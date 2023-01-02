Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Tee Higgins sends heartbreaking message to Damar Hamlin after routine tackle at Buffalo Bills game saw him collapse
CINCINNATI Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins sent a heartbreaking message to Damar Hamlin after a routine tackle during a Buffalo Bills game led to a scary injury. Hamlin collapsed on the field during the Bills game leaving players and coaches from both teams visibly shaken. “My prayers and thoughts go...
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Clinch Playoffs and NFC South Division
In a closely contested matchup throughout the contest, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinched a playoff birth after winning the NFC South today in a 30-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs got off to a slow start in this one, but thanks to Mike Evans' 200+ yard, 3 touchdown...
Seahawks Get Brutal Injury Update On Key Defensive Star
The Seattle Seahawks picked up a huge victory on Sunday afternoon, defeating the New York Jets 23-6 in dominant fashion. Seattle set the tone early and jumped out to a lead, blitzing New York from the opening snap and not allowing them to get comfortable. The win snapped a three-game...
Bold Jared Goff, Lions prediction will scare the hell out of Seahawks, Packers
The Detroit Lions are fighting for their playoff lives as Week 18 approaches. However, one former NFL coach believes not only can they make it, but the Lions can go on a run. Mike Martz joined The 33rd Team on Monday and discussed the Lions upcoming Week 18 matchup against the Green Bay Packers. The 71-year-old dropped an incredibly bold take regarding the Jared Goff-led team.
Bengals Owner Mike Brown Releases Statement on Damar Hamlin Injury
In the aftermath of Bills safety Damar Hamlin entering cardiac arrest and the ensuing postponement of Buffalo's game against the Bengals, Cincinnati owner Mike Brown released a statement reflecting on the previous night’s events. "First and foremost, the Bengals continue to send thoughts and prayers to Damar Hamlin and...
Predicting chances of Detroit Lions' Aidan Hutchinson, Dan Campbell to win NFL awards
The last week of the regular season means the last edition of power rankings, and one final prediction from me on who wins the NFL’s major awards. The Detroit Lions have legitimate candidates for Defensive Rookie of the Year and Coach of the Year, and if they beat the Green Bay Packers on...
‘No Weaknesses’ in Playoff Cowboys, Says Witten
The Dallas Cowboys will disappoint their expansive fanbase if they fail to make any headway in the upcoming NFL playoffs. Count Jason Witten among those, however, who think positive "headway'' is on the horizon. "I don't see really any weaknesses in that football team,'' Witten said of his old squad.
NFL Power Rankings Week 18: Green Bay Packers climb, New York Jets crash
Who is the No. 1 team in the NFL? It’s more challenging to choose just one after a chaotic Week
Steve Wilks Sends Prayers to Damar Hamlin & the Buffalo Bills
From 2012 to 2016, Steve Wilks and Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott worked together on the defensive staff for the Carolina Panthers. The two formed a close relationship during their time together in Charlotte and after hearing about what happened to Bills safety Damar Hamlin in Monday night's game against Cincinnati, Wilks made sure to reach out to his good friend.
Donations to Bills’ Damar Hamlin’s Charity Skyrocket in Wake of Scary Collapse
While the NFL world was stunned by the eerie and chilling collapse of Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin Monday night, fans reacted with an outpouring of support and donations to his foundation. A "Community Toy Drive" established on GoFundMe by Hamlin through his Chasing M's Foundation received over a half-million...
Lakers News: LA ‘Encouraged With the Progress’ Anthony Davis is Making From Foot Injury
Anthony Davis has been out since December 16 with a foot injury he suffered in a game against the Denver Nuggets. A week later, reports came out that AD would be out indefinitely, without a timetable for return. There was hope that he could be back sooner rather than later, and this past week, Davis provided an update that he was hoping to avoid surgery.
Heading to Houston, Jazz look to get back on track
For the first month of the season, the Utah Jazz were the surprise of the NBA, and even a stretch
1975-76 Indiana Hoosiers Remain College Basketball’s Most Recent Undefeated Champs
No. 21 New Mexico entered the new year with a 14-0 record, but their undefeated streak came to an end on Tuesday night. Coach Richard Pitino and the Lobos were the last remaining undefeated team during the 2022-23 season, but they suffered a 71-67 loss at Fresno State. The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers were also undefeated to start 2023, but they lost 65-64 at home to Rutgers on Monday.
Ben Johnson Listed as Potential Candidate for Panthers Opening
Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is going to be a coveted candidate to become a NFL head coach in the near future. The biggest question facing the Lions is just how long Johnson is going to remain in town running the offense. Since Johnson was named offensive coordinator, Detroit's...
Why Sean McVay is ‘Grateful’ for Rams ‘Incredibly Challenging’ Season
The Los Angeles Rams entered this season riding high off their first Super Bowl title in over two decades and appeared to have all of the ingredients to defend their crown. And yet, as the Rams enter Week 18 holding a 5-11 record and playing without injured stars such as quarterback Matthew Stafford, receiver Cooper Kupp and defensive tackle Aaron Donald, the Super Bowl - let alone playoffs - seem such a distant afterthought.
