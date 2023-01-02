Read full article on original website
Flood Watch issued for Grant Grove Area, Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge, Kern River Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 16:48:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-06 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor the latest forecast and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Grant Grove Area; Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge; Kern River Valley; Piute Walker Basin; San Joaquin River Canyon; Sequoia NP; South End of the Upper Sierra; Tehachapi; Upper San Joaquin River; Yosemite Valley FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A large portion of Central California including Mariposa, Madera, Tulare, San Joaquin Valley, Grapevine, Sierra Foothills, and Mojave. * WHEN...Through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rain associated with an atmospheric river may lead to flooding across the region. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Bakersfield, Buena Vista, Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5 by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 19:58:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-05 05:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor the latest forecast and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Bakersfield; Buena Vista; Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5; Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma; Coalinga - Avenal; Delano-Wasco-Shafter; Frazier Mountain Communities; Fresno-Clovis; Fresno-Tulare Foothills; Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra; Grapevine; Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore; Los Banos - Dos Palos; Mariposa Madera Foothills; Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra; Merced - Madera - Mendota; Mojave Desert Slopes; Planada - Le Grand - Snelling; South End San Joaquin Valley; South End Sierra Foothills; South End of the Lower Sierra; Southeast San Joaquin Valley; Visalia - Porterville - Reedley; West Side Mountains South of 198; West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties; Yosemite NP outside of the valley FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A large portion of Central California including Mariposa, Madera, Tulare, San Joaquin Valley, Grapevine, Sierra Foothills, and Mojave. * WHEN...Through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rain associated with an atmospheric river may lead to flooding across the region. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for Butte, Colusa, El Dorado, Glenn by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-05 00:33:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-05 02:45:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Butte; Colusa; El Dorado; Glenn FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and northern California, including the following counties, in central California, Placer. In northern California, Butte, Colusa, El Dorado, Glenn, Nevada, Sacramento, Sierra, Solano, Sutter, Tehama, Yolo and Yuba. * WHEN...Until 1000 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas, roadways, and other urban other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1231 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Chico, Davis, Rocklin, Woodland, Paradise, Oroville, Auburn, Grass Valley, Marysville, Palermo, Brush Creek Rs, Pulga, Yuba City, West Sacramento, Lincoln, Dixon and Lake Of The Pines. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for Sutter, Tehama, Yolo, Yuba by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-05 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-05 02:30:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Sutter; Tehama; Yolo; Yuba FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and northern California, including the following counties, in central California, Placer. In northern California, Butte, Colusa, El Dorado, Glenn, Nevada, Sacramento, Sierra, Solano, Sutter, Tehama, Yolo and Yuba. * WHEN...Until 1000 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas, roadways, and other urban other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1231 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Chico, Davis, Rocklin, Woodland, Paradise, Oroville, Auburn, Grass Valley, Marysville, Palermo, Brush Creek Rs, Pulga, Yuba City, West Sacramento, Lincoln, Dixon and Lake Of The Pines. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for Nevada, Placer, Sacramento by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-05 01:44:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-06 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Nevada; Placer; Sacramento FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and northern California, including the following counties, in central California, Placer. In northern California, Butte, Colusa, El Dorado, Glenn, Nevada, Sacramento, Sierra, Solano, Sutter, Tehama, Yolo and Yuba. * WHEN...Until 1000 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas, roadways, and other urban other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1231 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Chico, Davis, Rocklin, Woodland, Paradise, Oroville, Auburn, Grass Valley, Marysville, Palermo, Brush Creek Rs, Pulga, Yuba City, West Sacramento, Lincoln, Dixon and Lake Of The Pines. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
