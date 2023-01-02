Gunmen fire more than 20 rounds at man on Mariano’s parking lot — and miss. Another man was killed in a similar attack at the same store last month.

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three people were shot outside of a Walmart in the Pullman neighborhood on Wednesday night.The victims were loading their vehicle with groceries purchased at the store in the 10900 block of South Doty Avenue off the Bishop Ford Freeway around 7:20 p.m., when a dark-colored sedan drove by and occupants from the car fired shots, according to Chicago Police.The victims included a 27-year-old man who was shot in the left leg and transported to an unknown hospital in good condition.A 25-year-old man was shot in the chest and back and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO