What To Do in Morristown This Weekend: Friday, Jan 6 - Sunday, Jan 8Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Video: North Caldwell Stolen Car Plunges 21 Feet over Embankment; Lands on Car BelowCarolyne Volpe Curley / West Essex NowNorth Caldwell, NJ
Second Body Recovered at Splitrock Reservoir After 2 Drown Ice FishingMorristown MinuteKinnelon, NJ
Some Good News, for Morristown, NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Potential Rabies Exposure Warning in Madison, NJMorristown MinuteMadison, NJ
Couple ran N.J. theft ring that hired people to shoplift, then sold goods online, cops say
A couple has been charged with running an organized retail theft ring that hired people to shoplift from large stores before the pair sold the items online, officials said. West Milford police began investigating in June after receiving a report of a theft and forgery of a retirement check, according to a statement from the department and the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.
NJ Couple Charged With Running Five-Finger Discount Ring
A Passaic County couple ran a retail theft ring that paid thieves to shoplift specific items from a list that they provided, authorities charged. Ali Soto, 42, and Vickiana Colon, 36, both of North Haledon, were both charged with being leaders of an organized theft operation, among other offenses. The...
Masked Men Make Off With Nearly $9K After Back-To-Back Burglaries At Warren County Strip Mall
A pair of men donning masks and gloves made off with nearly $9,000 after they pried open the back doors and burglarized several businesses at a Warren County strip mall, authorities say. The men set off the burglar alarms and prompted police response after prying open the back door at...
Pedestrian killed in NJ hit-and-run crash
A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run collision in New Jersey on Tuesday night, according to authorities.
Dynamite, Hand Grenade, Machete, Other Weapons Found In Warren County Man’s Home: Prosecutor
A Warren County man banned from owning weapons was found with a slew of firearms and explosives, including dynamite, a hand grenade, and a machete, authorities said. Jason D. Fretz, 54, was charged with two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon, three counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, contempt of court, and additional weapons offenses, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said Wednesday, Jan. 4.
Stolen car flips over embankment, crashes into N.J. house, police say
No serious injuries were reported after a driver allegedly fleeing police in a stolen car early Sunday struck parked vehicles before flipping over a steep embankment and crashing into a house in Essex County, authorities said. North Caldwell police were called to Hilltop Drive at about 12:30 a.m. on New...
fox29.com
Suspect accused of stealing two go-carts from Northampton County Tractor Supply
LOWER NAZARETH TWP, Pa. - Police in Northampton County are trying to identify a person accused of stealing two go-carts from a Tractor Supply in early December. The Colonial Regional Police Department on Monday shared security camera images from outside the Tractor Supply on Jandy Boluevard. Investigators say on Dec....
Multi-Vehicle Collision Topples Traffic Light At Busy Paramus Intersection
An SUV toppled a traffic light pole in a mid-afternoon multi-vehicle crash at a busy Paramus intersection. A young woman driving a Toyota that got the worst of it was OK after the collision involving another SUV and an NJ TRANSIT bus at Paramus Road and West Midland Avenue/Grove Street shortly after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4.
Body Found By Demolition Crew In Jersey City Home
A demolition crew found a body on the second floor of a Jersey City home under construction last week, officials confirmed.The man's body was found around 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, at the home under construction on 10 Irving St., city spokesperson Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.The house ha…
Fugitive Wanted for NJ Attempted Murder Shot, Killed by Police at Motel
MONTVILLE — A man wanted for attempted murder in Bergen County was shot and killed in a police-involved incident in Morris County that left two officers wounded, the state Attorney General’s Office announced. The firefight unfolded on Saturday after 7 PM in a motel along Route 46 in...
Somerset County Prosecutor: Ewing woman charged with pocketing ‘monthly rent, security deposits’ at Montgomery Township apartment complex
A 44-year-old Ewing woman has been charged with theft by deception for allegedly pocketing monthly rent and security deposits on the part of an apartment complex in Montgomery Township from 2019 to 2022, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald and Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of County Detectives John W. Fodor and Montgomery Township Police Captain/Director Silvio Bet.
wrnjradio.com
Driver extricated from car after collision with school bus in Warren County
WHITE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A driver had to be extricated from her vehicle following a crash with a school bus in Warren County Tuesday afternoon, according to New Jersey State Police Sergeant Alejandro Goez. A Honda Accord collided with a school bus at around 3:54 p.m. on...
Suspect wanted in Camelback Mountain skis theft
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for suspects they say stole a pair of skis from Camelbak Mountain Resort. According to Pocono Township Police Department, on December 20 around 4:30 p.m., two people were seen stealing a pair of Rossignol skis from Camelback Mountain in Monroe County. Security video shows that the […]
Lehigh Valley Man, 18, Killed In Allentown Crash With Tractor-Trailer
An 18-year-old Lehigh Valley man was killed in an Allentown crash involving a tractor-trailer on Monday, Jan. 2, authorities confirmed. Elijah A. Soler, of Hanover Township, was behind the wheel of a vehicle that collided with a tractor-trailer on the American Parkway Bridge just after 7:35 p.m., the Lehigh County Coroner said Tuesday.
wrnjradio.com
Police searching for missing, endangered Warren County woman
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – Hackettstown police are seeking the public’s assistance with locating a 28-year-old Hackettstown woman. Lesya Gorgal was last heard from on December 31, 2022. She was possibly going to Times Square in New York City, police said. Gorgal is described as a white female,...
wrnjradio.com
AG’s Office investigating fatal police-involved shooting at Morris County motel on New Year’s Eve
PINE BROOK, NJ (Morris County) —The Attorney General’s Office is investigating a fatal police-involved shooting that occurred Saturday in a Morris County motel, authorities said. One male civilian suffered fatal injuries and his identity was not released, authorities said. According to the preliminary information, members of the Morris...
Woman Stabbed, Man Slashed, Repeat Offender Seized On Hackensack Street
An unemployed Hackensack man with a history of harassing and threatening people stabbed a woman and slashed a man with a box cutter during an argument in the middle of a city street Monday afternoon, authorities said. The 32-year-old woman and 61-year-old man were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center...
wrnjradio.com
Mavis Discount Tire employee accused of stealing store deposit
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Mavis Discount Tire employee has been charged with stealing the store’s deposit, according to police. On Dec. 28, police responded to Mavis Discount Tire in Denville Township for a report of a theft, police said. After a brief investigation, it was...
Wallington Man With Violent History Pepper-Sprayed In Melee With Police
A Wallington man with a violent history was pepper-sprayed and arrested after a scuffle with police who said he spit on them. Max C. Zaccone, 28, "appeared heavily intoxicated and verbally and physically threatened officers" who responded to a dispute and were trying to sort things out at a Wallington Avenue home, Wallington Police Capt. Shawn Kudlacik said.
JILTED AND JAILED: Ridgefield Man Charged With Trashing Little Ferry Home, Assaulting Ex-GF
A 19-year-old Ridgefield man was jailed after Little Ferry police said he broke into an ex-girlfriend's apartment, attacked her and a visitor and then trashed the place. Michael Chung broke the locks to get into the 18-year-old victim's River Street home, a Little Ferry police report says. He then grabbed...
