Top 5 M & A Stories from Startup Nation in December
Jewish Business news list of the five top mergers and acquisition stories for December from Phoenix Assurance Ltd to Waze. Abu Dhabi State Fund Bought Israel’s Phoenix Insurance. The Abu Dhabi Development Holding Co. (ADQ) bought a controlling interest Israel’s largest insurance concern, Israel Phoenix Assurance Ltd. ADQ is...
Israel Innovation Authority EstablishesInfrastructure for Fermentation of Microorganisms for Nutrients
As part of the Israel national operational plan led by the Israel Innovation Authority, to maintain and expand the strength of its developmental ecosystem in the field of alternative proteins, the Authority has announced a new RFP for the establishment of infrastructures for precision fermentation of microorganisms to develop alternative proteins.
Renewcell Delivers First Shipment from New Plant
Renewcell is celebrating. The Swedish sustaintech company, which recycles cellulostic textile waste and transforms it into Circulose material, has shipped its first batch of dissolving pulp produced at its new Renewcell 1 plant in Sundsvall, a Swedish city approximately 230 miles north of Stockholm, to a client. The sale is the latest step in realizing the facility’s initial capacity of 60,000 tons per year. “After building the new factory in Sweden this first delivery from Renewcell 1 is an exciting milestone for us as a company, as well as a major step forward towards making fashion circular at scale. We’re excited to continue...
Startup Companies in Israel 2011-2021
Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) released data on the state of startup companies in Israel during the period of 2011-2021. The data shows that overall, Israel Startup Nation did well during this period, which includes the worldwide Covid shutdowns of 2020 and 2021. The period does not include 2022 which was a dismal year for businesses the world over.
