25 years ago, a couple went missing from their Manhattan apartment after a disagreement with their landlord.Fatim HemrajManhattan, NY
On New Year's Eve, a 21-year-old woman got on the subway to head home. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Yuri Garcia?Fatim HemrajQueens, NY
Mayor Adams Received the Worst News About More Migrants Arriving From This StateTom HandyNew York City, NY
"I Don’t Have A Drinking Problem. Other People Have A Problem With Drinking." Nervous System Expert Masha Kay Weighs InBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
‘Bag Lady’ Mugs Woman Inside Chicken Shack in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
norwoodnews.org
University Heights: Man, 19, Arrested in Ongoing Investigation into Fatal Shooting of Johnny Gaston
POLICE RESPOND TO a shooting at 189 Burnside Avenue in University Heights on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. Video courtesy of the Citizens’ App. The NYPD has arrested a 19-year-old man following the fatal shooting of Johnny Gaston in University Heights on Dec. 15. Pursuant to an ongoing investigation, Gibran...
norwoodnews.org
Pelham Gardens: Search for Missing 85-Year-Old Man, Last Seen Leaving a Bronx Hospital
The NYPD is seeking the public’s help locating an 85-year-old man reported missing from Pelham Gardens. It was reported to police that Thomas Wright of 2000 East Gun Hill Road, The Bronx, was last seen on Wednesday, Jan. 4, at around 00.20 a.m., leaving Calvary Hospital (Albert Einstein College of Medicine) located at 1825 Eastchester Road in the Morris Park section of The Bronx.
norwoodnews.org
Norwood: Arrest Made in Early Morning Shooting of Man, 31, on East 204th Street
On Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at around 5.45 a.m., in front of 365 East 204th Street, an armed person chased a 31-year-old man on foot and fired multiple shots, striking the male victim in the back, chest, ear, and hand. Video courtesy of the NYPD. NYPD officials said a 39-year-old...
Mount Vernon Man Drove Drunk New Year's Eve On NYC Bridge, Police Say
A man from Westchester County is charged with driving drunk on a bridge in New York City on New Year's Eve, police said. On Saturday, Dec. 31, around 12:40 a.m., police pulled over a 2020 Dodge Durango that had violated traffic laws in the area of the Henry Hudson Parkway Bridge in the Bronx, state police announced on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Suspect sought after woman escapes would-be rapist on Upper West Side subway train
Police are searching for a man who tried to rape a woman on an Upper West Side subway train Sunday night. The suspect fled the train at a Times Square station, police said.
Bronx auto shop worker slain by couple trying to steal his car as brother helplessly watches: ‘Shot right in front of me’ (EXCLUSIVE)
A Bronx auto shop worker was shot to death in front of his brother during a clash with a man and woman trying to steal his car by having it towed away, police said Wednesday. Aboubacar Toure, 34, died Thursday following an escalating physical confrontation at the auto body shop he runs at E. 167th St. and Park Ave. in Morrisania, cops said. “They killed my brother!” Toure’s distraught brother, ...
Gunman, 21, arrested for murder in Bronx fatal shooting
Police arrested a 21-year-old alleged gunman for murder after a man suffered a fatal hip wound in a Bronx shooting last week, authorities announced Wednesday.
Pregnant woman shot on Bronx street; gunman at large
Police are investigating after a pregnant woman was shot on a Bronx street on Monday night, authorities said.
Police: Fatal Morrisania shooting suspect in custody, identified
A man is now in custody in connection to the fatal shooting of 34-year-old man in the Bronx last Thursday.
VIDEO: Gunman who fired at man on Brooklyn street sought
The NYPD released video footage of a gunman accused of firing at a man on a Brooklyn street last month, authorities said.
Police: Pregnant woman shot in Fordham
The victim, a 35-year-old woman, was shot at around 7 p.m. Monday at the intersection of East Fordham Road and Grand Concourse.
‘That’s my baby’: Woman punched in Manhattan by attacker claiming child is hers, NYPD says
GRAMERCY, Manhattan (PIX11) — An assailant punched a woman pushing a baby in a stroller Tuesday morning in Gramercy, claiming that the child belonged to her, police said. “That’s my baby, they just changed his face,” Victoria Parkes allegedly told a 49-year-old woman pushing the child along First Avenue near East 15th Street around 9:35 […]
Woman punches another woman pushing stroller in Gramercy, 'That's my baby!'
A woman was arrested after she allegedly punched a woman pushing a baby in a stroller in Gramercy on Tuesday, alleging the child was hers.
NYC mayor and police reform advocates criticize NYPD officer caught punching girl on camera
The mayor and the police union are also calling for a “thorough” investigation of the incident. [ more › ]
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Harlem teen indicted for brutally murdering girlfriend during argument over phone
An 18-year-old faces murder charges for allegedly stabbing his 16-year-old girlfriend to death in Harlem last month, according to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. According to prosecutors, Syaire Crumbley brutally stabbed 16-year-old Saniyah Lawrence on Dec. 11 during a heated argument that began when the young woman received a phone call inside a friend’s apartment.
Man fatally struck by subway train at Union Square station
A man was fatally struck by a subway train at the Union Square station during Wednesday’s morning rush, police said. It’s unclear how he ended up on the tracks.
Man dragged from train by NYPD officer to get $135,000 from NYC
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — New York City reached a $135,000 settlement with a man who was beaten up and maced by police on a train in Manhattan, officials said Wednesday. “This agreement was best for all parties,” a spokesperson for the city’s Law Department said. Police confronted the man, identified only as Joseph, on May 25, […]
NYPD officer suspended after responding to girls fighting
NEW YORK -- An NYPD officer has been suspended after responding to a fight involving a group of girls on Staten Island.Video of the incident has people split on how the situation was handled.CBS2 spoke exclusively with the sisters involved, and with their mother's permission.The eight-second clip, which has spread on social media with more than 1 million views on Twitter, shows an NYPD officer repeatedly punching a young girl. The girl, 14-year-old Kyonna Robinson, is also seen swinging toward the officer."He pushed me and then I punched him in his face two times and we just started fighting," Robinson said Wednesday...
norwoodnews.org
Police Appeal to Identify Child Found Alone in the Soundview section of The Bronx
The NYPD is appealing to the public to help identify a young girl, pictured in the attached photo, who was located alone in the Soundview section of The Bronx on Dec. 31, 2022. On Dec. 31, at 6:25 p.m. in front of 1208 Leland Ave in the Soundview section of...
Woman repeatedly stabbed, beaten by cousin in attack at Queens apartment
A woman was critically injured when she was stabbed multiple times and beaten with a bat in Queens on Monday evening, authorities said.
