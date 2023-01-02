ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Notoriously Morbid opens Boba café

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A new business is bringing a popular beverage to Beckley. Notoriously Morbid opened its Boba Street Café on Tuesday, January 3rd. The store partnered with Kobe Asian Fusion in Fayetteville to start the café. Marisa Miller, an employee at the store, believes the new café could help Boba become more popular […]
Capital Connector Project to revitalize Charleston riverfront

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Charleston revitalization project that has been talked about for 10 years is in the planning phase. The Capital Connector Project was one of Mayor Amy Goodwin’s major topics during Tuesday’s State of the City Address. “It will not only connect Kanawha City to...
Kanawha school board approves demo contract for Cedar Grove project

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Board of Education approved contracts Tuesday for the demolition of portion of Cedar Grove Elementary School and a new HVAC system for Sissonville Elementary. Reclaim Inc. was awarded the winning bid for the Cedar Grove job. The company will be paid just shy...
This Week in West Virginia History

CHARLESTON — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Jan. 1, 1859: Michael Joseph Owens was born in Point Pleasant. A skilled glassblower by age 15, Owens went on to mechanize the making of industrial glass products and launched a factory in Charleston that became the world’s largest producer of window glass.
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Webster County, Mineral County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM unless otherwise noted.
Hospitals in the tri-state welcome the first babies of 2023

(WSAZ) - A new year means new beginnings, and for several families in the tri-state it meant a new addition to the family. Allie Clagg and Hunter Mannon, who are from Gallipolis, Ohio, welcomed their precious little one, Kix Amos Mannon, at 1:02 a.m. New Year’s Day at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Kix weighed 7 pounds and 4 ounces.
The LOOTPRESS Pet of the Week is Nebo!

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The LOOTPRESS Week 18 Pet of the Week is Nebo!. Nebo is a 12 year old pitbull with a gentle temperament and a big heart. Never one to meet a stranger, Nebo is known from Beckley, WV all the way to Lexington, KY. She can even perform several tricks ranging from sitting, staying, and lying down to shaking hands and more!
Goodwin sworn in to second term as Charleston mayor

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Amy Shuler Goodwin was officially sworn in to a second term as mayor of Charleston during an investiture ceremony Tuesday at Charleston City Hall. Goodwin, a Democrat, was re-elected in November. She said she’s looking forward to building on her past four years in office.
New Year’s Day 1953: Hank Williams Sr. dies in West Virginia

OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On New Year’s Day 69 years ago in 1953, one of the most famous country singers in America would take their last breath in West Virginia. Hank Williams Sr. who was one of the most popular artists at the time was on his way to a New Year’s concert in Canton, Ohio. He was scheduled to perform in Charleston, WV the day before but had to cancel due to an ice storm.
Police discover Mount Hope man wanted in Virginia

MOUNT HOPE, W.Va. — A Mount Hope man faces extradition to Virginia after an arrested early Wednesday morning in Fayette County. Sheriff’s deputies said Dale Gauvin, 27, committed a minor traffic violation on U.S. Route 19 but he refused to stop. He then exited his car and ran. They caught up with him after a brief pursuit.
Local business remains shut down due to ongoing water crisis

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — As the water crisis in Raleigh County continues, its impact is starting to affect people’s livelihoods. The Mighty Shine Car Wash in Beckley closed its doors last Wednesday, December 28, 2022, and still has not reopened. This means the car wash is missing out on a lot of business as typically, […]
Meigs County Resident Indicted by Gallia Grand Jury

Meigs County Resident Indicted by Gallia Grand Jury. Editor’s Note: All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. An indictment is one part of the legal process. It is not a conviction. Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announces that the Gallia County Grand Jury...
