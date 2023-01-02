Read full article on original website
Warm day in Central Florida, but cold front to bring changes
ORLANO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a strong cold front that will bring a drastic changes to Central Florida. The front has brought severe weather, including tornadoes, to parts of the South. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. We will see the front weaken by the time it gets...
Severe storms move through southeast Georgia and parts of Central Florida.
Severe storms including tornadoes will continue to be possible in southeast Georgia and parts of Central Florida. A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Marion county until 4 p.m. [TRENDING: Mount Dora police ID couple killed at senior living community; person of interest in custody | Think McDonald’s Coke...
Another warm day on tap in Central Florida. Here’s when things change
ORLANDO, Fla. – It will be another foggy start for many across Central Florida, with some areas are under a dense fog advisory through 9 a.m. Tuesday. Expect lots of sunshine once the fog burns off, with highs in the mid-80s. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The average...
19-year-old traveling on unicycle from Maine to Florida. Here’s why
PALM COAST, Fla. – A 19-year-old is traveling the entire Eastern Seaboard, all on a unicycle. Since September, Avery Seuter has used his unicycle to travel more than 1,800 miles and counting. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. His trip began in Maine and he was spotted on Tuesday...
Florida taco chain teams up with wildlife officials to help feed manatees. Here’s how to help
ORLANDO, Fla. – A taco chain based in Florida is helping feed the manatees, teaming up with wildlife officials. Capital Tacos, originally from Tampa, will be providing lettuce to manatees during this winter for every salad purchased at its locations. [TRENDING: Mount Dora police ID couple killed at senior...
Florida Foodie: Founder of GigPro talks changing landscape of the restaurant industry
ORLANDO, Fla. – Twenty-five years spent working in kitchens does not typically lead to a career inside the tech sector, but Ben Ellsworth managed to do it — founding a company aimed at helping restaurants deal with unexpected staffing shortages. Ellsworth is the founder and CEO of GigPro,...
California snowpack off to great start amid severe drought
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The snowpack covering California's mountains is off to one of its best starts in 40 years, officials announced Tuesday, raising hopes that the drought-stricken state could soon see relief in the spring when the snow melts and begins to refill parched reservoirs. Roughly a third of...
SeaWorld and Aquatica offering free admission for Florida preschoolers in 2023
ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld and Aquatica Orlando officials announced they are offering free year-round admission for Florida preschoolers with the 2023 Preschool Card. Starting Jan. 3, both theme parks are offering the free admission to children ages five and younger at the time of redemption through Dec. 31, 2023, according to a news release.
Ask Trooper Steve: How long can you drive with a Puerto Rico tag after moving to Florida?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated. Today’s viewer question was, “How long can you drive with a Puerto Rico tag after moving...
Person of interest ID’ed in double-homicide of Mount Dora couple
MOUNT DORA, Fla. – A person of interest in the homicide investigation of a Mount Dora couple found dead at a senior living facility was identified Wednesday evening, according to police. The couple — identified as Darryl and Sharon Getman — were found dead at the Waterman Village complex...
🏫Nominate your favorite educator for Dunkin’ Teacher of the Month
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 and Dunkin’ love coffee -- and teachers. This year, we’re teaming up to celebrate our exceptional Central Florida educators with a Teacher of the Month contest. Tell us about the amazing teachers in your life and one lucky winner each month from...
‘Stunned, devastated and heartbroken:’ Children, neighbors of slain Mount Dora couple speak out
MOUNT DORA, Fla. – Following the deaths of a retired Mount Dora couple at the Waterman Village senior living complex, the pair’s children are now speaking out to let people know just how much their parents meant to them and the community. According to police, Darryl and Sharon...
Florida Gov. DeSantis sworn in for second term
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis sounded much like a 2024 presidential candidate as he was sworn in to a second term Tuesday, addressing national issues like immigration and inflation as much as highlighting his own plans for the state. DeSantis turned to the message that helped him...
