Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Joe Burrow Contract: Bengals Could Lose Superstar QB Because of Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson
A Joe Burrow contract extension should be coming up, but the Bengals have a lot of pressure on them after huge NFL QB deals last offseason. The post Joe Burrow Contract: Bengals Could Lose Superstar QB Because of Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Tee Higgins sends heartbreaking message to Damar Hamlin after routine tackle at Buffalo Bills game saw him collapse
CINCINNATI Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins sent a heartbreaking message to Damar Hamlin after a routine tackle during a Buffalo Bills game led to a scary injury. Hamlin collapsed on the field during the Bills game leaving players and coaches from both teams visibly shaken. “My prayers and thoughts go...
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Patriots React to Scary Situation Involving Bills’ Safety Damar Hamlin
Members of the New England Patriots - past and present - reacted Monday night to the chilling situation involving Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin, 24, was injured while making a tackle in the first quarter of the Monday Night Football game against the Bengals in Cincinnati. After a big hit on receiver Tee Higgins on a 13-yard catch, Hamlin stood up but then collapsed to the field and appeared to lose consciousness.
Roger Goodell Offers Update on Bengals-Bills Postponement Following Damar Hamlin’s Collapse
CINCINNATI — The NFL announced that it will not resume the Bengals game against the Bills this week. Commissioner Roger Goodell spoke with representatives from both teams and came to that conclusion. He informed both the Bengals and the Bills of this decision on Tuesday. The NFL hasn't made...
Ole Miss OL Nick Broeker to Declare for NFL Draft
OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss Rebels offensive lineman Nick Broeker announced his plans to declare for the NFL Draft on Wednesday afternoon. Broeker voiced his intentions on Twitter, thanking Ole Miss and foregoing his final year of NCAA eligibility. “These past four years have been the best of my...
Raiders’ top priority: Sign Tom Brady to replace Derek Carr
LAS VEGAS — The Raiders’ transition from longtime quarterback Derek Carr, a decision that had been brewing for more than a month and came with the blessing of owner Mark Davis, was the first key domino to fall in what is bound to be an eventful next five months.
Jim Harbaugh makes statement about Michigan, NFL future
Ever since Michigan lost to TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinal, the rumor mill went back to work connecting coach Jim Harbaugh to the NFL. Reports emerged that Harbaugh would take a job from an NFL franchise that was offered to him and then it was revealed that he met with Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper about that team's head coaching vacancy.
Chris Perkins: Many Dolphins trying to avoid seeing social media criticism, but it’s tough
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Social media is chirping, and it hasn’t been favorable toward the Miami Dolphins recently. Many players are aware of the comments, they’re aware people who previously supported them whole-heartedly are now giving full-throated criticisms in very personal ways. The criticism is tough to...
Rams Set New NFL Record Following Chargers’ Loss
The Los Angeles Rams started the new year with a 31-10 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, continuing a season filled with disappointment. Sunday marked the 11th loss for the Rams, which set the NFL record for most losses by a defending champion. The 1999 Denver Broncos previously held the record with 10 losses, a year after the retirement of Hall of Fame quarterback John Elway.
