Chicago, IL

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Clinch Playoffs and NFC South Division

In a closely contested matchup throughout the contest, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinched a playoff birth after winning the NFC South today in a 30-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs got off to a slow start in this one, but thanks to Mike Evans' 200+ yard, 3 touchdown...
TAMPA, FL
NFL Analysis Network

Seahawks Get Brutal Injury Update On Key Defensive Star

The Seattle Seahawks picked up a huge victory on Sunday afternoon, defeating the New York Jets 23-6 in dominant fashion. Seattle set the tone early and jumped out to a lead, blitzing New York from the opening snap and not allowing them to get comfortable. The win snapped a three-game...
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Bold Jared Goff, Lions prediction will scare the hell out of Seahawks, Packers

The Detroit Lions are fighting for their playoff lives as Week 18 approaches. However, one former NFL coach believes not only can they make it, but the Lions can go on a run. Mike Martz joined The 33rd Team on Monday and discussed the Lions upcoming Week 18 matchup against the Green Bay Packers. The 71-year-old dropped an incredibly bold take regarding the Jared Goff-led team.
DETROIT, MI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bengals Owner Mike Brown Releases Statement on Damar Hamlin Injury

In the aftermath of Bills safety Damar Hamlin entering cardiac arrest and the ensuing postponement of Buffalo's game against the Bengals, Cincinnati owner Mike Brown released a statement reflecting on the previous night’s events. "First and foremost, the Bengals continue to send thoughts and prayers to Damar Hamlin and...
CINCINNATI, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

‘No Weaknesses’ in Playoff Cowboys, Says Witten

The Dallas Cowboys will disappoint their expansive fanbase if they fail to make any headway in the upcoming NFL playoffs. Count Jason Witten among those, however, who think positive "headway'' is on the horizon. "I don't see really any weaknesses in that football team,'' Witten said of his old squad.
WASHINGTON STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Steve Wilks Sends Prayers to Damar Hamlin & the Buffalo Bills

From 2012 to 2016, Steve Wilks and Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott worked together on the defensive staff for the Carolina Panthers. The two formed a close relationship during their time together in Charlotte and after hearing about what happened to Bills safety Damar Hamlin in Monday night's game against Cincinnati, Wilks made sure to reach out to his good friend.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lakers News: LA ‘Encouraged With the Progress’ Anthony Davis is Making From Foot Injury

Anthony Davis has been out since December 16 with a foot injury he suffered in a game against the Denver Nuggets. A week later, reports came out that AD would be out indefinitely, without a timetable for return. There was hope that he could be back sooner rather than later, and this past week, Davis provided an update that he was hoping to avoid surgery.
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

1975-76 Indiana Hoosiers Remain College Basketball’s Most Recent Undefeated Champs

No. 21 New Mexico entered the new year with a 14-0 record, but their undefeated streak came to an end on Tuesday night. Coach Richard Pitino and the Lobos were the last remaining undefeated team during the 2022-23 season, but they suffered a 71-67 loss at Fresno State. The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers were also undefeated to start 2023, but they lost 65-64 at home to Rutgers on Monday.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Ben Johnson Listed as Potential Candidate for Panthers Opening

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is going to be a coveted candidate to become a NFL head coach in the near future. The biggest question facing the Lions is just how long Johnson is going to remain in town running the offense. Since Johnson was named offensive coordinator, Detroit's...
DETROIT, MI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Why Sean McVay is ‘Grateful’ for Rams ‘Incredibly Challenging’ Season

The Los Angeles Rams entered this season riding high off their first Super Bowl title in over two decades and appeared to have all of the ingredients to defend their crown. And yet, as the Rams enter Week 18 holding a 5-11 record and playing without injured stars such as quarterback Matthew Stafford, receiver Cooper Kupp and defensive tackle Aaron Donald, the Super Bowl - let alone playoffs - seem such a distant afterthought.
LOS ANGELES, CA

