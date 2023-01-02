ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

Here’s how the lawmakers who represent Centre County in Congress voted Dec. 23-29

Here’s a look at how members of the House who represent the area voted over the previous week. There were no key votes in the Senate. The 118th Congress will convene Tuesday.

2023 SPENDING: The House has agreed to the Senate amendment to the Consolidated Appropriations Act (HR 2617), sponsored by Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., to spend about $1.7 trillion in fiscal 2023 on so-called omnibus military and other discretionary government programs. The bill included $45 billion to fund Ukraine’s opposition to its invasion by Russia, and would increase military spending to $858 billion, and increase non-military discretionary spending from $730 billion in fiscal 2022 to $772.5 billion in fiscal 2023. A bill supporter, Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., cited its “critical investments to help our communities” and combat Russian aggression against Ukraine. An opponent, Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, said “the package of bills before us represents continued spending in areas that have already received large increases” and so will further the trend of high inflation and resulting economic stress. The vote, on Dec. 23, was 225 yeas to 201 nays.

NAYS: Reps. Glenn Thompson, R-Howard, and Fred Keller, R-Kreamer

