Android Headlines
OPPO Find X6 Pro may offer 120x camera zoom
According to a new tidbit shared by Digital Chat Station, the OPPO Find X6 Pro may end up offering 120x camera zoom. Digital Chat Station, as many of you know, is a well-known tipster from China. The OPPO Find X6 Pro is tipped to include three cameras on the back....
Android Headlines
ASUS puts its cyberpunk spin on gaming chairs with the Destrier
ASUS is expanding its gaming chair lineup with the new ROG Destrier announced at CES this week, a gaming chair that is less like the traditional racing style design and more like the ergonomic workhorses that won’t let your back down. The Destrier, from a design standpoint, is equal parts sleek and menacing with its ergonomic influences and that futuristic, cyberpunk aesthetic that applies to so many ROG products.
Android Headlines
Samsung's new SmartThings Station is a smart home hub with a secret, killer feature
Samsung is introducing the SmartThings Station at CES 2023 today. Which is a smart home hub that will make it easier to access all of the smart things in your home. However, it also has a secret feature, that is pretty impressive. Which is, it is also a fast wireless...
Android Headlines
First Google Pixel 7a hands-on video is already here
The very first Pixel 7a hands-on video is already here, believe it or not. We’re used to tons of Pixel leaks before they launch, but this one comes really early. The Pixel 7a is expected to launch in May, during Google I/O, or perhaps even later than that. We’re only guessing, of course..
Android Headlines
Samsung updates Galaxy A03 & Galaxy F12 to Android 13
Samsung may have already updated more than 60 devices to Android 13, but the job isn’t complete yet. It still has a few budget models awaiting the big Android update. A couple of them are joining the party today. The new Android version is now available for the Galaxy A03 and the Galaxy F12.
How to get Wi-Fi for free anywhere in the world
Human lives have become immensely dependent on the internet. Everything, from working to shopping, can be done with a strong internet connection. When at home, you can subscribe to a good internet service provider to ensure an uninterrupted connection, but what do you do when you’re out?
How to know if your iPhone is listening to you
Kurt "Cyberguy" Knutsson gives you a step-by-step on how to prevent companies and scammers from listening to your private conversations through your phone.
Android Headlines
Some Samsung devices aren't getting Google Play system updates
Some Samsung smartphones are having a mysterious problem where they aren’t getting the monthly Google Play system updates. User reports on Reddit and Samsung Community forums say the phones are stuck on the July 2022 Play system update. The Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy S22 series, and Galaxy Z series foldables are among the affected devices, though several other models also have the issue. The company has yet to comment on the matter.
Digital Trends
This 75-inch 4K TV is so cheap today you’ll think it’s a mistake
A 75-inch TV for $550? That’s not a mistake — Best Buy is really selling the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV with such a large screen for this cheap. This $300 discount on the TV’s original price of $850 isn’t expected to last long though, because most shoppers know that you won’t always come across TV deals like this. It’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase as soon as possible if you don’t want to miss out, as it may be gone by tomorrow.
Android Headlines
ASUS made two awesome looking Xbox controllers
While a “gamer” design for phones isn’t always something you want, where you do generally want that gamer aesthetic is with controllers, like the two new ones ASUS just unveiled for Xbox and PC. This week during its CES event, ASUS showed off the brand new ROG Raikiri and ROG Raikiri Pro. Each one works with PC and Xbox Series X|S.
Android Headlines
January 2023 security update is live for Samsung's Galaxy A73
Samsung has released the January 2023 Android security patch for one more Galaxy smartphone. The Galaxy A73 is picking up the latest security update. It follows the Galaxy Note 10 series and the Galaxy S21 series in the party. You can expect more Galaxy devices to join in the coming days.
Android Headlines
HyperX is launching two new gaming peripherals at CES 2023
HyperX is announcing a couple of new accessories today at CES 2023 for gamers, including the Pulsefire Haste 2 mouse and the Clutch Gladiate controller for Xbox. The Pulsefire Haste 2 is the follow-up to original, which we reviewed and loved for its lightweight design and simplistic looks. Not much...
Android Headlines
Citizen's second-gen CZ Smartwatch uses AI to determine fatigue
At CES 2023, Citizen announced the second generation of its CZ Smart smartwatch, which will not only run on Wear OS 3 but also feature an AI-powered “self-care advisor” that leverages the technology of NASA and IBM Watson. Citizen’s YouQ app uses AI to determine your Chronotype.
Android Headlines
Microsoft working with OpenAI to incorporate ChatGPT into Bing
Google may not be the only tech behemoth rushing to make an AI chatbot to rival OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Microsoft is reportedly working on something similar too. But the Windows maker will not build its own alternative. Instead, it is working with OpenAI to incorporate the artificial intelligence behind ChatGPT in a version of its Bing search engine. It plans to use the new program’s AI to answer some search queries on Bing, The Information reports citing two people with direct knowledge of the matter.
Android Headlines
Alienware just announced an insanely fast gaming monitor at CES
Alienware just announced its latest gaming products at CES 2023 today, including an insanely fast gaming monitor. The new display is a fast IPS gaming monitor with a refresh rate of 500Hz, which quite honestly is a lot faster than most people are going to notice. But if you’re used to fast refresh rate monitors, and you want bleeding edge tech, this is it.
Millions of iPhone owners urged to check ‘hidden mode’ that can keep you safe
YOUR iPhone has a special mode that can help to keep you safe online. It's used to defend yourself when you think you're being targeted by hackers. Being victimised by hackers is very serious, and it's not always easy to know what to do. But cyber-experts have urged iPhone owners...
Android Headlines
TikTok launches a new model to better detect 'borderline' content
As part of its efforts to create a safe platform for all users, especially younger ones, TikTok is launching a new version of its borderline suggestive model. This model will automatically identify sexually explicit, suggestive, or borderline content. Therefore, helping TikTok to identify videos that do not necessarily violate its community guidelines but may not be suitable for younger audiences.
Android Headlines
The new Acer ChromeOS products include a Chromebox and a monitor
Acer unveiled its new ChromeOS products at CES and their target market is enterprises. All the new products are designed to work together, hence delivering top-notch performance. Acer says that these ChromeOS products will be hitting the mainstream market sometime soon. The products in question include two Chromeboxes and an...
Android Headlines
Google Pixel Watch starts getting fall detection
Google may have started rolling out Fall Detection to the Pixel Watch. The company hasn’t officially announced the rollout but at least one user has confirmed receiving the feature via what appears to be a server-side update. Their watch showed a prompt to set up Fall Detection after a restart. The watch is running firmware version RWD9.220429.070 which rolled out early last month.
Android Headlines
TCL announces 3 new tablets at CES 2023
TCL announced some neat tech at CES 2023 so far like its TCL 40 Series phones. Along with the phones, the company also announced some larger devices. TCL just unveiled some new tablets during CES. The company announced two new tablets at the event. The first is the Android-powered NXTPAPER...
