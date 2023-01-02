ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Police: Man shot during fight in Reading in stable condition

READING, Pa. - A man is in stable condition at the hospital after a shooting in Reading Tuesday night. Officers responded to the area of the 400 block of Wunder Street around 10 p.m. for the report of a shooting, according to a news release from the Reading Police Department.
READING, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County murder suspect in custody

FOSTER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have arrested a homicide suspect, following a shooting Tuesday night. State police say they found and arrested 30-year-old Scott Oliver of Foster Township this afternoon. We are currently awaiting paperwork at the district court however, so far we know Oliver is charged with one count of […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Shooting sends 1 person to hospital in Reading

READING, Pa. – Reading police are investigating a shooting in the city that sent one person to the hospital Tuesday. Shots rang out just after 10 p.m. at South 11th and Cotton streets. Authorities say officers found one person at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. They say the...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man who stabbed wife in Nazareth in front of child sentenced

NAZARETH, Pa. - A man who admitted to stabbing his wife in Nazareth has been sentenced. Michael Graves, 38, was sentenced to 19 to 40 years in state prison for attempted homicide for stabbing his wife in Nazareth in March 2021, according to a news release from the Northampton County District Attorney's Office.
NAZARETH, PA
Shore News Network

Four shot outside East Side Youth Center on New Year’s Day in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, PA – Four people were shot on New Year’s Day in Allentown. The shooting occurred at around 9:15 pm in the area of the 1100 block of East Clair Street outside the East Side Youth Center. Police responded after receiving calls reporting gunshots in the area. Upon their arrival, officers found a single male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was treated at the scene by Allentown EMS before being transported to an area hospital. As officers continued their investigation at the scene, they learned three other victims were taken to the hospital prior to their arrival. The The post Four shot outside East Side Youth Center on New Year’s Day in Allentown appeared first on Shore News Network.
ALLENTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Traffic stop takes down leader of Pa. ghost gun ‘empire’: report

A traffic stop has led to the arrest of what officials are calling the leader of a “ghost gun empire,” according to a story from the Bucks County Courier Times. Russell Byron Norton, 32, was wanted on an active felony criminal warrant out of Cape May Courthouse, New Jersey, when authorities pulled him over in a traffic stop on Dec. 22. During a search of his vehicle, police found 12 bags of suspected fentanyl/heroin, reports said.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Wilkes-Barre officer punched multiple times while making arrest

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was arrested after police say he punched a Wilkes-Barre officer multiple times while he was being arrested. According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, on December 28 around 9:00 p.m. officers were called for a complaint of three men screaming while walking around the 200 block of Wyoming Street. […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Newswatch 16

Cars damaged by thrown rocks in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, Pa. — Three cars were damaged after rocks were thrown at them. According to police, two juveniles were caught throwing rocks from the railroad bridge that goes over Luzerne Street Tuesday night. Both are being charged with criminal mischief. No one was hurt in the incident in Lackawanna...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Poconos man charged in killing of 4 students arrives in Idaho

The Poconos man accused of killing four college students in Idaho is now back in that state after his arrest in Pennsylvania last week. Bryan Kohberger is locked up at the Latah County Jail. The jail released a booking photo of the 28-year-old after processing him Wednesday night. He faces...
MOSCOW, ID
WFMZ-TV Online

Police say dispute led to Reading shooting

READING, Pa. - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday morning in downtown Reading. A 41-year-old man was shot in the leg inside a building on the 900 block of Penn Street. According to Reading Police, just prior to the shooting, the victim and shooter were engaged in a...
READING, PA
abc27.com

One injured in Reading building shooting

READING, Pa. (WHTM) – One person was injured after a shooting in Reading on Monday morning. According to officials with the City of Reading, the shooting happened on the 900 block of Penn Street. A 41-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his leg after a dispute over work...
READING, PA
wrnjradio.com

Lopatcong Police investigating armed robbery at liquor store

LOPATCONG TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – Lopatcong Police are investigating after a man reportedly robbed a liquor store and took off with hundreds of dollars and a bottle of alcohol, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office. On Dec. 28, at around 6:00 p.m., police responded to Parkway...
LOPATCONG, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Gunman in Custody After Barricade Situation, Police Say

A gunman is in custody after he was barricaded inside a Northeast Philadelphia apartment with a 5-year-old child inside, police said. A 911 call was made at 2:23 p.m. Monday reporting a man firing a gun into the air in the parking lot of an apartment complex along the 800 block of Red Lion Road.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

