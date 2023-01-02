ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 3

Related
Washington Examiner

Five Biden administration investigations House Republicans plot to launch in 2023

As Republicans prepare to take control of the House for the first time in four years, party leaders are already teeing up a number of investigations into several Biden administration officials regarding their conduct. Soon after the GOP won the House majority, top Republicans such as Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy...
Washington Examiner

Why is America afraid of winning?

The Greatest Generation defeated fascism. After Japan launched its surprise attack on the U.S. fleet at Pearl Harbor, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt declared war, swearing, "We will gain the inevitable triumph." Sixteen million young men mobilized to win that victory. When Japan surrendered, President Harry S. Truman promised, "We shall not forget Pearl Harbor. The Japanese militarists will not forget the USS Missouri," here they signed the unconditional surrender. He added, "This victory shall be a monument worthy of the dead who died to win it." Few Americans during World War II doubted the righteousness of the cause nor the need to win an outright victory rather than settle for some amorphous diplomatic compromise.
MSNBC

Newly released tax returns clearly don’t do Trump any favors

Donald Trump spent several years fighting tooth and nail to hide his tax returns from the public, but late last week, the former president simply lacked the ability to prevent their disclosure. The House Ways and Means Committee, having prevailed in the courts, obtained the materials, redacted private information, and released the documents.
The Independent

Fox News contributor snaps back at Sean Hannity after he interrupts her 14 times to attack Biden

Opinion host Sean Hannity interrupted Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov 14 times to attack President Joe Biden with a litany of complaints. Before Ms Tarlov appeared on the programme on Tuesday night, Mr Hannity went after Mr Biden and New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul for her signing of a bill allowing the composting of human remains. Remains can be “placed into a specially-designed vessel that’s surrounded with natural materials, like wood chips and alfalfa,” the law states. Five other states have such a law in addition to New York. “Let me ask you about this – 2022 was...
NEW YORK STATE
Salon

Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House

A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
Washington Examiner

Democrat mocks Kevin McCarthy and attacks Trump on House floor during speaker speech

A senior Democrat blasted Republican Kevin McCarthy (CA) in a floor speech nominating incoming Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) for House speaker. Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA) mocked McCarthy, who is vying for the speakership himself, for his support of former President Donald Trump as Aguilar praised Jeffries amid a contentious speaker's election on Tuesday. The first day of the 118th Congress will decide if McCarthy's weeks of negotiating with the conservative wing of his conference end with the gavel in his hand.
Washington Examiner

Karine Jean-Pierre can't explain why Biden was masked on Marine One

The White House was not able to explain Wednesday why President Joe Biden exited Marine One wearing a surgical mask — a break from his recent habits. Biden, who has repeatedly been accused of flip-flopping on pandemic policies, wore a black mask before boarding Air Force One for a trip to northern Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
24/7 Wall St.

How Many Americans Died in Every Major War Since 1775

We’re told that freedom isn’t free, and for America, its cost has come not just in dollars but in the lives of our servicemen and -women. To compile a list of the deadliest wars fought by the U.S. between 1775 and 2022, 24/7 Tempo reviewed a report by the data site Statista, which drew statistics […]
COLORADO STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

PICS: 10 facts about World War II everyone should know

While World War II ended more than 75 years ago, the global conflict’s impact on the world is still obvious today. Here are ten facts about World War II everyone should know:. 1. World War II was the deadliest conflict in human history, with an estimated 40-50 million fatalities....

Comments / 0

Community Policy