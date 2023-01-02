Read full article on original website
CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 5, 2023. ...FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... The Flood Warning will expire at 1 AM PST early this morning for a. portion of central California, including the following counties,. Monterey and San...
When to expect the heaviest rain in the SF Bay Area amid bomb cyclone
A bomb cyclone was 650 miles off the coast of Eureka, Calif., on Wednesday morning.
Trees fall across SF Bay Area as wind gust as high as 101 mph reported
A California storm whipped up winds that knocked over trees across the San Francisco Bay Area on Wednesday night.
More than 174,000 California customers without power due to bomb cyclone
PG&E says to prepare for "potential extended outages."
Bomb cyclone forecast to pound Calif. beaches with waves up to 30 feet tall
A bomb cyclone is churning up the Pacific Ocean and is expected to send monster waves up to 30 feet tall to Northern and Southern California coast on Thursday.
California storm updates: What to expect overnight
Get the latest information on the bomb cyclone slamming California.
San Jose Spotlight: Flood Risk Grows As San Jose Expects More Rain
San Jose has gone from parched earth to soggy ground after this past weekend's soaking, and more is on the way. San Jose got nearly 1.5 inches of rainfall last weekend, with some flooding around the South Bay and more serious flooding in the San Francisco area. Some areas around San Jose's creeks experienced flooding, primarily impacting the homeless residents nearby. Parts of Gilroy and Palo Alto were also impacted by the weekend storm. While rain was light on Monday, San Jose isn't out of the water just yet, according to the National Weather Service.
How to check Bay Area river levels for flooding in real time
The National Weather Service is projecting flooding on the Russian River this week.
The Daily 01-03-22 Atmospheric river headed for Bay Area: ‘Threat to life likely’
Tuesday marks the calm before the storm in the Bay Area, as Wednesday is expected to bring another whack of insanely wet and windy weather. An approaching atmospheric river is threatening to kick up powerful winds and dump up to another 3 inches of rain in urban areas, including San Francisco, and up to 5 to 8 inches in the valleys and mountains of the North Bay, the National Weather Service said. With similar or worse impacts expected with this system compared to the Dec. 31 event (during which San Francisco had its second-rainiest day since 1849), the weather service warned, "Threat to life likely during this storm." Here's what you should know about the big storm.
Bay Area city urges residents to be ready to evacuate ahead of storm
As the Bay Area faces multiple winter storms, the city of San Jose said that residents should be ready to evacuate if necessary by packing a bag with important documents, medicine and spare clothes. Homeowners can protect their property with sandbags and raise their ground floor furniture if flooding occurs...
Evacuation warning issued for 30-mile-long stretch of Russian River
The evacuation warning was issued Wednesday for residents near the Russian River and its tributaries from Healdsburg to Jenner.
What to know about the 2nd atmospheric river set to slam Bay Area
When the heaviest rain is expected, which parts of the Bay Area will be hit hardest and more questions answered.
Flights bound for SFO diverted to San Jose as storm hits Bay Area
Keep in mind if flying into SFO this week.
Bart Civic Center Station Entrance Closure Not Weather-Related
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) An entrance at BART's Civic Center station from Seventh and Market streets in San Francisco temporarily closed Wednesday morning due to a light bulb replacement at the bottom of the escalator, BART said on Twitter. BART officials said the closure is not weather-related, and other entrances are...
A truly 'brutal system': Atmospheric river to slam California
A parade of atmospheric rivers has been lashing the West Coast, producing near-record rainfall, triggering flooding and mudslides and toppling trees. Now another atmospheric river, or strip of deep tropical moisture with torrential downpours and attendant strong winds, is set to blast the Golden State on Wednesday and Thursday, continuing a waterlogged pattern that could persist for 10 days or more.
Bay Area road closure updates during storm
Expect updates on road conditions throughout the storm.
Russian River forecast to flood at least twice amid California storms
California's Russian River is expected to spill over its banks at least twice amid a series of potent winter storms.
Sinkhole consumes SUV in Daly City
A sinkhole opened in the ground in Daly City early Tuesday morning, consuming a parked SUV days after a major atmospheric river event that soaked the San Francisco Bay Area on New Year's Eve. Sgt. Brandon Scholes with the Daly City Police Department said officers responded to a report of...
Evacuation Warnings Issued For Residents Near Uvas Reservoir And Pacheco Pass River Basin
Santa Clara County officials issued evacuation warnings late Wednesday night to community members residing in the watershed areas of the Uvas Reservoir and Pacheco Pass River Basin due to the current winter storm. Officials said the soil in the area has reached its saturation point, with creeks, streams and rivers...
