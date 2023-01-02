Read full article on original website
KTBS
Vacant home goes up in flames in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A Queensborough home suffered serious damage in a fire early Wednesday in Shreveport. The blaze was reported shortly before 4 a.m. at Kentucky Avenue and Sumner Street. That's north of Greenwood Road near the fair grounds. The first unit on the scene was returning from a medical...
KSLA
Man seriously injured in shooting after pulling out of McDonald’s drive-thru
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police in Shreveport responded to the scene of a drive-by shooting Wednesday morning (Jan. 4). It happened around 10:30 a.m. on Greenwood Road near the McDonald’s and the Atkins branch of the Shreve Memorial Library. At least seven units with the Shreveport Police Department initially responded, as well as five medical units with the Shreveport Fire Department, according to Caddo Parish dispatch records.
KSLA
Shooting sends 3 adults to the hospital
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that sent three people, all adults, to the hospital. The victims showed up in front of the North Louisiana Criminalistics Laboratory on Linwood Avenue at 9:16 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, Caddo 911 dispatch record show. “We are still looking...
KSLA
Vehicle crash involving motorcycle causes traffic congestion
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Jan. 4, a reported motorcycle crash took place around 2:45 p.m. on Terry Bradshaw Passway W near Linwood Avenue. The Shreveport Police Department and the Shreveport Fire Department were present at the scene. As of 3:30 p.m., only one lane was open, and traffic was...
ktalnews.com
Missing elderly woman from Bossier City found safe
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Bossier City Police Department says that a missing elderly woman has been found safe. BCPD put out a release Wednesday night asking for the public’s help finding an 87-year-old woman who had walked away from her home. Less than 3 hours later, they announced that she was found.
ktalnews.com
Man sustained minor injuries in Market Street shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened just before overnight on North Market Street. SPD responded to shots fired call at 1906 North Market St. just before 3 a.m. Tuesday. The victim told police that he was walking near Popeyes on N....
ktalnews.com
Missing Bienville woman may be homicide witness
RINGGOLD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman who may be a witness in connection with a homicide discovered early New Year’s Day. Sheriff John Ballance says the disappearance of 43-year-old Kimberly Moore may be...
Shreveport Shooting Sends Three to the Hospital
On Tuesday (1/3/23) evening three adults walked up to local law enforcement headquarters all suffering from gunshot injuries. The three individuals all seemed to be victims of the same shooting. They showed up to the front of the North Louisiana Criminalistics Laboratory on Linwood Avenue at 9:16 p.m. Shreveport Police...
KSLA
Man found shot dead in back seat of his idling car; woman goes missing
BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A man is dead, a woman is missing and authorities say they have identified a person of interest in the homicide. The homicide investigation began when 59-year-old Vernon Parker was found shot dead about 8:15 a.m. Sunday, New Year’s Day in the back seat of his idling car on Pleasant Road south of the Bienville Parish town of Ringgold, Bienville Parish Sheriff John Ballance told KSLA News 12.
KSLA
Missing elderly Bossier City woman found safe after LSP issues Silver Alert
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — An elderly Bossier City woman who went missing has been located and is safe, city spokeswoman Erin Buchanan said. The news came less than an hour after Louisiana State Police issued a statewide Silver Alert for help in finding Maria Montalvo. The 87-year-old woman’s...
KSLA
SFD battles abandoned building fire on Sprague Street; building was Mother Stewart House
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) firefighters battle flames on Sprague Street after an abandoned Mother Stewart Building building catches on fire. On Jan. 2, at 3:14 a.m., SFD received a report of a fire emergency on the 1200 block of Sprague Street, between Dillingham Street and Lawrence Street. When firefighters arrived at the scene they discovered a two-story Ledbetter Heights building fully involved in fire.
KSLA
Man arrested after home invasion in Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A man has been arrested after a home invasion that happened on New Year’s Day in Bossier City. The Bossier City Police Department says they responded to the call in the 1400 block of Traffic Street on Jan. 1 just before 4 p.m. The suspect was found and arrested that same evening.
KTBS
Ask The Trooper: Driving in high water
SHREVEPORT, La. - For Tuesday’s Ask the Trooper segment, KTBS 3 spoke with Trooper Jonathan Odom about staying safe while driving in standing water on the roads. If you have a topic you'd like us to address, email us at pressreleases@ktbs.com and put Ask The Trooper in the subject line.
Texas Woman Killed in Crash Near Mansfield
On Tuesday, just after 9:30PM, Louisiana State Troopers from Troop G responded to a single vehicle fatality crash on LA Hwy 513 near Oxford Cutoff Rd. The crash claimed the life of 52 year-old Schanda Roundtree of Nacogdoches, Texas. After investigation, the troopers discovered a 2013 Mack Truck, driven by...
KSLA
Single-story home becomes inferno on Hendrix Place; SFD considers it total loss
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) battle blazing hot flames at a home in the Cedar Grove neighborhood. On Dec. 31, at 7:58 p.m., SFD was dispatched to the 600 block of Hendrix Place to a single-story home fire. As crews arrived they discovered heavy flames and smoke coming from all sides of the home.
UPDATE: Body found in vacant lot in Longview has been identified
UPDATE: The body found in Longview on Monday has now been identified as 34-year-old Paul Stebbins II. Investigators say at this moment there is no criminal act suspected. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Public Information Officer with Longview Police, Brandon Thornton, has confirmed that police have recovered a body in Longview. The body was found in […]
KTBS
High water covers some Bossier Parish roads
BENTON, La. -- A severe storm front moving across the area Monday dumped heavy rains causing flood waters to rise over roads and, in one case, the washout of a section of roadway in northern Bossier Parish. Water rose to cross sections of Carterville Road and Smith Road north of...
KSLA
Celebratory gunfire finds Shreveport woman inches from tragedy
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Most people celebrate New Year’s with fireworks. But as the holiday approached, celebratory gunshots were another loud sound heard by residents in the city of Shreveport. New Year’s Day found one resident just inches away from tragedy. It’s normal to hear fireworks outside...
KSLA
Man killed; juvenile arrested
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A man is dead, a juvenile faces at least one criminal charge and Shreveport police are investigating the city’s first homicide of the new year. The shooting occurred about 6:10 p.m. New Year’s Day in the parking lot of Villa Norte Apartments, according to the major incident report. That’s in the 1600 block of Fullerton Street.
KSLA
Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport responds to video of large leak in ceiling
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport has released a statement about a leak at one of its facilities. On Tuesday, Jan. 3, KSLA was sent a video of a substantial amount of water leaking from the ceiling of the medical facility. In the video, several people dressed in scrubs are seen trying to sop up the water with a number of towels. The individual who sent the video said they were concerned about sanitation and patient safety.
