using their services this year but there’s an issue ... many shelves are empty. Feeding Southwest Virginia serves 26 counties across the state. CEO and President, Pamela Irvine, is worried about the limited food supply they have.
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke businesses react to 2023 minimum wage increase

At the start of the new year, Virginia's minimum wage jumped by a dollar. Roanoke businesses react to 2023 minimum wage increase. At the start of the new year, Virginia's minimum wage jumped by a dollar. Officials expand search area for two men in Smith …. The Virginia Conservation Police...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Family loses everything in Rocky Mount house fire two days after Christmas

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - A family from Rocky Mount is trying to get back on their feet after losing everything in a house fire two days after Christmas. Joshua, Avory and their two-year-old daughter were visiting family in Delaware for the holidays when they received a call that their house was on fire. A neighbor smelled the smoke and called 9-1-1.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke gas prices rise again to end 2022

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have risen 9.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.99 per gallon as of January 2, 2023, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. The rise follows two months of weekly declines. “For the first time...
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

New Year, New Baby! Danville’s first baby of 2023 born

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — A bundle of joy brings in the new year as the first baby born at Sovah Health’s Women’s Center in Danville for 2023. At six pounds and six ounces, Ke’Naja was born at 2:19 p.m. on Jan. 1. “We are so thrilled to welcome the newest member of our family!” said […]
DANVILLE, VA

