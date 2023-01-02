ALLENTOWN, PA – Four people were shot on New Year’s Day in Allentown. The shooting occurred at around 9:15 pm in the area of the 1100 block of East Clair Street outside the East Side Youth Center. Police responded after receiving calls reporting gunshots in the area. Upon their arrival, officers found a single male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was treated at the scene by Allentown EMS before being transported to an area hospital. As officers continued their investigation at the scene, they learned three other victims were taken to the hospital prior to their arrival. The The post Four shot outside East Side Youth Center on New Year’s Day in Allentown appeared first on Shore News Network.

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO