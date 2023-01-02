Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wchsnetwork.com
Ripley CVB director Mike Ruben dies, friends refer to him as a ‘champion’ in community
RIPLEY, W.Va. — One of the top promoters of Ripley, the director of the city’s Convention and Visitors Bureau, Mike Ruben has died. Ruben died suddenly Monday morning at the age of 65. Many in the community mourned his death and spoke about Ruben’s impact on talk radio...
Notoriously Morbid opens Boba café
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A new business is bringing a popular beverage to Beckley. Notoriously Morbid opened its Boba Street Café on Tuesday, January 3rd. The store partnered with Kobe Asian Fusion in Fayetteville to start the café. Marisa Miller, an employee at the store, believes the new café could help Boba become more popular […]
WSAZ
Capital Connector Project to revitalize Charleston riverfront
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Charleston revitalization project that has been talked about for 10 years is in the planning phase. The Capital Connector Project was one of Mayor Amy Goodwin’s major topics during Tuesday’s State of the City Address. “It will not only connect Kanawha City to...
wchsnetwork.com
Charleston Main Streets executive director says 2023 goals include helping small businesses thrive
CHARLESTON, W.Va. –– Charleston Main Streets is getting ready to launch a grant program meant to help small businesses spruce up their storefronts. Executive Director Ric Cavender says their Facade Grant Program is one of the many goals they have for 2023. “We receive funding through a couple...
Ben Franklin in Fayette County set to close after almost 70 years in business
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Ben Franklin to close store in Fayetteville after nearly 68 years in business. “After much consideration, we have decided that it is time to close Ben Franklin. We have been blessed with 67 ½ years of serving our local community. This is a...
wchsnetwork.com
Kanawha school board approves demo contract for Cedar Grove project
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Board of Education approved contracts Tuesday for the demolition of portion of Cedar Grove Elementary School and a new HVAC system for Sissonville Elementary. Reclaim Inc. was awarded the winning bid for the Cedar Grove job. The company will be paid just shy...
Williamson Daily News
This Week in West Virginia History
CHARLESTON — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Jan. 1, 1859: Michael Joseph Owens was born in Point Pleasant. A skilled glassblower by age 15, Owens went on to mechanize the making of industrial glass products and launched a factory in Charleston that became the world’s largest producer of window glass.
Two West Virginia cities listed as ‘2022’s Neediest Cities’
Two West Virginia cities are among the "neediest cities" in the United States, according to a WalletHub study.
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Webster County, Mineral County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM unless otherwise noted.
wchsnetwork.com
Goodwin proposes plan to build single family homes on Charleston’s West Side, East End
CHARLSETON, W.Va. — One of Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin’s goals over her next four years in office is to build 25 single family housing units on the city’s West Side and East End. “We want to make sure we’re providing our families with stable, flexible housing,...
WSAZ
Hospitals in the tri-state welcome the first babies of 2023
(WSAZ) - A new year means new beginnings, and for several families in the tri-state it meant a new addition to the family. Allie Clagg and Hunter Mannon, who are from Gallipolis, Ohio, welcomed their precious little one, Kix Amos Mannon, at 1:02 a.m. New Year’s Day at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Kix weighed 7 pounds and 4 ounces.
How gas prices have changed in Charleston, West Virginia in the last week
Frigid temperatures, blizzard conditions and hurricane-like winds over the winter holiday pushed gas prices higher for the first time in months. A gallon of gas was $3.20 on average Tuesday, January 3, according to AAA. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Charleston, WV metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of January 3. State […]
woay.com
Medic Bags to be distributed in Nicholas and Greenbrier counties today through Governor Justice’s EMS WV Initiative
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – As part of Governor Jim Justice’s EMS WV: Answer the Call initiative, organizers will be distributing medic bags to first responders in Nicholas and Greenbrier County this afternoon. One distribution site will be at Nicholas County’s New River Community and Technical College campus...
The LOOTPRESS Pet of the Week is Nebo!
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The LOOTPRESS Week 18 Pet of the Week is Nebo!. Nebo is a 12 year old pitbull with a gentle temperament and a big heart. Never one to meet a stranger, Nebo is known from Beckley, WV all the way to Lexington, KY. She can even perform several tricks ranging from sitting, staying, and lying down to shaking hands and more!
wchsnetwork.com
Goodwin sworn in to second term as Charleston mayor
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Amy Shuler Goodwin was officially sworn in to a second term as mayor of Charleston during an investiture ceremony Tuesday at Charleston City Hall. Goodwin, a Democrat, was re-elected in November. She said she’s looking forward to building on her past four years in office.
New Year’s Day 1953: Hank Williams Sr. dies in West Virginia
OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On New Year’s Day 69 years ago in 1953, one of the most famous country singers in America would take their last breath in West Virginia. Hank Williams Sr. who was one of the most popular artists at the time was on his way to a New Year’s concert in Canton, Ohio. He was scheduled to perform in Charleston, WV the day before but had to cancel due to an ice storm.
Beckley Water Company report customers in Odd, Glen Daniels, Fairdale area should have water soon
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley Water Company reported on their Facebook Monday, January 2, 2023, that some of the areas affected by the water issue should have results by this afternoon. Beckley Water Company stated customers in the Odd area should expect their water service to be returned sometime this afternoon. The statement also noted […]
wchsnetwork.com
Police discover Mount Hope man wanted in Virginia
MOUNT HOPE, W.Va. — A Mount Hope man faces extradition to Virginia after an arrested early Wednesday morning in Fayette County. Sheriff’s deputies said Dale Gauvin, 27, committed a minor traffic violation on U.S. Route 19 but he refused to stop. He then exited his car and ran. They caught up with him after a brief pursuit.
Local business remains shut down due to ongoing water crisis
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — As the water crisis in Raleigh County continues, its impact is starting to affect people’s livelihoods. The Mighty Shine Car Wash in Beckley closed its doors last Wednesday, December 28, 2022, and still has not reopened. This means the car wash is missing out on a lot of business as typically, […]
meigsindypress.com
Meigs County Resident Indicted by Gallia Grand Jury
Meigs County Resident Indicted by Gallia Grand Jury. Editor’s Note: All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. An indictment is one part of the legal process. It is not a conviction. Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announces that the Gallia County Grand Jury...
Comments / 0