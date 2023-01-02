ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

OK! Magazine

Jeremy Renner 'Lost A Lot Of Blood' After Snow Plow Ran Over His Leg In Horrific Accident

New details about Jeremy Renner's snow plow accident are coming to light, and they're gruesome. The 51-year-old actor was flown to the hospital after he reportedly plowed the road with a Snowcat when he accidentally ran over one of his legs. As a result, the Hawkeye star was airlifted away from his home in Lake Tahoe, Nev., after a neighbor, who is a doctor, went to get help.The Hollywood star suffered "extensive" injuries and "lost a lot of blood," but it seems like he's trying to keep positive during this time. Renner is in “critical but stable condition with injuries...
thebrag.com

Marvel star Jeremy Renner’s ‘tremendous’ injuries revealed

Marvel actor Jeremy Renner was critically injured in a snow ploughing accident in Reno, Nevada on New Year’s Day. The actor’s leg was run over by his snow plough, otherwise known as a snow cat, which caused him to lose a “tremendous” amount of blood. A...
New York Post

Jeremy Renner suffered ‘extensive’ injuries when snowplow ran over leg

Marvel actor Jeremy Renner lost a significant amount of blood New Year’s Day before he was airlifted to the hospital after his snowplow accidentally ran over one of his legs at his home in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. A neighbor who is a doctor managed to rush to the aid of the “Hawkeye” star. After a tourniquet was applied to his injured leg, an air ambulance took Renner to a hospital near Reno, TMZ reports. The outlet also noted the star’s injuries are “extensive” and other parts of his body were also injured along with his leg. Video obtained by The Post shows the...
iheart.com

Jeremy Renner 'Run Over' By 14,330 Lb Snowplow, Shares Photo Of Injuries

More details have emerged about Jeremy Renner's tragic snowplow accident. According to TMZ, local authorities say that Renner was "run over" by an "extremely large piece of snow removal equipment." They estimate the snowplow weighed "at least 14,330 pounds." During a press conference on Tuesday, January 3rd, Washoe County Sherrif...
New York Post

Jeremy Renner used snowplow because maintenance worker couldn’t reach him: neighbor

Jeremy Renner was only out driving the snowplow that left him critically injured because his handyman was blocked by cops from coming up the street, a neighbor told The Post Wednesday. “It’s a private road where he lives. I’ve never plowed that road but his maintenance guy — the (California Highway Patrol) wouldn’t allow him up the hill to plow the road, so Jeremy decided to do it himself,” the 58-year-old man explained. “When I saw Care Flight here, I thought it was some yahoo who got stuck skiing. They are always doing a circle around here.” But it was the 51-year-old...
webnewsobserver.com

Jeremy Renner shares a new photo amid recovery from snow plowing incident

Marvel fame Jeremy Renner recently suffered a weather-related accident when he was plowing snow. For the unversed, the actor got airlifted to a hospital in Reno on January 2, 2023, in a critical but stable condition after having suffered injuries. According to the latest reports, a health update on Renner’s condition has confirmed that he has exited a surgery that he underwent after suffering from what happens to be blunt chest trauma following the accident.
CBS News

Jeremy Renner critically injured in snowplow accident

Actor Jeremy Renner is in critical but stable condition following a freak snow plow accident. The 51-year-old suffered serious injuries when his Snow Cat plow ran over his leg while he was clearing a road near his Lake Tahoe home.

