Colorado Found a Solution to its Migrant Problem - These Cities Aren't Going to Like itTom HandyDenver, CO
Decades-Old T.J. Maxx Store Permanently Closing on January 14thJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
Decades-Old McDonald's Permanently Closes - Outlet in Colorado ShuttersTy D.Denver, CO
This City in Colorado Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensDenver, CO
Longstanding T.J.Maxx Closing in Denver, ColoradoMinha D.Denver, CO
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Damar Hamlin Was Raised by Parents Who Worked Incredibly Hard to Provide for Him
Following one of the most terrifying on-field incidents in the history of the NFL, sports fans and people more generally around the world are hoping as hard as they can that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will be OK. Article continues below advertisement. Damar collapsed during the first quarter of...
Centre Daily
Damar Hamlin Collapses on Field During ‘Monday Night Football’ Game
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition after collapsing during the first quarter of Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The NFL officially suspended the game within an hour after the on-field incident. After he collided with Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins and fell to the ground,...
Centre Daily
Patriots React to Scary Situation Involving Bills’ Safety Damar Hamlin
Members of the New England Patriots - past and present - reacted Monday night to the chilling situation involving Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin, 24, was injured while making a tackle in the first quarter of the Monday Night Football game against the Bengals in Cincinnati. After a big hit on receiver Tee Higgins on a 13-yard catch, Hamlin stood up but then collapsed to the field and appeared to lose consciousness.
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
NFL Legend Dies
National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
Centre Daily
Bills DB Damar Hamlin: Vitals Normal, But Placed on Breathing Tube in Critical Condition
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who is in critical condition following a scary on-field injury against the Cincinnati Bengals Monday night, has normal vitals has but been put on a breathing tube, per a statement from Hamlin's marketing rep, Jordan Rooney. Rooney took to Twitter after Monday's game was postponed...
Centre Daily
History Hints at How Jim Harbaugh Could Jumpstart Broncos
Rumors are swirling of Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh making a return to the NFL. The Denver Broncos, in particular, have been mentioned as a potential landing spot for the veteran coach. According to Mike Florio of NBC Sports, the Broncos have reportedly reached out to express their interest...
Centre Daily
Cleveland Browns T Chris Hubbard Plans to Play in 2023
Cleveland Browns will likely have a veteran offensive tackle hitting the free agency market soon. Chris Hubbard is going to give it a go in 2023, citing that he isn't quite ready to hang it up. "Still got a lot of juice in the tank," Hubbard said about his future.
Centre Daily
Rams’ Coach Sean McVay Has ‘Loved Working With’ QB Baker Mayfield
To say it has been a tumultuous year for Los Angeles Rams' quarterback Baker Mayfield would be an understatement. The former No. 1 overall pick saw the Cleveland Browns trade for Deshaun Watson, which led to him being traded to the Carolina Panthers. His time in Carolina would be short-lived, though, and he ultimately signed with the Rams upon his release.
Centre Daily
Jim Harbaugh On NFL Rumors: “I Think I Will Be Coaching Michigan Next Year”
Contrary to reports earlier this week suggesting he would jump to the NFL if offered the opportunity, Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh told Queen City News' Will Kunkel he believes he will still be leading the Wolverines next season. “Although no one knows the future, I think I will be coaching...
Centre Daily
Former Browns LT Joe Thomas a Finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023
Cleveland Browns could shortly have their next member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Left tackle Joe Thomas was announced as a finalist for the Class of 2023. Thomas joins 15 other finalists, that number will go to five before the NFL Honors on Feb. 9. in Phoenix. There's a very good chance that Thomas will be a first ballot as one of the best-left tackles to ever play the game. To join the Pro Football Hall of Fame you must receive an 80% vote from the selection committee.
Centre Daily
Chris Perkins: Many Dolphins trying to avoid seeing social media criticism, but it’s tough
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Social media is chirping, and it hasn’t been favorable toward the Miami Dolphins recently. Many players are aware of the comments, they’re aware people who previously supported them whole-heartedly are now giving full-throated criticisms in very personal ways. The criticism is tough to...
Centre Daily
Raiders’ top priority: Sign Tom Brady to replace Derek Carr
LAS VEGAS — The Raiders’ transition from longtime quarterback Derek Carr, a decision that had been brewing for more than a month and came with the blessing of owner Mark Davis, was the first key domino to fall in what is bound to be an eventful next five months.
Centre Daily
Buffalo Bills Player Damar Hamlin Suffers Cardiac Arrest on the Field: Health Status, Updates
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, January 2, and he is currently in critical condition. Keep reading for updates about the athlete’s condition. What Is Damar Hamlin’s Injury Update?. The NFL star, 24, suffered from...
