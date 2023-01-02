ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Centre Daily

Patriots React to Scary Situation Involving Bills’ Safety Damar Hamlin

Members of the New England Patriots - past and present - reacted Monday night to the chilling situation involving Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin, 24, was injured while making a tackle in the first quarter of the Monday Night Football game against the Bengals in Cincinnati. After a big hit on receiver Tee Higgins on a 13-yard catch, Hamlin stood up but then collapsed to the field and appeared to lose consciousness.
BUFFALO, NY
Centre Daily

Rams’ Coach Sean McVay Has ‘Loved Working With’ QB Baker Mayfield

To say it has been a tumultuous year for Los Angeles Rams' quarterback Baker Mayfield would be an understatement. The former No. 1 overall pick saw the Cleveland Browns trade for Deshaun Watson, which led to him being traded to the Carolina Panthers. His time in Carolina would be short-lived, though, and he ultimately signed with the Rams upon his release.
Centre Daily

Former Browns LT Joe Thomas a Finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023

Cleveland Browns could shortly have their next member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Left tackle Joe Thomas was announced as a finalist for the Class of 2023. Thomas joins 15 other finalists, that number will go to five before the NFL Honors on Feb. 9. in Phoenix. There's a very good chance that Thomas will be a first ballot as one of the best-left tackles to ever play the game. To join the Pro Football Hall of Fame you must receive an 80% vote from the selection committee.
CLEVELAND, OH
Centre Daily

Suspended LB Heimuli Latest Husky to Enter Transfer Portal

Daniel Heimuli never seemed long for the University of Washington football program, even before the coaching change to Kalen DeBoer. On Monday, the sophomore linebacker from East Palo Alto, California — who was serving an indefinite team suspension at the time — entered the transfer portal, becoming the sixth Husky to do so since the regular season ended, according to multiple reports.
SEATTLE, WA
Centre Daily

Jim Harbaugh makes statement about Michigan, NFL future

Ever since Michigan lost to TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinal, the rumor mill went back to work connecting coach Jim Harbaugh to the NFL. Reports emerged that Harbaugh would take a job from an NFL franchise that was offered to him and then it was revealed that he met with Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper about that team's head coaching vacancy.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Centre Daily

Raiders’ top priority: Sign Tom Brady to replace Derek Carr

LAS VEGAS — The Raiders’ transition from longtime quarterback Derek Carr, a decision that had been brewing for more than a month and came with the blessing of owner Mark Davis, was the first key domino to fall in what is bound to be an eventful next five months.
Centre Daily

President Biden Visits Bills’ Damar Hamlin Family, Cites ‘Dangerous’ NFL

President Joe Biden on Wednesday visited with the family of fallen Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, checking in after the player suffered a cardiac arrest on the field during "Monday Night Football." Biden said he spoke "at length" with Hamlin's parents while in Cincinnati, where Hamlin remains hospitalized and in...
Centre Daily

Rams Set New NFL Record Following Chargers’ Loss

The Los Angeles Rams started the new year with a 31-10 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, continuing a season filled with disappointment. Sunday marked the 11th loss for the Rams, which set the NFL record for most losses by a defending champion. The 1999 Denver Broncos previously held the record with 10 losses, a year after the retirement of Hall of Fame quarterback John Elway.

Comments / 0

Community Policy