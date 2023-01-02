Read full article on original website
Flood Advisory issued for Sierra, Solano by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 20:07:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-05 02:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Sierra; Solano FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and northern California, including the following counties, in central California, Placer. In northern California, Butte, Colusa, El Dorado, Glenn, Nevada, Sacramento, Sierra, Solano, Sutter, Tehama, Yolo and Yuba. * WHEN...Until 1000 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas, roadways, and other urban other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1231 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Chico, Davis, Rocklin, Woodland, Paradise, Oroville, Auburn, Grass Valley, Marysville, Palermo, Brush Creek Rs, Pulga, Yuba City, West Sacramento, Lincoln, Dixon and Lake Of The Pines. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Napa by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-05 01:44:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-06 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Napa FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following counties, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco and Sonoma. * WHEN...Until 230 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1213 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. - This includes the following streams and drainages...Green Vally Creek, Mark West Creek, Santa Rosa Creek, Colgan Creek, Willow Brook, Wiggins Creek, and East Washington Creek primarily in Sonoma County. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include San Francisco, Santa Rosa, Richmond, Napa, Petaluma, San Rafael, Novato, Rohnert Park, Windsor, American Canyon, Mill Valley, San Anselmo, Larkspur, Healdsburg, Sonoma, Corte Madera, Tiburon, Cloverdale, Fairfax and Sebastopol. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Coastal Flood Warning issued for Coastal Del Norte, Mendocino Coast, Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-05 08:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-05 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coastal Del Norte; Mendocino Coast; Northern Humboldt Coast; Southwestern Humboldt HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM THURSDAY TO 6 AM FRIDAY COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 11 AM THURSDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Warning, dangerously large breaking waves around 30 feet. For the Coastal Flood Warning, high astronomical tides along with high surf will cause minor flooding in low-lying areas along the North Coast, with major flooding possible in locations with exposure to surf. Up to one half foot of saltwater inundation above ground level is possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte, Northern Humboldt Coast, Southwestern Humboldt, and Mendocino Coast Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Warning, from 3 AM Thursday to 6 AM Friday. For the Coastal Flood Warning, from during high tide from 8 AM to 11 AM Thursday. High tide is between 9 and 10 AM between Arena Cove and Crescent City. Saltwater inundation will be possible 1 to 2 hours before and after high tide. * IMPACTS...Low-lying areas will experience minor flooding including, but not limited to, roadways in King Salmon and the Arcata bottoms, sections of Highway 1 on the Mendocino coast and 101 near South Beach in Del Norte, along with portions of New Navy Base Rd on the North Spit of Humboldt Bay and Centerville Rd. Breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Life- threatening surfing conditions and significant beach erosion can be expected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Coastal Flood Warning means that flooding is occurring or imminent. Coastal residents in the warned area should be alert for rising water, and take appropriate action to protect life and property. Large breaking waves along the coast will lead to increased wave run-up on beaches with waves topping and washing over large rocks and jetties. These large waves can be erratic and unpredictable. Use extra caution near the surf zone as these large waves will be capable of sweeping people into the frigid and turbulent ocean water. Mariners traversing the bar are urged to exercise extreme caution or stay in port until the threat subsides. Please contact the U.S. Coast Guard for information regarding harbor and bar closures.
Flood Advisory issued for Butte, Colusa, El Dorado, Glenn by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-05 00:33:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-05 02:45:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Butte; Colusa; El Dorado; Glenn FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and northern California, including the following counties, in central California, Placer. In northern California, Butte, Colusa, El Dorado, Glenn, Nevada, Sacramento, Sierra, Solano, Sutter, Tehama, Yolo and Yuba. * WHEN...Until 1000 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas, roadways, and other urban other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1231 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Chico, Davis, Rocklin, Woodland, Paradise, Oroville, Auburn, Grass Valley, Marysville, Palermo, Brush Creek Rs, Pulga, Yuba City, West Sacramento, Lincoln, Dixon and Lake Of The Pines. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for Sutter, Tehama, Yolo, Yuba by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-05 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-05 02:30:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Sutter; Tehama; Yolo; Yuba FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and northern California, including the following counties, in central California, Placer. In northern California, Butte, Colusa, El Dorado, Glenn, Nevada, Sacramento, Sierra, Solano, Sutter, Tehama, Yolo and Yuba. * WHEN...Until 1000 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas, roadways, and other urban other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1231 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Chico, Davis, Rocklin, Woodland, Paradise, Oroville, Auburn, Grass Valley, Marysville, Palermo, Brush Creek Rs, Pulga, Yuba City, West Sacramento, Lincoln, Dixon and Lake Of The Pines. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for Nevada, Placer, Sacramento by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-05 01:44:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-06 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Nevada; Placer; Sacramento FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and northern California, including the following counties, in central California, Placer. In northern California, Butte, Colusa, El Dorado, Glenn, Nevada, Sacramento, Sierra, Solano, Sutter, Tehama, Yolo and Yuba. * WHEN...Until 1000 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas, roadways, and other urban other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1231 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Chico, Davis, Rocklin, Woodland, Paradise, Oroville, Auburn, Grass Valley, Marysville, Palermo, Brush Creek Rs, Pulga, Yuba City, West Sacramento, Lincoln, Dixon and Lake Of The Pines. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for Napa, San Francisco, Sonoma by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-05 23:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Napa; San Francisco; Sonoma FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following counties, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco and Sonoma. * WHEN...Until 1000 PM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Overflowing poor drainage areas. River or stream flows are elevated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 349 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.2 and 0.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include San Francisco, Santa Rosa, Richmond, Napa, Petaluma, San Rafael, Novato, Rohnert Park, Windsor, American Canyon, Mill Valley, San Anselmo, Larkspur, Healdsburg, Sonoma, Corte Madera, Tiburon, Cloverdale, Fairfax and Sebastopol. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
