Chicago, IL

Gunmen fire more than 20 rounds at man on Mariano’s parking lot — and miss. Another man was killed in a similar attack at the same store last month.

By CWBChicago
 3 days ago
Not an Emigrant
3d ago

How r these idiots able to drive around in stolen vehicles only to commit more crimes, you would think that with as much as these vehicles cost they would have some type of feature that would allow the owner to shut the car down and alert police of it's location.

Larking
2d ago

Looks like someone needs a long jail term . Yes the death penalty needs to be brought back . It has to be available for the victims families who deserve justice. The animals who cause this are not special or deserve anything.

Frank58
2d ago

OK. we are talking another gang killing in Chicago. unfortunately the majority of citizens have to live with this. West Town has been a rebound, great new restaurants. artsy new bars and shops. But it is home to Hispanic gangs. considering the increase in upward mobile young people, they will start ordering their food on line for deliveries. the downfall of this city. gangs

