wymt.com
Man facing charges after police find large amount of drugs, money during arrest
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Laurel County man is facing a host of charges following a recent arrest. Deputies with the 75/80 Interdiction Team responded to an unnamed business south of London Tuesday morning just before 1:30. When they arrived, they found the suspect, Marty Allen Hart, 38, of...
WYSH AM 1380
Arrest made in Morgan animal cruelty case
Authorities in Morgan County say an arrest has been made in what they have called a “severe” case of animal abuse. Either on Christmas or the day after, someone threw a red tote with six puppies inside off of the Bone Camp bridge on Burrville Road into a creek. All but one of the puppies, believed to be seven to nine weeks old, died. The MoCo Mutts Rescue Center last week offered a reward for information leading to the culprit and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office also joined in the search.
1450wlaf.com
Turnbill’s ‘lengthy’ criminal record sees more charges added
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Thefts in La Follette, Caryville and other parts of Campbell County are in the process of being linked back to one individual, 50-year- old Marcus Turnbill. Turnbill, described by police as a man with a very lengthy arrest record, is being booked into the Campbell County Jail at this hour.
WYSH AM 1380
ACSO round-up nets 17 arrests
The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office announced last week that they had completed a suspect round-up dubbed “Operation Home for the Holidays” in the days leading up to Christmas. According to the ACSO, over a three-day period just before Christmas, “Operation Home for the Holidays”resulted in the arrest...
WYSH AM 1380
ORT: Evaluation scheduled for teen suspected of killing mother
According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, an evaluation was scheduled last week for an Anderson County teenager accused of fatally shooting his sleeping mother after she punished him by taking away his cell phone. 19-year-old Shawn Tyler Willis of Rocky Top was charged with first-degree murder after he...
WSMV
wivk.com
BCSO: Woman arrested after threatening to release dog on deputies Thursday
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — A Blount County woman is facing assault charges after deputies said she threatened to release a large dog while speaking with them on Thursday. According to the report from the Blount County Sheriff's Office, the parents of a 35-year-old man called deputies saying they were on their way to pick up their son after they said Jessie Jennings, 34, was acting belligerent and intoxicated.
indherald.com
OPD arrests seven in week between Christmas and New Year’s Day
Oneida Police Department officers made a total of seven arrests during the Christmas-to-New Year’s Day period, including:. • Christopher R. Byrd, 41, of West 3rd Avenue, was charged with domestic assault on Jan. 1, after allegedly striking his wife during an argument. Police were summoned to the area of Alberta Street after motorists saw a woman walking along the highway. When officers located her, she allegedly had a swollen eye and lip, and told officers that she and her husband had gotten into a fight as they returned home from a bar.
wivk.com
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office Continuing Their Investigation into a Shooting at a West Knoxville Restaurant
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office continues their investigation into a shooting at a West Knoxville Restaurant. KCSO says the owner and an employee of Rice King subdued the 18 year-old suspect who fired a shot striking them in their hand and also hitting himself in the knee. The suspect was treated and is in stable condition. No word on the condition of the victims.
bbbtv12.com
Manhunt On-Going in Roane County
An intense Manhunt has been going on in Roane County since around 6:00 p.m. last night, according to Chief Deputy Tim Hawn with the Roane County Sheriff’s Office. The Tennessee Highway Patrol was attempting to pull over a vehicle when the car stopped on the westbound side of I-40 near the Midtown exit, the driver then fled the vehicle and has not been seen since. The search area has been through the Swan Pond Community over to Pine Ridge Road and into the east side of the city limits of Harman. The person was identified as Richard Wright a white male from Cordova Tennessee, according to Chief Deputy Hawn, and has several outstanding felony warrants for his arrest. If you see anybody suspicious walking that may look a little flustered and acting suspicious, please contact 911 immediately. We will update when and if more information is given and the person of interest is arrested. The search is on-going at this hour.
Sheriff’s Office: Knox County restaurant owner, employee subdue robbery suspect
According to the Knox County Sheriff's Office, there was a robbery attempt at Rice King on Kingston Pike Friday night. The owner of the restaurant along with an employee were able to subdue the suspect until law enforcement arrived.
bbbtv12.com
Missing Person Found Dead – Investigation Ongoing
On 12/27/2022, the Kingston Police Department took a report of a missing person. The person reported missing was Joseph John Zipser, 56. Mr. Zipser was last seen leaving a residence on East Race Street at approximately 1900 hours on 12/26/2022. On 12/29/2022, at 0914 hours, officers received information as to...
wvlt.tv
Two people charged in Knoxville shooting, one at large
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people are facing charges in connection to a Knoxville shooting that injured three people. A concert hosted by My Canna Buds on Clinton Highway ended quickly after shots were fired. Jackie Netterville, 22 of Mississippi, and Gino Mickens, 20 of Georgia, have each been charged...
New state law requires drunk drivers convicted of killing a parent in crash to pay child support
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jan. 1 ushered in several new laws across Tennessee. One in particular state lawmakers hope will make drivers think twice before getting behind the wheel intoxicated. Tennessee passed Ethan, Hailey and Bently’s Law. Under this law, a person convicted of vehicular homicide or aggravated vehicular...
17-year-old facing charges after returning to scene of fatal hit-and-run in Nashville
A pedestrian who was struck by a car while crossing Murfreesboro Pike died from his injuries Monday morning.
Trucking company of driver who fatally crashed into Loudon Co. deputy in 2022 failed to meet federal standards
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — Nationwide, as new trucking companies emerge, federal regulators are finding it difficult to keep up, according to an investigation by WBIR's sister station in Denver. The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration inspects and regulates commercial carriers, but Zach Cahalan, the executive director of the Truck...
KPD: 3 shot during concert at Clinton Highway business
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Three people were shot at a business on Clinton Highway early Monday morning, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Officers responded to My Canna Buds at 4956 Clinton Highway at around 2:20 a.m., KPD said. When law enforcement arrived, they located three gunshot victims who were...
Year in Review: East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers 2022
The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers group is sharing some numbers from 2022 as program agencies start fresh in the new year.
