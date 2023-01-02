Read full article on original website
petpress.net
What Are The Best First Pets for Kids: An Age-Wise Guide
Are you looking for the perfect first pet for your little one? If you are wondering what are the best first pets for kids then, your search is over — we know exactly what would be the best choice. From furry friends to beloved reptiles and everything in between,...
petpress.net
What Are The Best First Pets for Toddlers: 10 Kid-Friendly Pets
When it comes to introducing a pet into your family, the first question that comes to mind is often: What are the best first pets for toddlers?. After all, no one wants to make a bad decision when bringing home a beloved new companion. Luckily, there are a few furry friends that tend to be ideal choices for younger children.
22 dogs taken in by Animal Humane Society from shuttered breeder
The Animal Humane Society has taken in 22 dogs from a rural Minnesota breeder. The breeder has since had their license revoked by the Board of Animal Health, as a report was filed stating there were too many dogs at the premises. According to the AHS, the breeds include St....
Experts Urge Pet Owners to Watch for Symptoms of Dog Flu
The holidays season is here, and people are ready to celebrate, but one thing no one is cheering about is flu season. It usually peaks in December or January, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports influenza has come about six weeks early this year. This flu season is the worse one in over a decade and is causing record hospitalizations.
A single sheepdog wandered back home after two days in the cold- The dog had a vet bill so high he faced euthanasia
Imagine ending your beloved pet dog's life because you could not pay for his medical treatment at a vet. John Wierwiller, a farmer, recently endured such a gut-wrenching ordeal. [i]
Everything Dog Owners Should Know About Canine Flu and How it Is Affecting Pets This Winter
Dr. Lori Teller, the president of the American Veterinary Medical Association, shares her tips for keeping dogs safe from canine influenza during the winter and year-round Unfortunately, dogs are not free from the aches and pains of the flu. As humans in the U.S. battle a flu season longer and more severe than most in the past decade, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the country's dogs are facing flu outbreaks of their own. "Canine Influenza [also called canine flu and dog flu] is a...
Popculture
Dog Food Recalled
Health officials are urging dog owners to be a little extra cautious before their furbaby's next feeding. Nestlé Purina PetCare Company has voluntarily recalled Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EN Gastroenteric Low Fat (PPVD EN Low Fat) prescription wet dog food due to a labeling error that resulted in the wrong dog food being presented as the prescription diet, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) shared in a notice on Dec. 2.
14 Months Into His Stay, Hunter Is Ready For His Permanant Home
Hunter is ready to move on. He's ready to take on a new life and ready to show off his personality and skills as an Australian Cattle dog. He's looking for an active family that will play fetch with him and let him run around in their big backyard!. This...
natureworldnews.com
Giant Dogs to Cuddle With: Top 5 Biggest Dog Breeds in the World
Giant dog breeds may appear intimidating, and they will require more upkeep and space than a Chihuahua or a Shih Tzu, but their large size makes them full-fledged companions. And when well-socialized and trained, they can become the most amazing family members. There are a few contenders for the largest...
CVAS: Meet Grogu and Dixie, pets of the week
Meet Grogu and Dixie, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has many adorable pets looking for forever homes. While Grogu and Dixie would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
￼11 Pet Trends We’ll See Everywhere in 2023
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. This year was big for pets. The global pet market exceeded $117 billion - and is expected to grow to...
News On 6
Oklahoma Vet Warns Pet Owners About Spread Of Dog Flu
There's been recent outbreaks of canine influenza, known as the dog flu, that can impact pets. The virus has similar symptoms to the flu that humans can contract, but it's not transmissible between dogs and humans. There are two known strains in the United States, H3N8 and H3N2. Most unvaccinated...
a-z-animals.com
The 6 Best Healthy Pet Treats on Chewy Today
This post may contain affiliate links to our partners like Chewy, Amazon, and others. Purchasing through these helps us further the A-Z Animals mission to educate about the world's species.. Pets would surely be thrilled at the variety of delights available if they could shop for themselves. However, nutrition will...
petguide.com
Being An ‘Older’ Pet Parent May Come With Health Benefits
The study was published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health. It suggested that being a dog parent, particularly if you’re ‘older’, may be better for your health than if you had a cat or don’t have any pets at all. Dr. Amy...
a-z-animals.com
See a Border Collie Nearly Time Travel It’s Running So Fast
Watch a border collie time travel in this amazing video! Border Collies love to run and play. They are a very active breed that benefits from regular exercise and plenty of space. In this video, a Border Collie shows just how active and fast it can be. The video begins...
dailypaws.com
7 Ways to Find a Responsible Dog Breeder, According to Three Experts
So you've done your research and decided you're ready for a dog, and you even have your heart set on a specific breed that fits your lifestyle. Now it's time to figure out how to find a responsible dog breeder. (Simply asking that question proves you're well on the way to becoming a terrific pet parent.)
The 5 best cat harnesses for travel adventures with your kitty
We spoke to vets and cat owners to find out what makes a good cat harness. These are the best harnesses to take your cat outside on walks and hikes.
goodnewsforpets.com
2023 Goodnewsforpets.com Pet and Vet Calendar
Dental Month Is February, But Goodnewsforpets Thinks It Should Be Every Month!. great VOHC approved products. It’s Pet Dental Health Month. Check out these great VOHC approved products. Responsible Pet Owners Month. Valentine’s Day February 14. Western Veterinary Conference – February 19-23, 2023 Las Vegas, NV. Love...
studyfinds.org
Best Dog Training Apps In 2023: Top 5 Resources For Your Growing Pup, According To Experts
Your puppy is SO cute! But the jumping on guests is, well, not so much. That’s why training is an important part of pup parenting. But if the cost of hiring a pro makes you want to lay down, roll over and play dead, a dog training app may be for you. These are a fraction of the price you’ll pay for puppy school — and according to experts, the investment will likely be worth it. That’s why we checked out 15 expert reviews to find out which were the best dog training apps in the digital marketplace.
