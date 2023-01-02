Read full article on original website
Related
hotelnewsme.com
YAS PLAZA HOTELS ANNOUNCES NEW DIRECTOR OF ENTERTAINMENT
Yas Plaza Hotels is stepping up its dynamic music offerings with seasoned radio veteran Steve Johnston taking the helm as Director of Entertainment. Steve has had over 30 years of experience working in radio all over the world; as an accomplished DJ, he has entertained music aficionados from the UK, Middle East, SE Asia and even the Falkland Islands. He currently co-owns two English language radio stations based in Chiang Mai, Thailand.
So many people are dying from COVID in China that a crematorium is giving families 5 to 10 minute slots to mourn victims
Demand for funeral home services has spiked so high that people are queuing up outside crematoriums to sell their spots to grieving families.
JP Morgan’s chief U.S. economist warns of job losses and higher unemployment ahead: ‘We are expecting the economy to slip into a recession’
Hopes for a Fed pivot are premature, as Jay Powell has not succeeded yet in anchoring inflation expectations.
Cardiac Dimensions Raises $35 Million in Series D Financing
KIRKLAND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023-- Cardiac Dimensions ®, a leader in the development of innovative, minimally invasive treatment modalities to address heart failure and related cardiovascular conditions, today announced it has closed a $35 million Series D financing round. The financing was co-led by existing investor Horizon 3 Healthcare and an undisclosed strategic investor, with all other existing investors participating, including Arboretum Ventures, Hostplus, EQT Life Sciences (formerly LSP), Lumira Ventures, and M. H. Carnegie & Co. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005375/en/ The Carillon Mitral Contour System (R) (Photo: Business Wire)
hotelnewsme.com
ZULAL WELLNESS RESORT BY CHIVA-SOM LAUNCHES NEW YOU RETREAT FOR A HAPPIER AND HEALTHIER 2023
The Middle East’s first full immersion wellness resort, Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som, has welcomed the approaching New Year by unveiling a New You Retreat to help guests restore balance and reaffirm goals for a happier, healthier year. Available in three- and five-night durations until 31st March 2023, the new retreat has been especially designed by the resort’s resident physician Dr. Syed Shadab Ahmed to guide guests towards a path of sustainable change and support them on their personal wellness journey.
hotelnewsme.com
HILTON BEIRUT METROPOLITAN PALACE ANNOUNCES ITS REOPENING
Hilton Beirut Metropolitan Palace announces its reopening on Friday, December 30, 2022. The Jewel of Beirut, Hilton Beirut Metropolitan Palace will open its doors yet again offering a unique taste of luxury in the heart of Beirut. Opening on 30th December 2022, the hotel offers 185 luxurious rooms including 20 elegantly appointed suites, a variety of food and beverage selections all-day at the Summer Place and hotel’s lobby lounge Tea Garden.
Business Insider
A PE firm that's built its brand on high-profile sports deals is broadening its scope
Gerry Cardinale's RedBird Capital is a major player in sports and entertainment dealmaking, but now it has its eyes set on financial services.
US inflation hasn't 'turned the corner yet' so the Fed should stick with interest-rate hikes, a top IMF official says
US inflation still hasn't "turned the corner yet" despite a recent cooling, a top IMF official said. That means the Federal Reserve should stick with its interest-rate hikes, Gita Gopinath told the FT. Her comments come after Fed minutes released Wednesday signaled rates could stay higher for longer. Inflation is...
hotelnewsme.com
FIVE PALM JUMEIRAH IS THE PERFECT PLACE TO GRAB A SUNSET COCKTAIL OR DINE AGAINST A BACKDROP OF THE BEST SKYLINE VIEWS
Dubai’s best rooftop lounge, bar and club, The Penthouse is a lively, contemporary destination that invites guests to drink, dine and dance in true FIVE Style this Winter. Encompassing picture-perfect views of 150ms of private beach, Beach by FIVE and the Dubai Marina skyline paired with award-winning gastronomy and signature FIVE cocktails rounded off with the musical stylings of top International DJs – 7 days a week! This must-visit, for travelers and locals alike, welcomes ‘FIVERs’ to the Ultimate Sundowner Experience. Sip on Instagrammable cocktails such as Collins 2.0, Nightcap, Desert Rose and top seller, Mexican Cartel at the lounge and terrace daily from 4pm onwards, where you can also enjoy our delectable Japanese fusion menu while soaking in 180 degrees of breathtaking vistas. Don’t miss out on staying on for Skyline Fridays – as the city’s longest running deep and tech house night brings you the hottest talent from around the globe!
hotelnewsme.com
GLOBAL VILLAGE CELEBRATES THE NIGHT OF SEVEN MIDNIGHTS WITH THOUSANDS OF GUESTS
Global Village, the UAE and wider region’s leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment, welcomed 2023 with seven New Year’s Eve countdowns on December 31, 2022. Thousands of guests joined in the celebrations that started at 8pm local time, coinciding with midnight in the Philippines, before...
hotelnewsme.com
MAIDEN SHANGHAI AT FIVE PALM JUMEIRAH IS THE ULTIMATE DESTINATION TO DINE ON DUBAI’S BEST MSG-FREE, GOURMET CHINESE
FIVE’s award-winning Maiden Shanghai invites you to indulge in a refreshed, MSG-free and organic gourmet Chinese menu, inspired from four renowned Chinese cuisines – Cantonese, Sichuan, Shanghai and Beijing. Discover an array of flavourful Dim Sums like the delicate BBQ Beef Puffs stuffed with finely chopped rib-eye and honey sauce, the Crispy Puff with Seafood Dim Sums – squid and prawn delicately enveloped in a deep-fried puff fused with Bamboo-charcoal powder. There’s also the option of steamed Crystal Spinach and Mushroom dumplings and Vegetarian Duck Cheung Fun for the vegetarians!
hotelnewsme.com
THE SUITE LIFE AT INTERCONTINENTAL RAS AL KHAIMAH
Perfectly located amongst the sparkling shores of the Arabian Gulf, expansive terracotta desert and soaring mountains, InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort & Spa is inviting guests to embrace an elevated island life with them, with a selection of suites and villas that are perfect for families, romance seekers and friends looking for an adventure.
hotelnewsme.com
WORLD RECORD-BREAKING FIREWORKS SHOW
Ringing in 2023 in style, the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates welcomed the New Year with impressive fireworks displays to musical rhythms, as it pushed to break two Guinness World Records titles. Featuring pyro drones, nano lights, colours and shapes choreographed to electric beats, the...
Comments / 0