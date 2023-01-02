Chainlink (LINK) first-ever staking pool draws in 24.27 million tokens, Filecoin (FIL) announces the launch of Filecoin Chair, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) brings in new price gains

Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
TERRA CLASSIC (LUNC) DUMPS AS BINANCE SUSPENDS TOKEN BURN, SOLANA (SOL) IS ON A FALL TOO, FALLS BELOW THE $10-MARK, AND SNOWFALL PROTOCOL (SNW) SET TO OUTPERFORM BOTH IN 2023 AFTER A SUCCESSFUL PRESALE CAMPAIGN
Terra Classic (LUNC) and Solana (SOL), two troubled crypto coins, have been beaten down yet again, just as they were trying to regain investor trust. Terra Classic (LUNC) and Solana (SOL) are the top losers this week, each with a more than 10% deficit. Snowfall Protocol (SNW) on the other hand, has extended its success run by increasing its price by more than 300%. Despite being in the presale stage, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) has won hearts and funds.
NEWSBTC
Snowfall Protocol (SNW) outpaces competition with record-breaking growth, leaving Terra Classic (LUNC) and Terra Luna (LUNA) trailing behind
Cryptocurrencies have become increasingly popular in recent years, with a wide range of options available for investors and traders to choose from. While some of these coins have had great success, others have struggled to keep up with the competition. In this article, we will be focusing on three cryptocurrencies: Terra Classic (LUNC), Terra Luna (LUNA), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW). While both Terra Classic (LUNC) and Terra Luna (LUNA) have had their share of struggles, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) has been on a record-breaking growth streak, outpacing both its competitors.
NEWSBTC
SOL Jumps 15% In 24 Hours As Solana Receives Support From Ethereum Founder
Solana (SOL) has been completely engulfed in FUD since the FTX crash. This invariably resulted in the price of the token declining much faster than the rest of the market, and last week, SOL touched single-digit values for the first time in almost two years. However, there seems to be a turn in the tide for the digital asset as it receives support from Vitalik Buterin.
crypto-economy.com
Cardano (ADA) Swells 6% as DeFi Activity on the Network Increases
Cardano (ADA) has experienced an upswing in the past 24 hours as decentralized finance (DeFi) activity on the Cardano network increased substantially. The cryptocurrency industry had a terrible 2022 with various factors fuelling the meltdown. Catastrophic events such as the collapse of Terra ecosystem and FTX added to the downturn dragging Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), along with the broader digital assets sector falling to unexpected lows. The bears were a notch harsher to altcoins with Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) losing a ssignificant chunk of their value. Although ADA maintained its position as one of the top performing tokens, it noted a drop of nearly 84% in its value last year.
Sam Bankman-Fried-backed Solana soars after ecosystem sees shiba inu-themed token airdrop
Solana soared as much as 20% in the past day on news of a Bonk token airdrop. After losing nearly all its value in 2022 as Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire collapsed, solana ended a streak of nine consecutive losses. The Bonk airdrop is likely being used for Solana-based non-fungible tokens.
NEWSBTC
6 Best Metaverse Crypto Coin Projects to Invest in 2023
As more and more individuals and companies continue to create value in the metaverse, finding promising metaverse cryptocurrencies can potentially lead to profits for investors. Let’s take a look at some of the best metaverse cryptos in 2023 that investors can consider adding to their portfolios. Best Metaverse Crypto...
zycrypto.com
Here’s Why Solana’s Future Is Still Bright Despite SOL Price Nuking 97% Below ATH: Vitalik Buterin
Solana, the crypto once backed by FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried, is one of the leading Layer 1 networks to have suffered in the enduring crypto winter. Despite the prices of top crypto assets like bitcoin and Ethereum remaining relatively stable over the last four weeks, SOL has bled out. However,...
NEWSBTC
9 Best Low Supply Crypto Coins to Invest in 2023
In the crypto space, there is a strong connection between high demand and low supply. Put simply, cryptocurrencies that have a finite supply and a high growth potential are often viewed as scarce commodities. Therefore, this guide explores the best low supply cryptocurrency to invest in 2023. We have reviewed...
NEWSBTC
7 Best Crypto ICOs and Token Presales to Invest in 2023
Looking for the best ICO crypto? Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs) give investors the chance to buy a coin before it lists on an exchange. This is a key opportunity. At this stage, the coin’s growth potential is at its highest. Below we outline seven outstanding opportunities from among the...
NEWSBTC
Solana Leads Crypto Market Gains, How Long Will This Continue?
Solana (SOL) has been ahead of the rest of the crypto market when it comes to gains. The market had seen renewed interest following the holidays which led to a small recovery here and there especially for the large players but Solana had been able to break completely from the trend and record double-digit gains in the last couple of days.
NEWSBTC
A Crypto Holiday Special: Past, Present, And Future With Ben Lilly
2022 is coming to an end, and our staff at NewsBTC decided to launch this Crypto Holiday Special to provide some perspective on the crypto industry. We will talk with multiple guests to understand this year’s highs and lows for crypto. In the spirit of Charles Dicken’s classic, “A...
NEWSBTC
BONK Goes Bonkers With Over 200% Increase In Last 24 Hours – Will This Save Solana?
Solana’s ecosystem found itself in knee-deep trouble caused by fear, uncertainty and doubt over its connections with disgraced crypto exchange FTX. Since after the collapse of the exchange, the ecosystem has been trying to distance itself from FTX former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, with Messari even releasing a detailed overview of the ecosystem and how it was impacted by the implosion back in December 15.
NEWSBTC
Polygon (MATIC) And Pancakeswap (CAKE) Price Continue To Fall As Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Hopes To End The Year On a Positive Note
With 2022 coming to an end in a few days, crypto investors are looking forward to a new year of renewed hope. Many investors have seen their portfolios reduced to zero due to the prolonged bear market. However, projects like Polygon (MATIC), Pancakeswap (CAKE), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) have transformed investors’ portfolios.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Reaches Massive Settlement With Regulator After Someone Pulls Off $150,000,000 Fraud Through Exchange
Top US-based crypto exchange Coinbase has reached a settlement with regulators after bad actors stole $150 million using the platform. According to a memo from New York’s Department of Financial Services, Coinbase must pay $50 million in fines to the regulator, plus invest an additional $50 million in bolstering its internal compliance programs over the next two years.
dailyhodl.com
Coin Bureau Predicts Ethereum (ETH) Layer-2s Will Play Dominating Role in Crypto Payments
A popular crypto analyst says layer-2 projects built on Ethereum (ETH) will likely dominate the crypto payments space in 2023. In a new YouTube strategy session, pseudonymous Coin Bureau host Guy tells his 2.19 million subscribers that using crypto for payments will become more popular this year. “My fifth crypto...
dailycoin.com
HedgeUp Leading the Race Before Polkadot and Cosmos – Will it Rank Higher by 2023?
The crypto market is always growing, and new projects are launched daily. Even though cryptocurrencies give investors access to digital assets and the ability to participate in the digital economy, the cryptocurrency market’s main goal is still to improve the lives of its users. One of the leading cryptocurrencies...
securities.io
Ethereum Update: Network Activity Highlights, 2023 Scaling Plans, ETH Price Action and More
The mid-September transition to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus was one of Ethereum’s most significant achievements in 2022, considering the brutal year it was. That said, a new year has started and goals have been updated to advance the network further. Staked Ether withdrawals and proto-danksharding developments have, in particular, been identified as ecosystem headlines in H1 2023. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, in recent Twitter interactions, spelled out his expectations for the blockchain this year. Buterin previously opined in Dec 2021 that Ethereum’s end game involves the network serving as the base layer for an EVM-compatible zk-roll up. The latter technology is another area expected to see advancement.
coinbureau.com
Crypto News: Alameda Wallets, SOL, DOGE, Valkyrie & MORE!!
I’m here to start off your first working week with my one and only weekly crypto review. I must say that today’s episode is quite special, because there were some very interesting headlines in the final week of 2022. Besides all the speculation around Sam moving Alameda assets...
Comments / 0