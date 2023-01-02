The National Weather Service says northwest Iowa is under an Ice Storm Warning, from noon today to 6 pm Tuesday. Precipitation will begin to fall as snow later this afternoon, then turn to snow, freezing rain and sleet overnight into Tuesday. Snowfall is expected to total 2 to 6 inches, and between one quarter to one half of an inch of ice is forecast. Winds overnight will gust as high as 35 miles per hour. This will result in power outages and tree damage. Travel could be nearly impossible. Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Be prepared for possible power outages.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO