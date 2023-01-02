ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
Centre Daily

Damar Hamlin Collapses on Field During ‘Monday Night Football’ Game

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition after collapsing during the first quarter of Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The NFL officially suspended the game within an hour after the on-field incident. After he collided with Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins and fell to the ground,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Centre Daily

Patriots React to Scary Situation Involving Bills’ Safety Damar Hamlin

Members of the New England Patriots - past and present - reacted Monday night to the chilling situation involving Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin, 24, was injured while making a tackle in the first quarter of the Monday Night Football game against the Bengals in Cincinnati. After a big hit on receiver Tee Higgins on a 13-yard catch, Hamlin stood up but then collapsed to the field and appeared to lose consciousness.
BUFFALO, NY
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
OnlyHomers

NFL Legend Dies

National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
Centre Daily

Bills DB Damar Hamlin: Vitals Normal, But Placed on Breathing Tube in Critical Condition

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who is in critical condition following a scary on-field injury against the Cincinnati Bengals Monday night, has normal vitals has but been put on a breathing tube, per a statement from Hamlin's marketing rep, Jordan Rooney. Rooney took to Twitter after Monday's game was postponed...
Centre Daily

History Hints at How Jim Harbaugh Could Jumpstart Broncos

Rumors are swirling of Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh making a return to the NFL. The Denver Broncos, in particular, have been mentioned as a potential landing spot for the veteran coach. According to Mike Florio of NBC Sports, the Broncos have reportedly reached out to express their interest...
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

Cleveland Browns T Chris Hubbard Plans to Play in 2023

Cleveland Browns will likely have a veteran offensive tackle hitting the free agency market soon. Chris Hubbard is going to give it a go in 2023, citing that he isn't quite ready to hang it up. "Still got a lot of juice in the tank," Hubbard said about his future.
CLEVELAND, OH
Centre Daily

Rams’ Coach Sean McVay Has ‘Loved Working With’ QB Baker Mayfield

To say it has been a tumultuous year for Los Angeles Rams' quarterback Baker Mayfield would be an understatement. The former No. 1 overall pick saw the Cleveland Browns trade for Deshaun Watson, which led to him being traded to the Carolina Panthers. His time in Carolina would be short-lived, though, and he ultimately signed with the Rams upon his release.
Centre Daily

Former Browns LT Joe Thomas a Finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023

Cleveland Browns could shortly have their next member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Left tackle Joe Thomas was announced as a finalist for the Class of 2023. Thomas joins 15 other finalists, that number will go to five before the NFL Honors on Feb. 9. in Phoenix. There's a very good chance that Thomas will be a first ballot as one of the best-left tackles to ever play the game. To join the Pro Football Hall of Fame you must receive an 80% vote from the selection committee.
CLEVELAND, OH
Centre Daily

Raiders’ top priority: Sign Tom Brady to replace Derek Carr

LAS VEGAS — The Raiders’ transition from longtime quarterback Derek Carr, a decision that had been brewing for more than a month and came with the blessing of owner Mark Davis, was the first key domino to fall in what is bound to be an eventful next five months.

