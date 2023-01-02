Effective: 2023-01-04 19:58:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-05 05:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor the latest forecast and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Bakersfield; Buena Vista; Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5; Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma; Coalinga - Avenal; Delano-Wasco-Shafter; Frazier Mountain Communities; Fresno-Clovis; Fresno-Tulare Foothills; Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra; Grapevine; Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore; Los Banos - Dos Palos; Mariposa Madera Foothills; Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra; Merced - Madera - Mendota; Mojave Desert Slopes; Planada - Le Grand - Snelling; South End San Joaquin Valley; South End Sierra Foothills; South End of the Lower Sierra; Southeast San Joaquin Valley; Visalia - Porterville - Reedley; West Side Mountains South of 198; West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties; Yosemite NP outside of the valley FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A large portion of Central California including Mariposa, Madera, Tulare, San Joaquin Valley, Grapevine, Sierra Foothills, and Mojave. * WHEN...Through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rain associated with an atmospheric river may lead to flooding across the region. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

FRESNO COUNTY, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO