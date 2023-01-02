Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Five Biden administration investigations House Republicans plot to launch in 2023
As Republicans prepare to take control of the House for the first time in four years, party leaders are already teeing up a number of investigations into several Biden administration officials regarding their conduct. Soon after the GOP won the House majority, top Republicans such as Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy...
Washington Examiner
Why is America afraid of winning?
The Greatest Generation defeated fascism. After Japan launched its surprise attack on the U.S. fleet at Pearl Harbor, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt declared war, swearing, "We will gain the inevitable triumph." Sixteen million young men mobilized to win that victory. When Japan surrendered, President Harry S. Truman promised, "We shall not forget Pearl Harbor. The Japanese militarists will not forget the USS Missouri," here they signed the unconditional surrender. He added, "This victory shall be a monument worthy of the dead who died to win it." Few Americans during World War II doubted the righteousness of the cause nor the need to win an outright victory rather than settle for some amorphous diplomatic compromise.
The Oath Keepers promised to defend liberty — and ended up trying to overthrow American democracy
The Oath Keepers branded themselves as defenders of liberty. In the end, they tried to keep the loser of an election in power.
Washington Examiner
Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei hints at loosening hijab rules after four months of uprising
Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei hinted during a speech Wednesday that the Iranian regime could loosen regulations on women wearing hijabs. The remarks came four months after violent protests broke out across the country. During his speech in front of "mothers and exemplary women," Khamenei bashed the Western approach to women...
MSNBC
Newly released tax returns clearly don’t do Trump any favors
Donald Trump spent several years fighting tooth and nail to hide his tax returns from the public, but late last week, the former president simply lacked the ability to prevent their disclosure. The House Ways and Means Committee, having prevailed in the courts, obtained the materials, redacted private information, and released the documents.
Boston Globe
Millions of Americans have left the country. Where are they going, and why?
We all know that America is a nation of immigrants (with the obvious exception of its long-marginalized Native population). But every so often, it feels like it’s on the verge of becoming a nation of emigrants. After the 2004 reelection of George W. Bush, the 2020 election of Joe...
Gen. Mark Milley said there were talks about court-martialing former military officers who wrote 'very critical' op-eds of Trump
Several retired military officers criticized Trump during his presidency, which Milley said sparked talks about retaliation that he advised against.
Nancy Pelosi Hits Kevin McCarthy With Searing Question In Likely Final Speech As Speaker
When the Republican leader called the omnibus bill “one of the most shameful acts” he's seen in the House, Pelosi asked if he was forgetting something.
Fox News contributor snaps back at Sean Hannity after he interrupts her 14 times to attack Biden
Opinion host Sean Hannity interrupted Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov 14 times to attack President Joe Biden with a litany of complaints. Before Ms Tarlov appeared on the programme on Tuesday night, Mr Hannity went after Mr Biden and New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul for her signing of a bill allowing the composting of human remains. Remains can be “placed into a specially-designed vessel that’s surrounded with natural materials, like wood chips and alfalfa,” the law states. Five other states have such a law in addition to New York. “Let me ask you about this – 2022 was...
Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House
A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
Washington Examiner
Democrat mocks Kevin McCarthy and attacks Trump on House floor during speaker speech
A senior Democrat blasted Republican Kevin McCarthy (CA) in a floor speech nominating incoming Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) for House speaker. Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA) mocked McCarthy, who is vying for the speakership himself, for his support of former President Donald Trump as Aguilar praised Jeffries amid a contentious speaker's election on Tuesday. The first day of the 118th Congress will decide if McCarthy's weeks of negotiating with the conservative wing of his conference end with the gavel in his hand.
"This must be stopped": Kevin McCarthy's first move is to "gut" congressional ethics watchdog
As a new session of Congress begins Tuesday, Republicans have already unveiled plans to change how Capitol ethics complaints can be independently investigated. One measure tucked into House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy's, R-Calif., proposed House Rules package would impose limits on the non-partisan Office of Congressional Ethics. The proposal comes...
After years of brutal wars, racism thrives. Proof lies in these elected politicians
Jesus was intensely political in urging contending peoples to be decent to one another, to love one another, regardless of race, creed or color.
Trump Statements Requested to Be Left Out of Proud Boys Conspiracy Trial
The exhibits that attorneys for Proud Boys member Ethan Nordean asked to leave out include Trump's statement to the group to "stand back and stand by."
MTG warns Republicans will investigate the 'weaponization' of the federal government
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and other conservative Republicans are planning to start the 118th session of Congress with investigations of the Biden administration.
Washington Examiner
Karine Jean-Pierre can't explain why Biden was masked on Marine One
The White House was not able to explain Wednesday why President Joe Biden exited Marine One wearing a surgical mask — a break from his recent habits. Biden, who has repeatedly been accused of flip-flopping on pandemic policies, wore a black mask before boarding Air Force One for a trip to northern Kentucky.
Business Insider
Russia says their troops were killed in a devastating HIMARS strike because some soldiers were using cell phones and gave their location away
The Russian Defense Ministry said the use of cell phones allowed Ukrainian forces to "track and determine the coordinates" of Russian soldiers.
Washington Examiner
McCarthy poised to fail on second speaker ballot as 'Never Kevin' lawmakers shift support to Jordan
At least eight GOP lawmakers voted against Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on the second ballot for who will be the next speaker of the House after the top Republican faced 19 defections on Tuesday's first ballot. Conservatives stated that their position on the California Republican had not changed coming out of...
How Many Americans Died in Every Major War Since 1775
We’re told that freedom isn’t free, and for America, its cost has come not just in dollars but in the lives of our servicemen and -women. To compile a list of the deadliest wars fought by the U.S. between 1775 and 2022, 24/7 Tempo reviewed a report by the data site Statista, which drew statistics […]
americanmilitarynews.com
PICS: 10 facts about World War II everyone should know
While World War II ended more than 75 years ago, the global conflict’s impact on the world is still obvious today. Here are ten facts about World War II everyone should know:. 1. World War II was the deadliest conflict in human history, with an estimated 40-50 million fatalities....
