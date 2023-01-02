Dogecoin’s (DOGE) space mission, Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) Shibarium, and Snowfall Protocol’s (SNW) grand launch – Here’s why January 2023 looks promising for these tokens

Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
Chainlink (LINK) first-ever staking pool draws in 24.27 million tokens, Filecoin (FIL) announces the launch of Filecoin Chair, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) brings in new price gains
The crypto market is growing at an unprecedented rate, with some of the most well-known cryptocurrencies seeing massive gains in value over the past year or so. However, not all cryptocurrencies are created equal – there are a number of blockchain projects that have failed to live up to expectations, while others, like Snowfall Protocol (SNW), offer unique benefits that make them superior choices over some well-known options. In this article, we’ll take a look at why Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is better than Filecoin (FIL) and Chainlink (LINK), which are two of the most popular blockchain projects on the market.
Sam Bankman-Fried-backed Solana soars after ecosystem sees shiba inu-themed token airdrop
Solana soared as much as 20% in the past day on news of a Bonk token airdrop. After losing nearly all its value in 2022 as Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire collapsed, solana ended a streak of nine consecutive losses. The Bonk airdrop is likely being used for Solana-based non-fungible tokens.
Dream Chaser: Hypersonic spaceplane will feature a building-sized inflatable space habitat
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' space company, Blue Origin, has been hard at work alongside Colorado-based startup Sierra Space on the Orbital Reef project. The two companies behind the project recently blasted a module prototype for the station to pieces as part of an ongoing test campaign. Orbital Reef, one of...
NEWSBTC
TERRA CLASSIC (LUNC) DUMPS AS BINANCE SUSPENDS TOKEN BURN, SOLANA (SOL) IS ON A FALL TOO, FALLS BELOW THE $10-MARK, AND SNOWFALL PROTOCOL (SNW) SET TO OUTPERFORM BOTH IN 2023 AFTER A SUCCESSFUL PRESALE CAMPAIGN
Terra Classic (LUNC) and Solana (SOL), two troubled crypto coins, have been beaten down yet again, just as they were trying to regain investor trust. Terra Classic (LUNC) and Solana (SOL) are the top losers this week, each with a more than 10% deficit. Snowfall Protocol (SNW) on the other hand, has extended its success run by increasing its price by more than 300%. Despite being in the presale stage, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) has won hearts and funds.
NEWSBTC
Snowfall Protocol (SNW) outpaces competition with record-breaking growth, leaving Terra Classic (LUNC) and Terra Luna (LUNA) trailing behind
Cryptocurrencies have become increasingly popular in recent years, with a wide range of options available for investors and traders to choose from. While some of these coins have had great success, others have struggled to keep up with the competition. In this article, we will be focusing on three cryptocurrencies: Terra Classic (LUNC), Terra Luna (LUNA), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW). While both Terra Classic (LUNC) and Terra Luna (LUNA) have had their share of struggles, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) has been on a record-breaking growth streak, outpacing both its competitors.
bitcoinist.com
PancakeSwap (CAKE) Announces New App While ApeCoin (APE) Prices Up 30% In A Month; Don’t Miss Out On Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Presale
The crypto markets have been on an absolute tear over the last month and it looks like the trend is only going to continue. Some of the biggest winners have been recently launched tokens such as ApeCoin (APE) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), which has notably seen an 805% price increase.
u.today
SHIB Burn Rate Jumps as Community Removes Another Massive Lump of Shiba Inu
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
astaga.com
Shiba Inu Ecosystem Tokens SHIB And BONE Chase BONK Hype
After an enormous Solana’s meme token BONK rally that saved Solana from dropping the belief of the crypto neighborhood. The BONK rally even dried up the buying and selling quantity from rival meme cryptocurrencies Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE). Lastly, the Shiba Inu ecosystem is again within the...
NEWSBTC
A Crypto Holiday Special: Past, Present, And Future With Ben Lilly
2022 is coming to an end, and our staff at NewsBTC decided to launch this Crypto Holiday Special to provide some perspective on the crypto industry. We will talk with multiple guests to understand this year’s highs and lows for crypto. In the spirit of Charles Dicken’s classic, “A...
thenewscrypto.com
Crypto Whales Move Around $366 Million Worth of XRP Tokens
The biggest single transaction recorded by the tally, 500M XRP tokens were exchanged. A “whale” sent around 40 million XRP to the Bitstamp cryptocurrency exchange. In the last several weeks, the price of XRP, Ripple’s native cryptocurrency, has been under extreme market pressure. On Tuesday, however, XRP’s value unexpectedly rose by 5% as rumors of a settlement in the Ripple case began to circulate. Furthermore, the information shows that crypto whales have traded a significant volume of XRP tokens in the recent day.
dailycoin.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Clone Memecoin Bonk (BONK) Steps in to Save Solana (SOL)
The popular altcoin Solana (SOL) has been one of the hardest-hit cryptocurrencies of the FTX disaster. Several crypto technical analysts indicated more bearish trends for SOL in 2023, down to single digits just yesterday. Indeed, the market price decline for SOL came after developers started unanimously flocking to Ethereum (ETH)....
Samsung's new sliding screens could be game-changing
The tech giant's latest generation of foldable displays have been unveiled at CES 2023
game-news24.com
Amazon offers: DJI mini 3 Pro at an interest rate, light drones for 4K and FPS
As offered by Amazon today, we offer an extra discount for drone DJI Mini 3 Pro. The reported discount is 79.01, or 9%. A product can be found in that address or in the box underneath. The recommended price for this drone is 839. The current price is just 10 p.m. This product is sold and shipped directly from Amazon.
Comments / 0