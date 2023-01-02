ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
norwoodnews.org

Pelham Gardens: Search for Missing 85-Year-Old Man, Last Seen Leaving a Bronx Hospital

The NYPD is seeking the public’s help locating an 85-year-old man reported missing from Pelham Gardens. It was reported to police that Thomas Wright of 2000 East Gun Hill Road, The Bronx, was last seen on Wednesday, Jan. 4, at around 00.20 a.m., leaving Calvary Hospital (Albert Einstein College of Medicine) located at 1825 Eastchester Road in the Morris Park section of The Bronx.
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Bronx auto shop worker slain by couple trying to steal his car as brother helplessly watches: ‘Shot right in front of me’ (EXCLUSIVE)

A Bronx auto shop worker was shot to death in front of his brother during a clash with a man and woman trying to steal his car by having it towed away, police said Wednesday. Aboubacar Toure, 34, died Thursday following an escalating physical confrontation at the auto body shop he runs at E. 167th St. and Park Ave. in Morrisania, cops said. “They killed my brother!” Toure’s distraught brother, ...
BRONX, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Harlem teen indicted for brutally murdering girlfriend during argument over phone

An 18-year-old faces murder charges for allegedly stabbing his 16-year-old girlfriend to death in Harlem last month, according to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. According to prosecutors, Syaire Crumbley brutally stabbed 16-year-old Saniyah Lawrence on Dec. 11 during a heated argument that began when the young woman received a phone call inside a friend’s apartment.
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man dragged from train by NYPD officer to get $135,000 from NYC

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — New York City reached a $135,000 settlement with a man who was beaten up and maced by police on a train in Manhattan, officials said Wednesday. “This agreement was best for all parties,” a spokesperson for the city’s Law Department said. Police confronted the man, identified only as Joseph, on May 25, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD officer suspended after responding to girls fighting

NEW YORK -- An NYPD officer has been suspended after responding to a fight involving a group of girls on Staten Island.Video of the incident has people split on how the situation was handled.CBS2 spoke exclusively with the sisters involved, and with their mother's permission.The eight-second clip, which has spread on social media with more than 1 million views on Twitter, shows an NYPD officer repeatedly punching a young girl. The girl, 14-year-old Kyonna Robinson, is also seen swinging toward the officer."He pushed me and then I punched him in his face two times and we just started fighting," Robinson said Wednesday...
STATEN ISLAND, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy