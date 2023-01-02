ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

cbs4local.com

1 person seriously injured after rollover crash in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was seriously injured after a rollover crash in central El Paso on Wednesday, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. The crash happened at the intersection of Alabama and Aurora around 5 p.m. The crash involved two vehicles. One person was...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Serious motorcycle accident reported near I-10 and Eastlake Blvd.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accident involving a motorcycle that happened at Nuevo Hueco Tanks Road and Gateway East near Eastlake Blvd. The crash, which was first reported around 4:40 a.m., resulted in the closure of exit 35 near I-10 and Eastlake Blvd., slowing down traffic […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KTSM

Man attacked by multiple dogs in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to a fire spokesman, at approximately 12:58 p.m., a man in his 30s was attacked by multiple dogs Wednesday on 2405 E Wyoming. According to the spokesman, the man is currently in critical condition. El Paso police is currently at the scene. No further information has been reported.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Deputies investigate deadly shooting in Canutillo neighborhood

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A deadly shooting investigation is taking place in Canutillo Wednesday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office confirmed. Lieutenant Juan Favela said a male, who appeared to be shot, was found at the 100 block of Brooks Road around 12: 10 p.m. "At this time...
CANUTILLO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Transmountain reopens following closure

EL PASO, Texas -- Transmountain is back open after it was closed Monday morning due to weather as well as a crash involving 18-wheelers. Transmountain now open. No backup. Travel safely: slow down, allow extra following distance, pay attention, and drive to conditions. https://t.co/PtZVQBNkni— TxDOT El Paso (@txdotelp) January 2, 2023 TXDOT reminds drivers to The post Transmountain reopens following closure appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Unidentified man’s body found in Canutillo; Major Crimes Unit investigating

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Bill Childress Elementary and the Canutillo Transportation Facility are under a secure protocol, according to a Canutillo ISD Twitter post. The post indicates there is no threat to schools or facilities. The post says the protocol is a precaution following an ongoing criminal investigation nearby...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

2 separate crashes near Hawkins, Viscount cause major I-10 delays Wednesday

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Roadways were busy Wednesday morning for El Paso drivers as emergency crews responded to 2 separate crashes on Interstate 10. The first crash happened on I-10 at Viscount Boulevard before 7 a.m. closing the left 3 lanes, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Overturned dumping truck slows traffic in south central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire and police responded to an overturned dumping truck in south-central El Paso Monday morning. The incident happened on Interstate 10 heading west at Paisano Drive, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The crash involved three vehicles with two vehicles reported...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

28-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash in far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 28-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash in far east El Paso Wednesday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office confirmed. Deputies said Diego Chavez crashed at Gateway East and Nuevo Hueco Tanks Road in the morning. This marks the first traffic-related death...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Police respond to rollover crash in Anthony, New Mexico

ANTHONY, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police are responding to a rollover crash in Anthony, New Mexico Monday. The crash happened on Sandia Drive new the Texas state line. A truck rolled over on the side of the road. Our crew saw officers from Anthony police and New Mexico State Police.
ANTHONY, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Transmountain closed due to weather, crash involving 18-wheelers

EL PASO, Texas -- Transmountain is closed Monday until further notice due to the weather. TXDOT released a Tweet Monday that said crews are also working on a crash. TRAFFIC ALERT ‼️ 9:30 a.m. Transmountain CLOSED until further notice due to weather. ❄️Crews also working on crash. Loop 375 East and West at Transmountain Mile The post Transmountain closed due to weather, crash involving 18-wheelers appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Transmountain opens after closed due snow weather

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Transmountain is open after it was closed for most of Monday morning due to the snowy weather. Crews were working on a crash at Loop 375 east and west at Transmountain Mile 17. The crash involved semitrucks. One of the semitrucks hit the guardrail.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Salvation Army seeks aid as migrant crisis strains resources

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Salvation Army of El Paso is currently experiencing a surge in demand for food assistance across all food programs, specifically migrant services. After distributing 33,000 pounds of food for the Christmas program, The Salvation Army is in need of volunteers, monetary donations, and donations of nonperishable food. According to […]
EL PASO, TX

