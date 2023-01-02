ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collinsville, IL

FOX2Now

Teen in critical condition after St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS – A teenage boy is in critical condition after a St. Louis shooting Wednesday morning. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department found the victim in the 4500 block of Davison Avenue in the Walnut Park East neighborhood, though it’s unclear if that was the exact location he was shot.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Teen shot in Walnut Park East neighborhood in critical condition

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A 16-year-old boy was found shot in the abdomen inside a home in the Walnut Park East neighborhood Wednesday morning, police said. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened around 7:45 a.m. in the 4500 block of Davison. The boy was taken to the hospital and listed in critical and unstable condition.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Employee shot, killed inside Maryland Heights Dobbs

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV) – Shock and disbelief follows the shooting inside the Dobbs Tire and Auto in Maryland Heights Wednesday, which ended with a 52-year-old man dead. “It’s not normal,” Maryland Heights Resident Rick Sullivan shared. “It’s kind of crazy. I’ve lived here eight years. This isn’t something...
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO
FOX2Now

53-year-old woman shot in Dutchtown

ST. LOUIS – A 53-year-old woman was shot in south St. Louis on Wednesday. Police claimed the shooting incident happened at South Grand Boulevard and Delor Street, located in the Dutchtown neighborhood. The woman was shot in her right hip. The police said the woman was conscious and breathing. She was then taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
edglentoday.com

Alton Police Respond To Stabbing, Suspect Is Arrested

ALTON - At 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023, the Alton Police Department was notified of a stabbing that occurred at 2208 Gillis St., Alton, Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said today. Officers arrived and determined that a male subject had been stabbed in the chest during an altercation with...
ALTON, IL
KMOV

Life sentence handed down to man convicted of killing St. Louis woman in 2021

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of killing a woman in the Carondelet neighborhood. Prinshun McClain, 19, was found guilty in November of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Victoria Manisco. Court documents state Manisco, 26, was shot in the head while on the front porch of her home in the 1100 block of Dover Place on Aug. 10, 2021. Authorities said McClain followed Manisco home after she got off a bus.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
starvedrock.media

Collinsville man killed in fatal shooting New Year's Day

MADISON COUNTY — A Collinsville man was killed in a fatal shooting New Year's Day, police said Monday. The shooting victim was identified as Miguel D. Villegas De-Santiago, 18, of Collinsville. Madison County Sheriff's deputies responding to a shooting call about 2:10 p.m. Sunday found Santiago shot in a...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
KSDK

Man sentenced to 45 years in prison for 2021 murder of actor in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 19-year-old man was sentenced to 45 years in prison Wednesday for the 2021 murder of an actor in south St. Louis. Prinshun McClain was sentenced to life in prison, which was calculated at 30 years, for second-degree murder and another 15 years in prison for armed criminal action in connection with the shooting death of Victoria Manisco.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Charges filed in Collinsville murder

Charges have been filed against two men in the Sunday killing of a Collinsville teen. 18-year-old Albert Campos and 26-year-old Matias L. Herrera, both of Collinsville, are each charged with 2 counts First Degree Murder in the killing of 18-year-old Miguel Villegas De-Santiago. In addition, Campos is charged with 2...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
