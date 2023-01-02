Read full article on original website
John Doe
3d ago
more than 7hundred nonfatal shootings just didn't die so violence is still a problem
WISH-TV
Feds: Felon from Indianapolis carrying gun sentenced to nearly 4 years in prison
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man with a lengthy criminal record was sentenced to nearly four years in prison after his arrest in June for being a felon in possession of a firearm. On June 20, police arrested 41-year-old James Hoskins at a home on South Belmont Street after...
Grandmother of man shot by police is on IMPD critical incident review panel
INDIANAPOLIS — At about 4 a.m. Saturday, Vickie Driver did not recognize the unfamiliar car running in her driveway in the 3600 block of North Oxford Street. As a community leader, Driver is the type of resident the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says it depends on to keep neighborhoods safe and to call when they […]
Indiana Man Arrested In Florida After Attempting To Run From Deputies With Firearms As A Felon
A 36-year-old Indiana man was arrested Monday after two firearms and ammunition were located in his vehicle. Emmanuel Tepes, 36, Knox, Indiana, was charged with four counts of illegal possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was
Surveillance images released of suspects in Lafayette arsons
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Lafayette Police Department and Lafayette Fire Department are asking for help identifying suspects in a series of arsons. Investigators said the arsons happened on Olympia Drive. They have been working to collect evidence and work with businesses in the area. Anyone who recognizes the suspects...
WLTX.com
Father accused of punishing children by shooting them with airsoft gun, mother also charged
HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — Joseph Bonar of New Castle is facing five counts of domestic battery with injury and five counts of neglect of a dependent for punishing his girlfriend's children by shooting them with a BB gun. Police were called after one of the children told a middle...
Fox 59
Simon malls ignore security questions
Despite three shootings in or outside Simon Property Group malls in less than 6 months around Indianapolis, the mall group continues to remain silent and ignore questions about mall security. Simon malls ignore security questions. Despite three shootings in or outside Simon Property Group malls in less than 6 months...
Indianapolis man broke in to Hancock County home while owners were at funeral, court docs allege
FORTVILLE, Ind. — Fortville police arrested an accused burglar who was caught in the act by the homeowners — and then returned to the house for a second time. Police received a call from the homeowners on December 16. A married couple said they had returned to their home on Mill Street from a funeral […]
wrtv.com
Teenage boy becomes Marion County's first 2023 homicide victim
INDIANAPOLIS — A teenage boy died Monday after being shot in Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. IMPD says his death is the first homicide of 2023. Officers responded to Community East Hospital around 2:45 p.m. and found the victim. Police say he was initially in stable...
WIBC.com
IMPD: Teenage Boy Dies from “Unintentional” Shooting at Home
INDIANAPOLIS–A teenage boy died from “unintentional gunshot” wounds at a hospital in Indianapolis Monday afternoon. IMPD says they took a person of interest in custody. “The person who was detained was released after consultation with the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office (MCPO). The case will be presented to the MCPO for a final charging decision,” said IMPD Lieutenant Shane Foley in a news release Tuesday morning.
WIBC.com
Muncie Corruption Investigation Comes to an End
MUNCIE, Ind. — It was an investigation that revealed years of government corruption and betrayal. Now, federal investigators are ready to close the book on a dark chapter in Muncie history. FBI Indianapolis began investigating Muncie public officials back in 2015, and in the eight years since, the United...
‘Do me a favor and don’t follow too close’: New video shows traffic stop in Indiana involving Idaho murder suspect
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. – Police released new video Wednesday of a traffic stop involving a man charged in connection with a quadruple murder in Idaho. A Hancock County sheriff’s deputy stopped Bryan Kohberger and his father for tailgating on I-70 eastbound, saying their white Hyundai Elantra was following a van too closely. The stop happened […]
'A tragedy' | Teen believed to have been accidentally shot dies at hospital, IMPD says
INDIANAPOLIS — A teenager died Monday after police say he was accidentally shot at a home on the east side of Indianapolis. The teenager showed up at Community East Hospital around 2:45 p.m. on Monday. When officers arrived, they verified the teenager had been shot and said he was in stable condition. But, IMPD said, at some point while he was in the hospital, his condition deteriorated, and he was transferred to IU Health Methodist Hospital, where he later died.
4 women, 1 man shot in separate shootings New Year's Day in Indy
Four women and one man were shot in separate shootings Sunday across the city of Indianapolis. Throughout the first day of the new year, IMPD officers responded to shootings.
WIBC.com
Lafayette Homicide Victim ID’d
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The victim in Sunday night’s homicide in Lafayette has been identified. The Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office says Anthony Holdbrook was found laying on the ground at North Seventh Street just before midnight. Holdbrook had been shot at least one time, says the coroner’s office.
YAHOO!
Prosecutors drop all charges against man at heart of controversial Eaton police arrest
A dramatic police arrest that riled a small Delaware County town and raised red flags among legal experts has taken a major turn. Prosecutors have decided to drop all charges against Lanzell Williams, who was arrested in July 2020 after Eaton police forced entry into his family's apartment without a warrant and without announcing themselves.
Police: Dispute leads to Anderson teen being shot in hand
ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson teen is recovering after an early morning shooting Monday. Police said they responded to a report of a person shot around 12:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Beverly Court on the city's west side. Officer arrived and found a 15-year-old shot in his...
15-year-old shot in Anderson after altercation
ANDERSON, Ind. — An altercation in Anderson ended with a teenager shot in the hand. Police said the 15-year-old was with a group of other juveniles walking to a convenience store near Beverly Court around 12:33 a.m. Monday. During the walk, a dispute occurred between the juveniles and other subjects in the area. The 15-year-old […]
6 detained after shots fired at Beech Grove apartments
BEECH GROVE, Ind. — Police in Beech Grove detained six people while responding to a report of shots fired Wednesday morning. Police were sent to the Willow Glen apartments around 4 a.m. (near Shelbyville Road and S. 9th Avenue). Responding officers heard the shots when they arrived on scene and pinpointed one apartment as the […]
1 dead, another injured in shooting outside mall in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — A juvenile boy was killed and a man was injured in a shooting Tuesday night outside a shopping mall in Indianapolis, officials say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said, according to The Associated Press, that a shooting happened Tuesday just before 8 p.m. outside of the Castleton Square Mall.
Marion County prosecutor offering 'fresh start' for parents behind on child support
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor's Office announced Wednesday that it relaunched the "Good Faith Initiative." The program allows noncustodial parents, who have had their driver’s licenses suspended due to failure to meet their child support obligations, to get their license back. The parent would need to make...
