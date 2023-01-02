Read full article on original website
brytfmonline.com
Everyone from China refuses to come to the country
The infection exploded in China. Several countries have taken measures to avoid infection from China, which the country does not agree with, and countermeasures are now being announced. Chinese authorities say entry restrictions for Chinese imposed by a number of countries lack scientific basis and are unreasonable. – Some countries...
hotelnewsme.com
TARIQ BIN ALI AL SAHLANI – FIRST OMANI GENERAL MANAGER
Under the umbrella of the Oman Tourism Development Company OMRAN Group, Tariq Bin Ali Al Sahlani is the first Omani to hold the position of Cluster General Manager for Atana Hotels & Resorts in Musandam. In his professional career spanning over 33 years, Tariq Al Sahlani has acquired deep knowledge...
notebookcheck.net
BYD beats Tesla to become the world's largest EV maker as buyers flock to cheaper electric cars
Tesla just informed that it has increased its electric vehicle sales by 40% year-on-year, hitting the 1.31 million delivery milestone out of 1.37 million produced, in itself a 47% increase compared to 2021. This number, however, missed Elon Musk's own goal of at least a 50% EV sales increase. Tesla sold 405,278 cars this past quarter, as opposed to the 431,117 units that industry analysts expected, despite the generous year-end incentives it doled out for the December deliveries.
hotelnewsme.com
HILTON BEIRUT METROPOLITAN PALACE ANNOUNCES ITS REOPENING
Hilton Beirut Metropolitan Palace announces its reopening on Friday, December 30, 2022. The Jewel of Beirut, Hilton Beirut Metropolitan Palace will open its doors yet again offering a unique taste of luxury in the heart of Beirut. Opening on 30th December 2022, the hotel offers 185 luxurious rooms including 20 elegantly appointed suites, a variety of food and beverage selections all-day at the Summer Place and hotel’s lobby lounge Tea Garden.
hotelnewsme.com
FIVE PALM JUMEIRAH IS THE PERFECT PLACE TO GRAB A SUNSET COCKTAIL OR DINE AGAINST A BACKDROP OF THE BEST SKYLINE VIEWS
Dubai’s best rooftop lounge, bar and club, The Penthouse is a lively, contemporary destination that invites guests to drink, dine and dance in true FIVE Style this Winter. Encompassing picture-perfect views of 150ms of private beach, Beach by FIVE and the Dubai Marina skyline paired with award-winning gastronomy and signature FIVE cocktails rounded off with the musical stylings of top International DJs – 7 days a week! This must-visit, for travelers and locals alike, welcomes ‘FIVERs’ to the Ultimate Sundowner Experience. Sip on Instagrammable cocktails such as Collins 2.0, Nightcap, Desert Rose and top seller, Mexican Cartel at the lounge and terrace daily from 4pm onwards, where you can also enjoy our delectable Japanese fusion menu while soaking in 180 degrees of breathtaking vistas. Don’t miss out on staying on for Skyline Fridays – as the city’s longest running deep and tech house night brings you the hottest talent from around the globe!
hotelnewsme.com
SPEND YOUR WEEKEND AT RADISSON RESORT RAS AL KHAIMAH, MARJAN ISLAND
Looking for a perfect place to relax and share the best dishes and drinks with friends and family? Well, look no further! Join us for a family-styled sharing brunch every Saturday at Seafood Shack!. Enjoy the flavours of Seafood Shack signature dishes from the raw bar, small plates, mains to...
hotelnewsme.com
NFT TRAVEL, ELECTRIFIED ESCAPES AND A RAIL REVIVAL: THE 2023 TRAVEL TRENDS SET TO SHAPE THE SECTOR
Euronews Travel, the platform dedicated to tourism and travel at Europe’s leading international news media, has published its latest report Travel in 2023: Connecting People, Places & Planet on the future of tourism, and identified and analysed eight sector trends within existing travel themes that will shape the industry as it snaps back to pre-2020 norms.
hotelnewsme.com
GLOBAL VILLAGE CELEBRATES THE NIGHT OF SEVEN MIDNIGHTS WITH THOUSANDS OF GUESTS
Global Village, the UAE and wider region’s leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment, welcomed 2023 with seven New Year’s Eve countdowns on December 31, 2022. Thousands of guests joined in the celebrations that started at 8pm local time, coinciding with midnight in the Philippines, before...
hotelnewsme.com
THE SUITE LIFE AT INTERCONTINENTAL RAS AL KHAIMAH
Perfectly located amongst the sparkling shores of the Arabian Gulf, expansive terracotta desert and soaring mountains, InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort & Spa is inviting guests to embrace an elevated island life with them, with a selection of suites and villas that are perfect for families, romance seekers and friends looking for an adventure.
hotelnewsme.com
MAIDEN SHANGHAI AT FIVE PALM JUMEIRAH IS THE ULTIMATE DESTINATION TO DINE ON DUBAI’S BEST MSG-FREE, GOURMET CHINESE
FIVE’s award-winning Maiden Shanghai invites you to indulge in a refreshed, MSG-free and organic gourmet Chinese menu, inspired from four renowned Chinese cuisines – Cantonese, Sichuan, Shanghai and Beijing. Discover an array of flavourful Dim Sums like the delicate BBQ Beef Puffs stuffed with finely chopped rib-eye and honey sauce, the Crispy Puff with Seafood Dim Sums – squid and prawn delicately enveloped in a deep-fried puff fused with Bamboo-charcoal powder. There’s also the option of steamed Crystal Spinach and Mushroom dumplings and Vegetarian Duck Cheung Fun for the vegetarians!
demolitionandrecycling.media
India’s US$1.2 billion infrastructure loan
The Indian government and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) have signed a loan agreement totalling US$1.2 billion for the development of infrastructure across the country, according to a statement from the ministry of finance. The agreements are said to cover projects to improve the power sector and highways in the...
Sunak’s U-turn on China Covid tests is a political move, say scientists
Rishi Sunak’s decision to perform a U-turn and impose Covid checks on travellers from China was dismissed on Saturday night as a purely political manoeuvre that would make no difference to the rise or fall of cases in the UK. The health secretary Steve Barclay was briefed by the...
Carscoops
The IAT T-Mad Is China’s Version Of The Tesla Cybertruck
This is the IAT T-Mad and it is, for lack of a better description, China’s answer to the Tesla Cybertruck. While it has only been showcased as a concept, the wild electric truck is expected to reach the production line. Presented for the first time at the Guangzhou Auto...
brytfmonline.com
India goes a little further than Europe on USB-C
As part of the European Directive on Global Charger, port USB-C It will become mandatory by the end of 2024 for the entire range of devices sold in Europe. This includes smartphones, tablets, e-readers, game consoles, digital cameras, headphones, headsets, mice, keyboards…. This amendment will mainly have implications for apples...
game-news24.com
After Christmas, the Apple iPhone 14 py.a. st. tt began to decline
After Julian Christmas, iPhone 14 Pro smartphones got more affordable, the pre-holiday hype had dropped, and the production of the largest iPhone production plant in Zhengzhou began to increase, after the suppression of restrictions due to the COVID-19 restrictions. The government crackdown on a zero tolerance policy for COVID-19 sparked...
