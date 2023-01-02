The Greatest Generation defeated fascism. After Japan launched its surprise attack on the U.S. fleet at Pearl Harbor, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt declared war, swearing, "We will gain the inevitable triumph." Sixteen million young men mobilized to win that victory. When Japan surrendered, President Harry S. Truman promised, "We shall not forget Pearl Harbor. The Japanese militarists will not forget the USS Missouri," here they signed the unconditional surrender. He added, "This victory shall be a monument worthy of the dead who died to win it." Few Americans during World War II doubted the righteousness of the cause nor the need to win an outright victory rather than settle for some amorphous diplomatic compromise.

8 DAYS AGO