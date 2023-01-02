Chainlink Automation is Now Live, and Ripple v. SEC Case Picks Speed, While Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Sells Over 200 Million Tokens

Read full article on original website
Chainlink (LINK) first-ever staking pool draws in 24.27 million tokens, Filecoin (FIL) announces the launch of Filecoin Chair, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) brings in new price gains
The crypto market is growing at an unprecedented rate, with some of the most well-known cryptocurrencies seeing massive gains in value over the past year or so. However, not all cryptocurrencies are created equal – there are a number of blockchain projects that have failed to live up to expectations, while others, like Snowfall Protocol (SNW), offer unique benefits that make them superior choices over some well-known options. In this article, we’ll take a look at why Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is better than Filecoin (FIL) and Chainlink (LINK), which are two of the most popular blockchain projects on the market.
TERRA CLASSIC (LUNC) DUMPS AS BINANCE SUSPENDS TOKEN BURN, SOLANA (SOL) IS ON A FALL TOO, FALLS BELOW THE $10-MARK, AND SNOWFALL PROTOCOL (SNW) SET TO OUTPERFORM BOTH IN 2023 AFTER A SUCCESSFUL PRESALE CAMPAIGN
Terra Classic (LUNC) and Solana (SOL), two troubled crypto coins, have been beaten down yet again, just as they were trying to regain investor trust. Terra Classic (LUNC) and Solana (SOL) are the top losers this week, each with a more than 10% deficit. Snowfall Protocol (SNW) on the other hand, has extended its success run by increasing its price by more than 300%. Despite being in the presale stage, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) has won hearts and funds.
9 Best Low Supply Crypto Coins to Invest in 2023
In the crypto space, there is a strong connection between high demand and low supply. Put simply, cryptocurrencies that have a finite supply and a high growth potential are often viewed as scarce commodities. Therefore, this guide explores the best low supply cryptocurrency to invest in 2023. We have reviewed...
Ethereum Stakers In Massive Loss As 80% of Staked ETH Is In The Red
The bear market has resulted in multiple losses for individuals and even large entities, and according to recent data shared by crypto analytics site, Dune analytics, the majority of all ETH stakers are in the loss while fewer stakers remain in the money. The reason behind the result of more...
SEC Pursues $45M Scam Based in Fake Blockchain Technology
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) accused alleged fraudster Neil Chandran and several others fororchestrating a scheme to get cash from tens of thousands of investors globally on the false promise that they were securing a lucrative deal to sell blockchain technology.
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
Billion-Dollar Hedge Fund Is Betting Against Bitcoin And Grayscale, Not Just USDT
The pressure continues to mount on Grayscale with its Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) and parent company Digital Currency Group. And as Ram Ahluwalia, CEO and co-founder of crypto-native investment advisor Lumida, pointed out in a recent thread, two new characters, Valkyrie Investments and Fir Tree have entered the “Shakespearean drama.”
Bitcoin Explodes: BTC Blockchain Processed Over $8 Trillion In Transactions Last Year
Something big just happened on the Bitcoin blockchain. Crypto analytics firm CoinMetrics noted that $8 trillion worth of transactions have been made on the crypto king blockchain. This means that more and more people are using Bitcoin to transact in their daily lives more than ever. But does this mean...
Coinbase just reached a $100M settlement with New York regulators. Here’s what that means for crypto
The enforcement action against Coinbase came from the “apex predator of crypto regulation.”
The Crypto Winter will last through 2023 and maybe 2024, predicts PayPal and Meta alum David Marcus
David Marcus doesn't see the crypto sector recovering next year. David Marcus may lead a Bitcoin-focused company, but he doesn’t see the Crypto Winter ending anytime soon. Marcus was CEO of PayPal and also ran crypto efforts at Facebook (now Meta). He currently leads Lightspark, a Los Angeles startup creating payment infrastructure by building upon Bitcoin’s capabilities.
Coinbase Stock Price Jumps 12% Following $100M NYDSF Settlement
The settlement means the end of the New York regulator’s probe, which Coinbase first disclosed in 2021. Coinbase’s stock jumped Wednesday following news that the cryptocurrency exchange had reached a $100 million settlement with the New York Department of Financial Services. Nasdaq Composite-listed COIN was up over 12%...
$BTC: Satoshi Action Fund CEO on Bitcoin: ‘$1,000,000 May Be Just the Beginning’
On Sunday (1 January 2023), Dennis Porter, Co-Founder and CEO of bitcoin mining advocacy organization Satoshi Action Fund, explained why he believes that the Bitcoin price could eventually go a lot higher than $1 million. Porter said on Twitter:. On 20 December 2022, James Mullarney, the host of the very...
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest scoops up $5.5 million of Coinbase stock as crypto market turmoil weighs on the exchange
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest purchased $5.5 million worth of additional Coinbase shares on Thursday, continuing the investment firm's dip-buying spree as turmoil weighs on the cryptocurrency platform. The famed money manager now holds $47 million worth of the company's stock in its Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF). Coinbase makes up...
Bitcoin Price Plays Catch-Up With Altcoins, Why $28,000 Is A Key Level
The Bitcoin price is finally seeing some profits, but it seems weak compared to other crypto assets. The macroeconomic environment is waking up, shaking things across all asset classes. As of this writing, the Bitcoin price trades at $16,800 with sideways movement in the last 24 hours. In the crypto...
6 Best Metaverse Crypto Coin Projects to Invest in 2023
As more and more individuals and companies continue to create value in the metaverse, finding promising metaverse cryptocurrencies can potentially lead to profits for investors. Let’s take a look at some of the best metaverse cryptos in 2023 that investors can consider adding to their portfolios. Best Metaverse Crypto...
XRP Showing ‘Strong Bullish Cases’ As Whales Rapidly Accumulate: Crypto Insights Firm
Crypto analytics firm Santiment says XRP is signaling bullishness as whales rapidly accumulate the token. According to Santiment, XRP is setting the stage for a possible price surge to start off 2023, potentially triggered by a short squeeze. A short squeeze happens when an unusual amount of traders are trying...
Craziest Bitcoin Price Predictions For 2023, 1,400% Rally Possible?
The start of a new year kicked off Bitcoin price and crypto market forecasts across social media and mainstream media platforms. Experts are debating whether bulls or bears will drive 2023’s price action. Last year, bears took over and sent the benchmark crypto back to its 2020 levels. As...
7 Best Crypto ICOs and Token Presales to Invest in 2023
Looking for the best ICO crypto? Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs) give investors the chance to buy a coin before it lists on an exchange. This is a key opportunity. At this stage, the coin’s growth potential is at its highest. Below we outline seven outstanding opportunities from among the...
