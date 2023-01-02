Geno Smith Reaches Another Milestone

Seattle quarterback Geno Smith attained another contract incentive on Sunday after surpassing 4,000 passing yards on the season, the first 4k season of his career. Smith passed the mark in the first half of the win over the New York Jets, throwing for 120 yards and two touchdowns on 8-12 passing, and earned an extra $250k in the process, totaling one million dollars after reaching 3,400 yards for $250k, upped to $750k after 3,700 passing yards on the year, per Spotrac.

He earned an additional $500,000 following a 2023 Pro Bowl selection and exceeding 20 touchdowns on the year.

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Smith also hit playing time incentives, paying the signal caller also earned an additional $250,000 playing 55%, 65%, 75% and 85% of Seattle's offensive snaps, and doubles if the Seahawks make the playoffs, although they will need help to make the postseason if the defeat the Las Angeles Rams. Seattle needs the Detroit Lions to beat the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

West Virginia University's all-time passing leader will have the opportunity to hold the season passing record in Seattle in the season finale. Smith is 151 yards from moving past Russell Wilson for the most passing yards in a season. Additionally, he needs five completions to hold the season record, and with a 70.2% completion percentage will likely hold that record as well.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly