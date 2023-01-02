Read full article on original website
TikTok launches a new model to better detect 'borderline' content
As part of its efforts to create a safe platform for all users, especially younger ones, TikTok is launching a new version of its borderline suggestive model. This model will automatically identify sexually explicit, suggestive, or borderline content. Therefore, helping TikTok to identify videos that do not necessarily violate its community guidelines but may not be suitable for younger audiences.
Samsung's new SmartThings Station is a smart home hub with a secret, killer feature
Samsung is introducing the SmartThings Station at CES 2023 today. Which is a smart home hub that will make it easier to access all of the smart things in your home. However, it also has a secret feature, that is pretty impressive. Which is, it is also a fast wireless...
EMEET intros new flagship conference room camera & two more products
EMEET announced several new products at this year’s Consumer Electronic Show (CES). The flagship EMEET Meeting Capsule got announced, along with two other brand new products. The aforementioned ‘Meeting Capsule’ is essentially a 360° conference camera. EMEET’s flagship conference room camera is an “all-in high-end conference device”, says the...
Aiper launches Seagull Pro, world's first quad-motor pool-cleaning robot
At CES 2023, the pool cleaning company Aiper launched the Seagull Pro, the world’s first quad-motor pool cleaning robot. This CES 2023 Innovation Award Honoree is a powerful vacuum that can efficiently clean in- or above-ground pools of up to 3,200 sq. ft. for up to three hours on a single charge.
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged Sinuses
Upon her doctor's recommendation, a 69-year-old Seattle woman started using a neti pot to rinse out her sinuses. Unbeknownst to her, a deadly brain-eating amoeba had found its way into her body through the nonsterile tap water she used to clear out her sinuses.
Some Samsung devices aren't getting Google Play system updates
Some Samsung smartphones are having a mysterious problem where they aren’t getting the monthly Google Play system updates. User reports on Reddit and Samsung Community forums say the phones are stuck on the July 2022 Play system update. The Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy S22 series, and Galaxy Z series foldables are among the affected devices, though several other models also have the issue. The company has yet to comment on the matter.
Microsoft working with OpenAI to incorporate ChatGPT into Bing
Google may not be the only tech behemoth rushing to make an AI chatbot to rival OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Microsoft is reportedly working on something similar too. But the Windows maker will not build its own alternative. Instead, it is working with OpenAI to incorporate the artificial intelligence behind ChatGPT in a version of its Bing search engine. It plans to use the new program’s AI to answer some search queries on Bing, The Information reports citing two people with direct knowledge of the matter.
OPPO Find X6 Pro may offer 120x camera zoom
According to a new tidbit shared by Digital Chat Station, the OPPO Find X6 Pro may end up offering 120x camera zoom. Digital Chat Station, as many of you know, is a well-known tipster from China. The OPPO Find X6 Pro is tipped to include three cameras on the back....
January 2023 security update is live for Samsung's Galaxy A73
Samsung has released the January 2023 Android security patch for one more Galaxy smartphone. The Galaxy A73 is picking up the latest security update. It follows the Galaxy Note 10 series and the Galaxy S21 series in the party. You can expect more Galaxy devices to join in the coming days.
How did subsequent Android versions improve mobile gaming?
Mobile gaming is undoubtedly gaining traction in the gaming business; of all gaming mediums, it has had the most consistent and significant development in recent years. Furthermore, mobile gamers represent a very diverse collection of players. Half of them are women, and 43% are 45 and over. This is largely down to the fact that mobile gaming is diverse. The finest Android games cover a wide range of topics, so there’s something for everyone. Whether you like adventure games that whisk you off to the States, racing games that take you around Europe, or online slots in the UK, the choice is abundant.
The Play Store will soon tell developers if their app's being run by a real user
According to Mishaal Rahman, Google is working on a new feature for Play Store developers to tell them if a real user is running their app or a bot. The feature is still in the works, and its release date is unknown. The Google Play Store is the main venue...
Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid Wellness Edition smartwatch is now official
Fossil has just announced a new smartwatch, the Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid Wellness Edition. If this sounds familiar, it’s because the Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition got announced back in October. You will notice that the ‘Hybrid’ part is the differentiating factor here. The Fossil Gen 6...
Search engine owner denies knowing original Call Of Duty release
Microsoft, the owner of search engine Bing, says it has absolutely no knowledge of when Call Of Duty was released. It’s been a rough time for Microsoft in its bid to acquire Activision Blizzard, which has been met with tons of opposition from not only government regulators but also top competitors like Sony.
The new Acer ChromeOS products include a Chromebox and a monitor
Acer unveiled its new ChromeOS products at CES and their target market is enterprises. All the new products are designed to work together, hence delivering top-notch performance. Acer says that these ChromeOS products will be hitting the mainstream market sometime soon. The products in question include two Chromeboxes and an...
Twitter landlord sues the company for not paying rent
Twitter reportedly hasn’t paid the rent for its San Francisco office, and the landlord is now suing the company for $136,250 in rent. According to Bloomberg, the landlord company California Property Trust has filed its complaint with the San Francisco County Superior Court, alleging that Twitter failed to comply with its terms.
Verizon's new Gizmo Watch 3 allows kids to video call their parents
Smartwatches for kids are becoming increasingly popular, and Verizon is contributing to this trend with the release of the Gizmo Watch 3, the latest addition to their line of cellular-connected smartwatches for kids. This $150 wearable aims to provide children with basic smart features while giving parents peace of mind by allowing them to track their location.
Samsung launches new foldable and slidable OLED products
Samsung Display has unveiled a host of futuristic OLED display solutions ahead of CES 2023. The company today debuted the Flex Hybrid, Flex Slidable Solo, and Flex Slidable Duet. It will showcase these innovative display products at the upcoming tech event in Las Vegas, USA. CES 2023 kicks off on Thursday, January 5, and runs through Sunday, January 8, 2023.
Cooler Master unveils new gaming peripherals for CES 2023
Cooler Master has been building PC accessories for 30 years, and it’s celebrating this anniversary with some new peripherals at CES 2023. The company just unveiled some new and exciting devices to get your streaming journey started on the right foot. Keyboards+. Starting off, the company is releasing some...
HyperX is launching two new gaming peripherals at CES 2023
HyperX is announcing a couple of new accessories today at CES 2023 for gamers, including the Pulsefire Haste 2 mouse and the Clutch Gladiate controller for Xbox. The Pulsefire Haste 2 is the follow-up to original, which we reviewed and loved for its lightweight design and simplistic looks. Not much...
OnePlus 11 specifications
The OnePlus 11 got announced in China today. The global model will be coming on February 7. It will be basically identical to the Chinese one, with global software, and possibly different RAM + storage combos. Therefore, we know exactly what to expect thanks to this launch. Having said that,...
