Franklin, NJ

NJ.com

Couple ran N.J. theft ring that hired people to shoplift, then sold goods online, cops say

A couple has been charged with running an organized retail theft ring that hired people to shoplift from large stores before the pair sold the items online, officials said. West Milford police began investigating in June after receiving a report of a theft and forgery of a retirement check, according to a statement from the department and the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.
WEST MILFORD, NJ
Daily Voice

Dynamite, Hand Grenade, Machete, Other Weapons Found In Warren County Man’s Home: Prosecutor

A Warren County man banned from owning weapons was found with a slew of firearms and explosives, including dynamite, a hand grenade, and a machete, authorities said. Jason D. Fretz, 54, was charged with two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon, three counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, contempt of court, and additional weapons offenses, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said Wednesday, Jan. 4.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Body Found By Demolition Crew In Jersey City Home

A demolition crew found a body on the second floor of a Jersey City home under construction last week, officials confirmed.The man's body was found around 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, at the home under construction on 10 Irving St., city spokesperson Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.The house ha…
JERSEY CITY, NJ
centraljersey.com

Somerset County Prosecutor: Ewing woman charged with pocketing ‘monthly rent, security deposits’ at Montgomery Township apartment complex

A 44-year-old Ewing woman has been charged with theft by deception for allegedly pocketing monthly rent and security deposits on the part of an apartment complex in Montgomery Township from 2019 to 2022, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald and Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of County Detectives John W. Fodor and Montgomery Township Police Captain/Director Silvio Bet.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
WBRE

Suspect wanted in Camelback Mountain skis theft

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for suspects they say stole a pair of skis from Camelbak Mountain Resort. According to Pocono Township Police Department, on December 20 around 4:30 p.m., two people were seen stealing a pair of Rossignol skis from Camelback Mountain in Monroe County. Security video shows that the […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
wrnjradio.com

Police searching for missing, endangered Warren County woman

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – Hackettstown police are seeking the public’s assistance with locating a 28-year-old Hackettstown woman. Lesya Gorgal was last heard from on December 31, 2022. She was possibly going to Times Square in New York City, police said. Gorgal is described as a white female,...
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Mavis Discount Tire employee accused of stealing store deposit

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Mavis Discount Tire employee has been charged with stealing the store’s deposit, according to police. On Dec. 28, police responded to Mavis Discount Tire in Denville Township for a report of a theft, police said. After a brief investigation, it was...
