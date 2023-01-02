ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washoe County, NV

sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Head-On Crash Near Susanville Results in a Fatality

Fatality Reported in Head-On Crash on SR 55 Involving Multiple Vehicles. A head-on crash that involved multiple vehicles that may have involved bad weather was reported on December 27, northeast of Susanville. The accident occurred along State Route 44 (Feather Lake Highway) between Forest Route 32NO9 and Pine Creek around 5:19 p.m. Caltrans was called in to provide traffic control and chain restrictions were in place, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) accident report.
SUSANVILLE, CA
susanvillestuff.com

Lassen Crime Stoppers Update for January 4th

Lassen Crime Stoppers, a local organization which pays up to $1,000 for tips and information leading to the arrest of someone who commits a crime, has released this week’s list of names and photos of subjects ‘wanted’ by local law enforcement agencies. To report information about a...
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
news3lv.com

Winter storm knocks out power for tens of thousands in Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) -- As heavy snow continues to blanket most of the region, nearly 48,000 NV Energy are without power across northern Nevada. As of 9 p.m., more than 19,000 customers are in Washoe County, over 9,300 are in Lyon County, more than 9,400 are in Douglas County and more than 4,500 are in Carson City, per NV Energy's outage site.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Warming Centers Open Across Northern Nevada

Washoe County has opened a warming station at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center for those without power. A new warming shelter will open tomorrow, January 3, in Carson City. A stronger storm moves into the region Wednesday through Thursday with more snow and chain controls on the way. Over 70,000 customers...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV

