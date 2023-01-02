ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
click orlando

Warm day in Central Florida, but cold front to bring changes

ORLANO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a strong cold front that will bring a drastic changes to Central Florida. The front has brought severe weather, including tornadoes, to parts of the South. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. We will see the front weaken by the time it gets...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Severe storms move through southeast Georgia and parts of Central Florida.

Severe storms including tornadoes will continue to be possible in southeast Georgia and parts of Central Florida. A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Marion county until 4 p.m. [TRENDING: Mount Dora police ID couple killed at senior living community; person of interest in custody | Think McDonald’s Coke...
GEORGIA STATE
click orlando

19-year-old traveling on unicycle from Maine to Florida. Here’s why

PALM COAST, Fla. – A 19-year-old is traveling the entire Eastern Seaboard, all on a unicycle. Since September, Avery Seuter has used his unicycle to travel more than 1,800 miles and counting. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. His trip began in Maine and he was spotted on Tuesday...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

California snowpack off to great start amid severe drought

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The snowpack covering California's mountains is off to one of its best starts in 40 years, officials announced Tuesday, raising hopes that the drought-stricken state could soon see relief in the spring when the snow melts and begins to refill parched reservoirs. Roughly a third of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
click orlando

SeaWorld and Aquatica offering free admission for Florida preschoolers in 2023

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld and Aquatica Orlando officials announced they are offering free year-round admission for Florida preschoolers with the 2023 Preschool Card. Starting Jan. 3, both theme parks are offering the free admission to children ages five and younger at the time of redemption through Dec. 31, 2023, according to a news release.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Person of interest ID’ed in double-homicide of Mount Dora couple

MOUNT DORA, Fla. – A person of interest in the homicide investigation of a Mount Dora couple found dead at a senior living facility was identified Wednesday evening, according to police. The couple — identified as Darryl and Sharon Getman — were found dead at the Waterman Village complex...
MOUNT DORA, FL
click orlando

Florida Gov. DeSantis sworn in for second term

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis sounded much like a 2024 presidential candidate as he was sworn in to a second term Tuesday, addressing national issues like immigration and inflation as much as highlighting his own plans for the state. DeSantis turned to the message that helped him...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy