Dr. Lori Teller, the president of the American Veterinary Medical Association, shares her tips for keeping dogs safe from canine influenza during the winter and year-round Unfortunately, dogs are not free from the aches and pains of the flu. As humans in the U.S. battle a flu season longer and more severe than most in the past decade, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the country's dogs are facing flu outbreaks of their own. "Canine Influenza [also called canine flu and dog flu] is a...

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 19 DAYS AGO