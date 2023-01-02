ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 5, 2023. ...FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... The Flood Warning will expire at 1 AM PST early this morning for a. portion of central California, including the following counties,. Monterey and San...
MONTEREY, CA
San Jose Spotlight: Flood Risk Grows As San Jose Expects More Rain

San Jose has gone from parched earth to soggy ground after this past weekend's soaking, and more is on the way. San Jose got nearly 1.5 inches of rainfall last weekend, with some flooding around the South Bay and more serious flooding in the San Francisco area. Some areas around San Jose's creeks experienced flooding, primarily impacting the homeless residents nearby. Parts of Gilroy and Palo Alto were also impacted by the weekend storm. While rain was light on Monday, San Jose isn't out of the water just yet, according to the National Weather Service.
SAN JOSE, CA
The Daily 01-03-22 Atmospheric river headed for Bay Area: ‘Threat to life likely’

Tuesday marks the calm before the storm in the Bay Area, as Wednesday is expected to bring another whack of insanely wet and windy weather. An approaching atmospheric river is threatening to kick up powerful winds and dump up to another 3 inches of rain in urban areas, including San Francisco, and up to 5 to 8 inches in the valleys and mountains of the North Bay, the National Weather Service said. With similar or worse impacts expected with this system compared to the Dec. 31 event (during which San Francisco had its second-rainiest day since 1849), the weather service warned, "Threat to life likely during this storm."  Here's what you should know about the big storm.
PLEASANT HILL, CA
Bay Area city urges residents to be ready to evacuate ahead of storm

As the Bay Area faces multiple winter storms, the city of San Jose said that residents should be ready to evacuate if necessary by packing a bag with important documents, medicine and spare clothes. Homeowners can protect their property with sandbags and raise their ground floor furniture if flooding occurs...
SAN JOSE, CA
Bart Civic Center Station Entrance Closure Not Weather-Related

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) An entrance at BART's Civic Center station from Seventh and Market streets in San Francisco temporarily closed Wednesday morning due to a light bulb replacement at the bottom of the escalator, BART said on Twitter. BART officials said the closure is not weather-related, and other entrances are...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
A truly 'brutal system': Atmospheric river to slam California

A parade of atmospheric rivers has been lashing the West Coast, producing near-record rainfall, triggering flooding and mudslides and toppling trees. Now another atmospheric river, or strip of deep tropical moisture with torrential downpours and attendant strong winds, is set to blast the Golden State on Wednesday and Thursday, continuing a waterlogged pattern that could persist for 10 days or more.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sinkhole consumes SUV in Daly City

A sinkhole opened in the ground in Daly City early Tuesday morning, consuming a parked SUV days after a major atmospheric river event that soaked the San Francisco Bay Area on New Year's Eve. Sgt. Brandon Scholes with the Daly City Police Department said officers responded to a report of...
DALY CITY, CA

