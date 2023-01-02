Read full article on original website
Android Authority
How to video call between Android and iPhone
Overcome the walled garden with WhatsApp. You won’t find the FaceTime app on Android, but plenty of alternatives allow you to video call between an Android and an iPhone. For this guide, we’ll use WhatsApp as an example since you can initiate a video call by just using a phone number. But we’ll also list some other apps that can do the trick just as well. Here’s how to video call between Android and iPhone.
The Verge
Telegram’s revamped media editor adds a blur tool and more text options
Telegram’s latest update includes an overhauled media editor outfitted with a bunch of new tools to decorate — or conceal — parts of your image or videos. In an update on its blog, Telegram says it’s introducing a new blur tool that lets you block out certain areas of a photo or video, allowing you to hide sensitive information, or blur the faces of passersby who appear in the background.
Phone Arena
Some Samsung smartphones aren’t receiving Google Play system updates
Users online are reporting that their Samsung phones — including flagships like the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 — are somehow stuck on Google Play system updates from July of 2022, while the latest December build has already become available. Okay, let’s rewind a bit. You’ve...
Millions of Android phone owners urged to check settings as soon as possible
GOOGLE has issued a major update for owners of the company's top smartphone. It's worth installing right away so that you've got all the latest features and fixes. The January 2023 update for the Google Pixel 7 is now available for everyone to download. It introduces fixes and changes to...
Business Insider
How to use the secret conversation feature in Facebook Messenger to keep your chats as private as possible
To create a secret conversation on Messenger, start a new chat and tap the lock icon. Messenger's secret conversations are encrypted, meaning not even Facebook can read them. Secret conversations are only available in the Messenger mobile app, not the website. Over the past few years, encrypted messaging apps like...
itechpost.com
Twitch Fixes Issue Causing Major Platform Outage
The livestreaming service Twitch is back up after a lengthy outage, with the Twitch Status page also currently working as well. This comes after the company resolved an issue that was preventing elements of Twitch, such as channels and streams, from loading properly. The Issue Prevented Users From Watching Twitch...
The Windows Club
How to see who is sharing your posts on Facebook
Facebook is still one of the most used social media platforms despite the rise of other competing platforms and privacy scandals over the years. That is not going to change for quite some time, so isn’t a surprise to learn people are interested to know who is sharing their posts on Facebook.
CNET
How to Turn Your TV Into a Smart TV
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. No matter the age of your television it's still possible to bring it into the modern age, and for all the functionality you'll enjoy, it doesn't need to cost very much. Smart TV is another way to say "streaming TV" and compatible devices offer dozens of streaming services from free (the Roku Channel) all the way through to premium cable replacements (YouTube TV).
Engadget
How to permanently delete all your Facebook and Meta-owned accounts
It’s never exactly easy to pull the plug on a social media account you’ve had for years. For many of us, our accounts are filled with years of photos, memories and memes that aren’t easy to part with ,even if we are ready to stop the daily scrolling habit. For Facebook, Instagram and other Meta-run services, deleting an account entirely isn’t necessarily straightforward, either.
Android users warned of new hack capable of spying on your calls in a way you never expected
EXPERTS have uncovered a creepy flaw hackers could make use of to sniff out details about your identity. The malware is not only able to listen to calls - it can apparently work out private details too. According to a group of researchers, the tech can recognise a person's gender...
Phone Arena
Can you guess which Android phones were the first to be updated in 2023?
Today is the first Monday of the month and all Pixel users know what that means. It's time for the monthly security and functional updates. The former consists of patches to close vulnerabilities while the latter is made up of bug fixes. So as a Pixel user, this writer has been trying to coax an update for my Pixel 6 Pro by going to Settings > System > System update but to no avail. It's possible that with New Year's Day observed today (since the holiday fell on a Sunday this year), we won't see the update until tomorrow.
People are creating Faceless YouTube channels. They can keep their identity a secret, make money and quit their job
Faceless YouTube channels are becoming quite a hot topic. If you ask any young person what they would like to be when they grow up, they will probably say YouTuber or influencer. Many people think that if they have a YouTube channel they need to show their face and be in front of the camera, but some have figured out they don’t need to show their face or voice in videos and they’re making money from it.
Phone Arena
Amazon undercuts Best Buy with new deal on Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
One of the best Galaxy A series phones, the Galaxy A53 5G just had its price slashed to lowest value we’ve been able to track since its release back in March 2022. About two weeks ago, the Galaxy A53 dropped to just $350 at Best Buy, a $100 discount that made the phone a bit more appealing for those looking for a cheaper 5G smartphone.
Phone Arena
Google Home App starts rolling out TV Remote functionality in latest preview build
The Google Home app just got a new update, which made it more useful! It allows users to utilize their smartphones as TV remote controls. Nice, right? Well, while it is certainly cool, there are some requirements that have to be met first, so don’t get too excited yet.
makeuseof.com
Depth Effect Not Working in iOS 16 Lock Screen? Try These 6 Fixes
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Apple's iOS 16 update brought a slew of new features to the iPhone, but the redesigned Lock Screen with its support for Depth Effect takes the cake. When it works, it improves the appearance of your wallpaper.
Phone Arena
Second-gen Apple Watch Ultra possibly coming in 2024 with larger micro-LED display
We've already pondered the existence of a second-gen Apple Watch Ultra that could get released either in 2023 or 2024, but the turn of the year gave us the first big tidbit of information about the super-premium Apple wearable. According to analysts, the Apple Watch Ultra 2nd Gen might be...
Phone Arena
Apple is allegedly working on new budget-friendly AirPods named AirPods Lite
Apple's AirPods are undoubtedly great, but they are on the pricey side. For example, the AirPods 3, which Apple released back in 2021, start at $169. This is a price tag that many people might find too expensive. But according to a new rumor, Apple might be working on a new pair of AirPods specifically designed for those who don't want to pay a premium price for new earphones.
techaiapp.com
YouTube Tests Redesigned Progress Bar on Android App to Improve Viewing Experience: Report
YouTube is working on improving the design of its app for Android phones and tablets, according to a report. The video sharing platform is testing a subtler design for the video progress bar compared to the original red-coloured one that is currently available to users. The bar, so far, has reportedly been spotted in some Android devices exclusively in the ‘dark theme’ option of the website, looking to provide a lesser distracting user interface to the viewers.
The Verge
Arlo is taking away security camera features you paid for
When I set out to buy my first home security cameras, the Arlo Q was my obvious pick — every reviewer pointed out that it offered seven days of free cloud storage instead of forcing you into a subscription. Heck, Arlo even advertised it on the packaging. But on...
Phone Arena
Apple considered click-wheel iPads in the past, an old patent reveals
Many of you probably still remember the iconic click-wheel design of Apple's iPod from the early 2000s. The now discontinued music player featured many interesting innovations and one design aspect that is iconic and recognizable to this day. The click wheel!. Now it turns out that Apple once considered implementing...
