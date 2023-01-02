Jerry Rosburg doesn't want to get fined during his two-game stint as the Broncos' interim coach. So he declined to criticize the officials for not flagging Chris Jones after he hit Russell Wilson in the head and then body-slammed him on a game-sealing fourth-down sack Sunday.It was a textbook example of the type of hit on quarterbacks the NFL has tried diligently to get rid of in recent seasons."I know how the NFL office works when it comes to coaches criticizing officials," Rosburg said Sunday after losing his head coaching debut 27-24 at Kansas City. "I thought that was a...

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO