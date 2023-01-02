Read full article on original website
New details: Sheriff talks investigation into Jeremy Renner's snow plow injury
Washoe County's sheriff said investigators do not believe Jeremy Renner was impaired at the time he was critically injured by a snow plow, nor do they believe any foul play was involved.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Head-On Crash Near Susanville Results in a Fatality
Fatality Reported in Head-On Crash on SR 55 Involving Multiple Vehicles. A head-on crash that involved multiple vehicles that may have involved bad weather was reported on December 27, northeast of Susanville. The accident occurred along State Route 44 (Feather Lake Highway) between Forest Route 32NO9 and Pine Creek around 5:19 p.m. Caltrans was called in to provide traffic control and chain restrictions were in place, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) accident report.
susanvillestuff.com
LIHEAP Weather Bulletin: Storm Warning Issued for Wednesday Through Friday Morning
Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Reno are warning area residents to prepare for heavy snow, issuing a Winter Storm Warning that will be in effect from 7:00a.m. Wednesday until early Friday morning. Total snow accumulations of four to ten inches, except six to eighteen inches west of...
NV Energy continues efforts to restore power after winter storm in Northern Nevada; some customers could be waiting till Tuesday
Roughly 30,000 customers remained without power Sunday afternoon, mostly in Washoe County, after a winter storm struck portions of Northern Nevada on New Year's Eve, the state's electric utility said.
susanvillestuff.com
Lassen Crime Stoppers Update for January 4th
Lassen Crime Stoppers, a local organization which pays up to $1,000 for tips and information leading to the arrest of someone who commits a crime, has released this week’s list of names and photos of subjects ‘wanted’ by local law enforcement agencies. To report information about a...
news3lv.com
Winter storm knocks out power for tens of thousands in Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) -- As heavy snow continues to blanket most of the region, nearly 48,000 NV Energy are without power across northern Nevada. As of 9 p.m., more than 19,000 customers are in Washoe County, over 9,300 are in Lyon County, more than 9,400 are in Douglas County and more than 4,500 are in Carson City, per NV Energy's outage site.
2news.com
Warming Centers Open Across Northern Nevada
Washoe County has opened a warming station at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center for those without power. A new warming shelter will open tomorrow, January 3, in Carson City. A stronger storm moves into the region Wednesday through Thursday with more snow and chain controls on the way. Over 70,000 customers...
